Provost Bongiovanni Announces New Dean of the School of Business

Native New Yorker, Entrepreneur, and Higher Education Leader Dr. Eda Sanchez-Persampieri Brings Decades of Industry and Academic Experience to Prepare the Next Generation of Ethical Business Leaders

Provost and Dean of Faculty Lynne Bongiovanni, PhD, together with the entire University of Mount Saint Vincent community, is proud to announce that Eda Sanchez-Persampieri, DBA was appointed the Dean of the School of Business, effective July 16, 2026.

A native New Yorker, entrepreneur, business executive, and accomplished higher education leader, Dr. Sanchez-Persampieri brings more than two decades of industry experience and a passion for preparing students to become innovative, ethical leaders in an ever-changing global economy.

Provost Bongiovanni said Dr. Sanchez-Persampieri’s combination of executive leadership, entrepreneurial experience, and her student-centered approach makes her an outstanding addition to the Mount community.

“Dr. Sanchez-Persampieri understands that today’s business students need more than technical knowledge—they need the confidence, adaptability, ethical foundation, and real-world experiences to lead in a rapidly changing world,” Provost Bongiovanni shared. “Her extensive professional background, innovative approach to business education, and deep commitment to student success will help our School of Business continue to grow while remaining true to the Mount’s mission of preparing graduates to lead with integrity, purpose, and compassion.”

Dr. Sanchez-Persampieri joins the Mount from LIM College, where she served as the founding Dean and Associate Professor of the Marcuse School of Graduate Studies, leading the development of graduate programs in entrepreneurship, sustainability, analytics, technology, and the fashion business. She previously served as Assistant Professor and Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at St. Francis College in Brooklyn and spent more than 20 years in the fashion industry in leadership roles spanning sourcing, product development, production, and global supply chain management.

A first-generation college graduate who attended New York public schools from kindergarten through high school, Dr. Sanchez-Persampieri says she immediately recognized something special about the University of Mount Saint Vincent.

“From the moment I was introduced to the Mount, I was drawn to its mission, its commitment to providing an academically excellent and authentically inclusive education, and its clear vision for the future,” said Dr. Sanchez-Persampieri. “The campus is an oasis within New York City, but what truly stood out to me was the energy of the University and the sense that this is an institution moving forward with purpose. It felt like exactly the kind of community I had hoped to join.”

Throughout her career, Dr. Sanchez-Persampieri has approached business from multiple perspectives—as an entrepreneur, corporate leader, educator, researcher, and academic administrator. As an undergraduate student, she co-owned a retail kiosk before later becoming a small business owner alongside her husband. Those entrepreneurial experiences, combined with decades of executive leadership, continue to shape how she prepares students for successful careers.

“I want our students to connect what they’re learning in the classroom to the realities of today’s workplace,” she said. “Having experienced business firsthand—from entrepreneurship to global supply chain leadership—I understand both the opportunities and the challenges students will encounter after graduation.”

Her own educational journey also fuels her commitment to mentorship.

“As someone who was a low-income, first-generation college student, I know that talent is everywhere, but access to guidance, networks, and opportunity is not,” Dr. Sanchez-Persampieri reflected. “I want every student to feel supported, challenged, and empowered to see themselves as future business leaders and entrepreneurs.”

Dr. Sanchez-Persampieri believes the Mount offers students a distinctive educational experience by combining the resources of New York City with the close-knit community of a traditional campus.

“Students receive personal attention from faculty who know them as individuals while gaining access to one of the world’s greatest business centers,” she said. “Just as importantly, they graduate with an education grounded in ethical leadership, service, and social responsibility—qualities that prepare them not only for their first job, but for meaningful careers and lives of impact.”

As she begins her tenure, Dr. Sanchez-Persampieri plans to spend time listening to students, faculty, alumnae/i, and industry partners while identifying opportunities to build upon the School of Business’ strengths. She sees exciting possibilities to expand experiential learning, strengthen partnerships with employers, and continue developing programs that respond to emerging workforce needs, particularly in entrepreneurship, innovation, analytics, sustainability, and the ethical use of AI.

“I am most excited to work with our students and faculty and to become part of the broader UMSV community,” Dr. Sanchez-Persampieri shared. “Even in my first few days, I have felt the energy on campus and the collaborative spirit of my new colleagues. I am also excited about what we can build together. The School of Business has a strong foundation, a diverse student population, and significant potential for growth. I look forward to helping shape its next chapter while ensuring that our students remain at the center of every decision we make.”

Dr. Sanchez-Persampieri holds a Doctor of Business Administration in organizational management from Johnson & Wales University, an MBA and an MS in organizational management from Saint Joseph’s University, and an undergraduate degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, State University of New York. She has also completed entrepreneurship education at Babson College and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation/The Levin Institute, and has pursued graduate study in higher education and curriculum development through The Graduate Center of the City University of New York, Touro University, and Long Island University.

Welcome again, Dr. Sanchez-Persampieri. We look forward to the many years ahead!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.