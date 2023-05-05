Put It in the Books: Another Successful Scholarship Tribute Dinner

Mount Raises Over Half a Million Dollars in Support of Student Scholarships

We’ve done it again: the College of Mount Saint Vincent’s annual Scholarship Tribute Dinner returned for another year, celebrating a fantastic slate of honorees and raising funds for scholarships and grants for the Mount’s well-deserving students.

Mount community members; guests; Sisters of Charity; and leaders in businesses, government, healthcare, and social services all came together to rally behind a great cause: our ever-growing and talented student body. 100% of the College’s traditional undergraduate students—yes, 100%!—receive scholarships to help offset the cost of their education. That’s something remarkable and, unfortunately, a rarity among institutions in our nation. But, thanks to the remarkable generosity of everyone who supported the 2023 Scholarship Tribute Dinner, the Mount is able to continue its tradition of providing all students—regardless of financial means—the opportunity to transform their lives through the benefits of higher education.

This year’s Dinner, which was held on Wednesday, May 3 at a stunning new location—Gotham Hall—raised a grand total of over $560,000. Every penny of the proceeds raised from support of the event go directly to the students. This year, the Mount’s second-ever text-to-give campaign had guests tapping on cell phones from across the room—raising nearly $36,000 from both attendees and Mount community members following along from the comfort of their own homes.

The event kicked-off with an inspiring testament from one of the Mount’s very own: Tianna Williams ’23.

Tianna will graduate in just a few short weeks with a major in psychology and a minor in business. A Bronx native, she is excited to begin graduate school in the fall to obtain her MSEd in school psychology. Tianna spoke about how engaging in a liberal arts education prepared her to start her own small business, and how she recently had the opportunity to present research she conducted at a national conference. She also praised the Mount’s robust work-study program, thanking her colleagues in the Campus Store for their inspiration and guidance.

Tianna shared snippets of her four-year journey at the College and beyond in her speech, including how receiving the Mott Street Scholarship gave her the resources she needed to spark her success:

“Most of my achievements are due to my consistent drive and motivation,” Tianna admitted. “When life says no, I say yes: proving that all things are possible. During my time at the Mount, my efforts were acknowledged and rewarded. It’s often said it takes a village, and Mount Saint Vincent has been my village. I’ve had endless support and encouragement which made my journey a celebration.”

Tianna received resounding applause—and a standing ovation—from the packed room of guests. The event welcomed 32 student leaders from across the College, who represented the more than 1,400 undergraduates who received scholarships this academic year—cumulatively valued in excess of $37 million in institutional aid.

And, of course, then evening would not have been complete without acknowledging the Mount’s momentous 175th Anniversary! As part of the celebration, the College was proud to honor our founding congregation: the Sisters of Charity of New York.

Vanessa L. Gibson, Bronx Borough President, was elated to honor both the College and the Sisters with an official proclamation declaring May 3rd “College of Mount Saint Vincent Day” in the Bronx! The proclamation was presented by Stacy Strong ’11, a proud Mount alumna who currently works in the Office of the Bronx Borough President.

Certainly no less influential, the Mount was also excited to honor John Prufeta, General Partner and Founder of Medical Excellence Capital, LLC, and Fran Weissler, theatrical producer.

President Susan R. Burns, PhD took the stage toward the end of the evening’s program to offer her remarks. She shared the importance of the Mount’s tight-knit community and holistic approach to education:

“I am exceptionally proud of the way Mount Saint Vincent continues to respond to the signs of the times throughout the ever-changing climate of higher education and beyond,” said Dr. Burns. “I say with the utmost sincerity that at the Mount, we meet our learners when, where, and how they need us—always. Our professors, advisors, staff, and administrators all work tirelessly to ensure that our students—who each bring the unique gifts of their diverse backgrounds into our classrooms and shared spaces—have the resources they need to transform their lives through the unparalleled benefits of a Mount education.”

Dr. Burns was also sure to thank the generous supporters of the Mount’s students and programs, who have made the College the Right Place on the River for students from near and far.

“Thank you all for everything you make possible for the students we are privileged to serve. Thank you for joining us in celebrating the significant work of our distinguished honorees. And thank you for all the ways you have supported the Mount for the last 175 years. Here’s to the next 175 years—and beyond.”

We’ll echo just that: thank you to all our generous supporters who made the 2023 Scholarship Tribute Dinner a resounding success.

