Red Monkey Theater Group Brings Theater to YouTube

Tune In: The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes Virtual Series

Red Monkey Theater Group (RMTG)—the College of Mount Saint Vincent’s resident theater company—is serving the Mount community and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic by offering a free YouTube reading series of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

As celebrities make times more exciting for those stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic—including actor Patrick Stewart, who reads daily Shakespeare sonnets, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, who reads books to children—RMTG’s artistic director, Tal Aviezer has launched a YouTube series reading from The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

So far, RMTG has featured five readings—A Case of Identity, Part 1, A Case of Identity, Part 2, The Boscombe Valley Mystery, Part 1, The Boscombe Valley Mystery, Part 2, and The Five Orange Pips, Part 1.

Be sure to keep up with RMTG’s virtual episodes on their YouTube channel!

About Red Monkey Theater Group

Founded in 1999, Red Monkey Theatre Group (RMTG) is the resident theater company of the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, N.Y. A nonprofit performing arts company operating out of Mount Saint Vincent’s Cahill Theater, RMTG is dedicated to enriching local communities through the cultivation, creation, and presentation of live theater. Company members have trained with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theater Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, the Moscow Arts Theater, Lincoln Center Theater, and other diverse institutions and programs. Past productions include the company’s original dramatic adaptation of Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov, which enjoyed a month-long run at the Mazer Theater on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The group’s productions have toured throughout Westchester and the Bronx for the past several seasons, and RMTG shows have appeared as part of ArtsWestchester’s acclaimed Live at the X performance series. RMTG also collaborates with M&M Productions to present a series of site-specific Sherlock Holmes adventures at Lyndhurst, a historic gothic revival estate in Tarrytown, N.Y.

