Recap: An Evening with Fran Weissler

Theatrical Producer and 2023 Scholarship Tribute Dinner Honoree Shared Stories with Mount Community Members

View more photos from the events!

The College of Mount Saint Vincent’s Center for Leadership was excited to welcome Fran Weissler, a seven-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer, to our historic Riverdale campus on both Wednesday, April 12th and Thursday, April 13th to share the story of how she became a theatrical producer and highlight some of her most memorable moments in the theatre.

Fran has been selected as one of the 2023 honorees at the College’s annual Scholarship Tribute Dinner in May. We are thrilled to commemorate her lifetime of achievement and service that reflects a profound dedication to the principles of our founders, the Sisters of Charity, and the values of the College. Ahead of the Scholarship Tribute Dinner, Fran made two trips to Riverdale to share her story with the Mount community.

Wednesday’s event was held in Cahill Theatre in Founders Hall and was reserved exclusively for students. The intimate event gave students a unique opportunity to get a glimpse into the drama and comedy that happens behind the curtain of some of the nation’s most recognizable shows from this trailblazing female producer.

Thursday’s “An Evening with Fran Weissler” welcomed even more students and members of the local community. Students of all ages and backgrounds, theatre and performing arts buffs, community organizers, musicians, dancers, film producers, theatre employees, reporters, alumnae/i, and neighbors gathered in Hayes Auditorium to get the inside scoop on Fran’s hit productions.

Fran shared stories from her nearly 50 years of experience developing, financing, casting, managing, marketing, licensing, and consulting for first-class theatrical ventures on Broadway and the West End in London, as well as both domestic and international touring productions. These stories included how she met Christopher Plumber backstage at a show and convinced him to play in Othello, as well as background information on how Fran, along with her husband and partner, Barry, produced the still-running revival of Chicago in the 90s.

Fran’s final words of wisdom to her audiences at these two events?

“Life is really just about who you love, and who loves you. Through it all, all that really counts—if you’re lucky—is having someone in your life who loves and supports you.”

Didn’t get a chance to join us? Watch the recording of “An Evening with Fran Weissler.”

