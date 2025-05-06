Supporting Our Students

Inaugural Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception Garners Half a Million Dollar Total

The University of Mount Saint Vincent held its inaugural Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception on May 1, 2025.

The Benefit, which is a newly-structured event taking the place of the University’s annual Scholarship Tribute Dinner, welcomed community members from near and far to the magnificent 35th floor penthouse of the Mutual of America building at 320 Park Avenue in Manhattan.

The strategic choice to restructure this year’s gala came after several years of research on behalf of the Board of Trustees and the Advancement Sub-Committee. A more welcoming and casual cocktail reception—where attendees had more opportunities to meet and mingle with some of the Mount’s biggest supporters—filled the room with over 200 guests.

But no matter the format—year after year—we come together as a united Mount Saint Vincent community in support of the same worthy cause: our talented, dedicated, and deserving student body.

The Benefit united leaders in business, healthcare, education, government, social services, architecture, and more. Donors, alumnae/i, friends, employees, Sisters of Charity, and, of course, student representatives joined us in the heart of Manhattan for an evening of testimony, fundraising, and celebration.

All proceeds raised at the event directly support life-altering scholarships and financial aid awards, providing our students with the best academic and co-curricular opportunities available. Last year, Mount Saint Vincent awarded over $40 million in scholarships and grants. We rely on the support of our generous donors to continue to enable us to award 100% of our traditional undergraduate student population with financial assistance, helping to move their educational journeys all ways forward and turn their dreams into a reality.

Thanks to the fantastic generosity of all who supported the 2025 Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception—whether through a sponsorship, ad, donation, ticket, or live text-to-give gift—we are proud to report that this year’s gala raised a grand total of $520,481.

That deserves some cheering for the white and the gold!

Trustee and Chair of the Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception Peter DeNunzio once again served as the evening’s emcee, reporting live fundraising totals and introducing the night’s featured guests.

Those gathered at Mutual of America were treated to the premiere of a new video featuring reflections from current student leaders on the impact of scholarships on their Mount educations and beyond. We invite you to watch the video to hear how your support has enabled these students (and more!) to pursue their passions as devoted members of the Mount community.



When asked to stand for recognition, the students in attendance at the Benefit received resounding applause from the packed room of guests. A total of 25 student leaders from across the University joined us for the evening and they represented the more than 1,400 undergraduates who received scholarships this academic year.

Peter shared with those gathered at the Benefit:

“I’m sure each of you here this evening join me in applauding not only the students who were brave enough to share their stories in this video, but every single Mount Saint Vincent student who holds within their hearts the profound impact of a Mount education on themselves, their families, and their futures. This is why we are here tonight, folks—because of these talented, hardworking young individuals.”

Peter then invited President Susan R. Burns, PhD and Chair of the Board of Trustees Steven Hayes to join him for the presentations to the honorees.

First up was Michael J. Spicer, President and CEO of Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers, a role he has held for nearly a quarter of a century. He is the first male and first lay president of the hospital system. He was honored for his years of dedicated service in healthcare.

Through Michael’s leadership, the University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to partner with Saint Joseph’s Medical Center—a fellow Sisters of Charity of New York Sponsored Ministry—to establish our Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing. Together, we are committed to healthcare education and leadership for the common good, educating the next generation of nurses following the charism of the Sisters of Charity and rooted in our tenets of goodness, discipline, and knowledge.

Certainly no less influential, the Mount was also delighted to honor Hans P. Erdenberger, AIA and Charles L. Koch, AIA, who serve as the President and Vice President, respectively, of ENV Architectural/Interior Design, and David Griffith, who serves as the President of Griffith Construction Corporation. Hans, Charles, and David were honored together for their work and partnership in developing and expanding renovations to the Mount’s historic Riverdale campus.

Hans, Charles, and David were honored particularly for their partnership and leadership in planning, developing, and building our Seton College space—transforming what was a neglected and dilapidated attic on the fifth floor of our Founders Hall into a state-of-the-art space equipped to house the Mount’s newest programmatic endeavor. By completing a project of this magnitude and complexity within a remarkable time frame, both ENV and Griffith Construction proved their technical and aesthetic virtuosity while honoring our educational mission.

And last, but certainly not least, the University was proud to present alumna, Trustee Emerita, and Founder and CEO of Sensory Spectrum, Inc. Gail Vance Civille ’65 with it’s highest honor: the Elizabeth Seton Medal.

Named after the founder of the Sisters of Charity, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, this medal is awarded in recognition of outstanding achievements, generosity of spirit, and extraordinary self-sacrifice. For over 65 years, the award has been given to distinguished alumnae/i, Sisters of Charity, trustees, retiring presidents of the University, and friends of the University whose achievements, contributions, and service to others have been exceptionally meritorious.

Gail was honored not only for her work championing the advancement of the intricate and arcane field that is sensory science, but for the myriad ways in which she has embodied the enduring spirit and virtues of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton—modeling her faith, leadership, service, and a profound commitment to education.

Following the presentations to the honorees, President Burns took the stage to offer her remarks. She spoke about the brave spirit of the Sisters of Charity and the ways in which we are tasked with carrying on that spirit through our work at the University today:

“That same spirit—the courage to dream and the audacity to act—continues to guide us as a leading institution of higher education today. And tonight, surrounded by supporters, friends, and partners, we celebrate how that vision is still very much alive in all we do. Our mission is rooted in providing authentically inclusive access to an excellent, holistic education to all students—whenever, wherever, and however they need us. And now, more than ever, the success of our learners—and indeed the success of the University itself—rests upon that same visionary belief in what is possible.”

Dr. Burns was also sure to thank the generous supporters of the Mount’s students and programs, who have made the University the Right Place on the River for students from near and far.

“Tonight, I invite each of you to be courageous with us. To be audacious with us. To continue to dream boldly with us. I am grateful to have you join us as we continue to build a university that is a national model—not just for academic excellence, but for transforming lives, for advancing equity, and for living out our enduring values: a profound respect for human dignity, a deep understanding of our shared humanity, and an unwavering commitment to one another.”

We couldn’t have put it better if we tried. Thank you to all of our generous supporters who made the 2025 Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception a resounding success.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.