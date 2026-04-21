Provost Bongiovanni Announces New Dean of the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing

Dr. Shulamite Odogwu, Experienced Nurse Educator and Longtime Mount Faculty Member, to Step into New Role Leading UMSV Nursing Programs

Provost and Dean of Faculty Lynne Bongiovanni, PhD, together with the entire University of Mount Saint Vincent community, is proud to announce the appointment of Shulamite Odogwu, EdD, MSN, CNE, RNC-OB, C-EFM as the next Dean of Nursing of the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing, effective April 16, 2026.

A dedicated nurse educator, accomplished academic leader, and valued member of the Mount community, Dr. Odogwu brings more than a decade of experience in nursing education, clinical practice, and program leadership. She has served in a variety of roles at the University since 2013, most recently as Associate Dean of Undergraduate Nursing Programs and Associate Professor of Nursing.

“Dr. Odogwu is a dynamic and deeply student-centered leader whose commitment to academic excellence and compassionate care reflects the very best of our Vincentian mission,” shared Dr. Bongiovanni. “Her extensive experience in curriculum development, faculty mentorship, and accreditation—combined with her clinical expertise—uniquely positions her to lead our nursing programs at a time when the need for skilled, ethical healthcare professionals has never been greater.”

Throughout her tenure at the Mount, Dr. Odogwu has played a central role in advancing the strength and quality of the University’s nursing programs. In her leadership roles, she has provided strategic oversight of undergraduate nursing education, guided curriculum innovation, supported accreditation efforts, and championed initiatives that promote student success, retention, and academic achievement.

She has also been instrumental in fostering a culture of excellence and recognition within the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing, including initiating and sponsoring the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurse Educators and Students. Her work consistently reflects a commitment to preparing future nurses who are not only clinically skilled, but also compassionate, thoughtful, and responsive to the needs of the communities they serve.

The Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing emphasizes a holistic approach to care—equipping students with the skills to lead with purpose while fostering a spirit of service. This distinctive, mission-driven approach helps set the Mount apart among nursing programs across the region, particularly in preparing graduates to serve diverse and historically underserved communities.

Located in the Bronx, the University’s Nursing Program is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful impact. Through strong clinical partnerships and community engagement, students gain firsthand experience addressing issues of access, equity, and quality of care, preparing them to become advocates for better health outcomes in the communities they serve.

In addition to her academic leadership, Dr. Odogwu maintains an active role in clinical education as an Education Coordinator in Labor and Delivery at Montefiore Medical Center, where she supports the training and professional development of nursing staff and promotes evidence-based practice to improve patient outcomes. Her extensive clinical experience in obstetric and maternal-child health—much of it rooted in caring for Bronx families—further informs her teaching and leadership, reinforcing the importance of culturally responsive, community-centered care.

Dr. Odogwu earned her Doctor of Education in nursing education from Northcentral University, graduating, and holds both her Master of Science from the University of Mount Saint Vincent and Bachelor of Science from the College of New Rochelle. A recipient of multiple DAISY Award honors recognizing both her clinical and educational excellence, she is widely respected for her ability to connect with students and inspire the next generation of nurses.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the next Dean of Nursing at the University of Mount Saint Vincent, a community that has shaped both my professional journey and my commitment to nursing education,” said Dr. Odogwu. “What sets the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing apart is our ability to combine academic excellence with a mission-driven commitment to compassion, leadership, and service. Our students are resilient—they navigate rigorous coursework and demanding clinical experiences with determination and an unwavering commitment to patient care. That resilience, paired with empathy and critical thinking, is what defines the next generation of nurses.”

Reflecting on her time at the Mount, Dr. Odogwu emphasized the impact of student success and faculty mentorship.

“Watching our students grow into confident, competent, and compassionate professionals has been incredibly rewarding,” she said. “Seeing them find their voice and step into clinical practice with both science and compassion is a powerful reminder that their success is truly our success.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Odogwu is focused on building on a strong foundation while preparing students for the future of healthcare.

“I’m excited to help shape the future of nursing through innovation, strong clinical partnerships, and an education grounded in excellence, compassion, and service,” she added. “Our goal is not only to respond to the evolving healthcare landscape, but to prepare nurses who lead with purpose and are equipped to advance health equity in the communities they serve.”

As Dean, Dr. Odogwu will lead the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing in advancing its academic programs, strengthening partnerships across healthcare systems, and expanding opportunities for students in one of the nation’s most vital and rapidly evolving fields. Under Dr. Odogwu’s leadership, the Mount’s Nursing Programs are poised to deepen their impact across the Bronx and beyond, preparing graduates who lead with skill, compassion, and purpose—and who are committed to building a more equitable and just healthcare system.

“Dr. Odogwu embodies what makes the Mount so special—an educator and leader who is both shaped by and deeply committed to our mission,” Dr. Bongiovanni added. “Her journey from faculty member to Dean reflects not only her exceptional talent and dedication, but also the strength of our academic community. I am confident she will continue to expand opportunities for our students and ensure that Mount graduates are prepared to lead and serve in meaningful ways.”

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.