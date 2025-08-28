Provost Bongiovanni Announces New Vice Provost and Executive Director for Workforce and Leadership Engagement

Brian Amkraut, PhD Joins UMSV as Inaugural Vice Provost Spearheading Workforce Readiness and Career Development

Provost and Dean of Faculty Lynne Bongiovanni, PhD, alongside the entire University of Mount Saint Vincent community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Amkraut, PhD as the inaugural Vice Provost and Executive Director for Workforce and Leadership Engagement. In this newly established role, Dr. Amkraut will lead the University’s Center for Leadership, expand partnerships with industry and community organizations, and advance the Mount’s commitment to preparing students for meaningful careers and purposeful lives.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Amkraut to the Mount,” shared Dr. Bongiovanni. “His well-established experience in higher education administration offers a unique blend of academic leadership, workforce development expertise, and vision for innovation will be invaluable as we expand opportunities for UMSV students to connect their classroom learning with real-world experiences here in the heart of New York City.”

Dr. Amkraut brings to the Mount more than two decades of leadership in higher education. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Manager for Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact at Mercy University in neighboring Dobbs Ferry, NY, where he secured major federal and state grants, built innovative healthcare training programs, and developed partnerships with municipalities and employers across New York. Prior to his tenure at Mercy, Dr. Amkraut was the founding Executive Director of the Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program at Case Western Reserve University, where he transformed a deficit operation into a thriving $10 million initiative serving thousands of learners annually. He also previously served as Provost at Siegal College in Cleveland, OH, among other administrative appointments.

For Dr. Amkraut, joining the University of Mount Saint Vincent is both a professional milestone and a personal homecoming. Having settled back in New York after his time in Ohio, he was drawn to the University’s mission and values—and its deep roots in the local Bronx community. He is also eager to be a steward of the legacy that the Sisters of Charity of New York bequeathed to both UMSV and the greater NYC community, and he hopes to play even a small role in ensuring the Mount remains rooted in those principles as we evolve to meet the needs of the students of today and tomorrow.

“The Mount’s commitment to the common good, our shared responsibility, and the holistic character formation of our learners deeply resonate with me,” Dr. Amkraut reflected. “I am excited to help reimagine how small independent universities can best serve students in an ever-changing job market and provide a compelling value proposition at a time when higher education is under enormous pressure.”

In his role, Dr. Amkraut plans to expand student access to internships, work-based projects, and career pathways by engaging the networks of faculty, alumnae/i, and employer partners. He has a goal of making UMSV a desirable space for companies to work with—offering internships, jobs, and even projects connected to our classes.

“We want every Mount student to have a guaranteed work-based learning opportunity during their four years of study,” added Dr. Amkraut. “That kind of preparation not only sets our students apart from their peers at neighboring institutions, but also fulfills our responsibility to help them thrive in their careers and communities after graduation.”

Mount Saint Vincent has been a leader in social and economic mobility for decades—earning recognition and accolades from U.S. News & World Report, Money, and The New York Times. Dr. Amkraut’s work will only further propel our learners into thriving careers and livelihoods which will, in turn, support their families and their future generations of success.

“You never know the direction that life is going to take you,” said Dr. Amkraut. “Likewise, our students don’t always know what careers they want. At the Mount, we want to give them the tools they need and empower them to be successful down whatever path they choose. It might not be linear, but this early exposure to jobs and careers will be helpful for them learn what they want to do—and even what they don’t.”

Reflecting on his new role, Dr. Amkraut emphasized the Mount’s distinctive position in higher education and what sets us apart:

“UMSV is already taking bold steps to ensure long-term sustainability while remaining true to its mission. Being the first in a role is actually a comfortable space for me—I’ve done it three times throughout my career, creating new divisions and new programmatic and community engagement opportunities for the institutions I have worked for. My goal is to embed workforce readiness and leadership development into every stage of the student experience, and prepare students for a labor market where new technologies and AI are rapidly changing that landscape. I look forward to building on that momentum and working with students, faculty, and partners to prepare the leaders of tomorrow.”

A New York native, Dr. Amkraut earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Columbia University and both his MA and PhD in Hebrew and Judaic studies from New York University. He has published extensively on Jewish history, education, and technology, including the book Between Home and Homeland: Youth Aliyah from Nazi Germany. He has also presented at numerous academic conferences on both his scholarship and administrative experiences and has served on several advisory boards.

“I cannot wait to see all the insight and guidance Dr. Amkraut will bring to our students,” Dr. Bongiovanni reiterated. “His record of building innovative programs, forging impactful partnerships, and championing student success makes him an extraordinary addition to our leadership team. I am confident he will be a tremendous asset to our students, faculty, and the University as a whole.”

Welcome to the Mount, Dr. Amkraut. We’re excited to see all the ways you’ll help us move all ways forward.

