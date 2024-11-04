Recap: Reunion and Homecoming Weekend 2024

Celebrating the Past, Present, and Future at the Right Place on the River

Wow…what a weekend!

After months of preparation, meetings with classmates, registrations, hotel room bookings, and more—it’s hard to believe that Reunion and Homecoming Weekend 2024 has already come and gone. But, it’s safe to say that it was a memorable weekend had by all who returned home to Mount Saint Vincent from October 18-20 for a weekend full of reminiscing with classmates from decades past.

A record-shattering 350 alums and their guests made their way back to the Mount’s Riverdale campus for a weekend full of celebration and time spent with friends both old and new.

Weren’t able to join us this year? Rewatch livestreams from some of the weekend’s most memorable events:

Recording: Coffee with the President

Recording: White and Gold Luncheon

Recording: Reunion Mass

Recording: Farewell Brunch

Reunion and Homecoming Weekend festivities kicked off with several events on campus, including campus tours, presentations from faculty members and Mount experts, an immersive wine tasting, and our annual Reunion Dinner Celebration—this year featuring a live band! Alums staying at our Reunion hotel then made their way back to our hospitality room to engage in a little friendly trivia competition to end the night.

Waking up feeling refreshed and ready for a new day, Saturday featured all of the traditional Reunion and Homecoming events—plus more! President Burns shared her news and updates on the University over coffee; alums explored the renovated fifth floor of Founders Hall (which is the new home of Seton College); a meal was shared at the White and Gold Luncheon; the Homecoming Festival took place for students, families, and young alums on Marillac Field; class gatherings took place in the Founders Hall classrooms; Reunion Mass was celebrated; and the evening concluded with the sought-after Cruise Down Memory Lane up and down the Hudson River.

Phew—that was a lot on the docket! But the weather was absolutely spectacular, and we couldn’t have asked for a better weekend in the Bronx.

And don’t forget about our current students! As our alums were sailing on the Hudson, students gathered in the Peter Jay Sharp Athletic and Recreation Center for Mount Madness—a school-wide pep rally to launch the start of basketball season. The event also featured performances from the Mount’s dance teams and other spirit-filled events.

But don’t think we were done there…

Reunion and Homecoming Weekend closed out on Sunday with a special Reunion Brunch, featuring the presentation of the Alumnae/i Distinguished Service Award to Mary Fleming Courtney ’72 and the Sisters of Charity of New York Tribute Award to Joan Woods ’57.

View photos to relive the highlights from the weekend:

Friday On-Campus Events

Saturday On-Campus Events

Cruise Down Memory Lane

Sunday On-Campus Events

Thank you to everyone who joined us for all—or part—of the celebration as we came together to cheer for the white and the gold for the first Reunion and Homecoming Weekend as a University!

