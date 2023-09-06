Sauntering Through Spain

Mount Student Awarded Gilman International Scholarship to Help Finance Study Abroad Experience

Kyra Dulton ’25 just had the experience of a lifetime, spending four weeks studying abroad and immersing herself in the history and culture of Spain.

Kyra was awarded a prestigious U.S. Department of State Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to help finance her trip abroad. Gilman Scholarships enable students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad through government grants. To be eligible for the Gilman Program, applicants must be receiving a Federal Pell Grant during the time of their application or provide proof that they will be receiving a Pell Grant during the term of their program or internship.

Since 2001, over 41,000 students have been awarded Gilman Scholarships and have traveled to over 160 countries. The Mount is proud to count itself among the 1,300 institutions that have participated in the Gilman Program—consistently having a large number of students receive Federal Pell Grants and earn Gilman Scholarships.

Kyra wrote a short journal entry and shared photographs from her trip. Read on to learn more about her transformative experience!

The thought of unfamiliarity while studying abroad may seem scary, but when I met my housemother and started attending school, all my worries disappeared. Studying abroad is a life-changing experience that made me realize that staying in a foreign country opens up a realm where we can forge new lifelong friendships, come across great opportunities, overcome rewarding challenges, broaden my cultural perspective, encourage self-growth, and boost my career success.

A few months ago, I was fortunate enough to be a part of an Intensive Spanish Language Program at the International College of Seville, Spain where I spent four weeks taking Spanish language classes and exploring Spain’s natural beauty. These were made possible thanks to the Gilman Scholarship. The Gilman Program made my dream of studying Spanish in Spain a reality by covering most of my expenses, including tuition and housing. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to Dr. Mariela Wong, the Gilman Scholarship coordinator on campus, as well as Dr. Rosita Villagómez and Prof. Paola Evangelista.

I’m a junior nursing student with a minor in Spanish. As a nursing major and future healthcare professional, the study abroad program allowed me to communicate more effectively—considering Spanish is the second most spoken language in the United States.

During my study abroad experience in Spain, I lived in a homestay with Manuela, one of the best people I’ve ever met. She has a dog named Woody! Sarah, my roommate, and I even joined Manuela when she walked her dog every night. Manuela always treated Sarah and I like we were her own daughters. In fact, there was never a day that her home wasn’t filled with love and laughter. Although we have cultural differences and Manuela knows as minimal English as I know Spanish, I learned a great deal from her and that didn’t stop us from forming a beautiful bond that we would cherish forever. Also, thanks to Manuela, my colleagues and I enjoyed delicious traditional Spanish dishes and snacks.

Spain has always piqued my interest. It started when I learned a lot about Spanish artistic heritage and their way of life from reading textbooks in high school. I even created a “10 Days in Spain Itinerary” PowerPoint presentation for one of my projects. Many people have a dream travel destination, and mine was Spain. Therefore, after all the work I put into making this study abroad program happen, it all turned out to be worthwhile and I was rewarded with the best summer of my life.

In school, we learned more about the Spanish language, Spain’s history, art, and contemporary society. We had a number of on-site classes in palaces and cathedrals, which I really loved since it was culturally immersive. On weekends, the program had excursions and field trips for us, such as attending a flamenco show at a museum, a day trip to Cordoba, and a three-day trip to Morocco. In other words, we were honing our language skills and working toward fluency while also having a wonderful time in Europe.

The longer I stayed in Spain, the more I adored the country’s laid-back culture, rich history, amazing lifestyle, cuisine, and people. My friends and I just fell in love with Spain. From immersing myself in their culture, gaining new friendships, meeting beautiful people, and exploring different places to unending siestas, tapas y discotecas—I could not have asked for more!

