Recap: Commencement Weekend 2024

Relive the Sights and Sounds of Our Graduation Festivities

Missed out on this year’s Commencement Weekend at the Right Place on the River? Or maybe you want to relive the moment you (or your friend or family member!) walked across the stage?

Then look no further!

We’ve got you covered—check out photos from the University of Mount Saint Vincent’s 112th Commencement Weekend, which took place on May 16-18, 2024.

We hope our graduates take some time to rest and reflect on all they’ve accomplished. Class of 2024, it’s time to take all you’ve learned and go out into the world to live our motto of extending goodness, discipline, and knowledge everywhere you go.

This year’s Commencement speaker, Dr. Terry Fulmer—President of The John A. Hartford Foundation—shared some remarkable words of wisdom with our graduates:

“Your education here at the University of Mount Saint Vincent has provided you with the opportunity to study, analyze, predict, and form critical opinions that you must and will share in the world you now enter…You will remake yourself many times, and through it all, you will have these years at University Mount Saint Vincent—the education you’ve received and the connections you’ve made—to help you become a better version of yourself each time.”

Just remember that even though Commencement Weekend has come and gone, the celebrations don’t stop here—there’s always a reason to cheer for the white and the gold! Congratulations again, Class of 2024!

See you on campus for Reunion in October?

Final Bow Champagne Toast

College of Professional and Graduate Studies Commencement Ceremony

Undergraduate College Baccalaureate Mass and Hooding Ceremony

Honors Convocation and Awards Ceremony

Undergraduate College Commencement Ceremony

