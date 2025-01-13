Open primary navigation menu

The Dean’s List: Fall 2024

1/13/2025

327 Earn Academic Standing Honors

Even though 2024 seemed to have come and gone in the blink of an eye, there’s still plenty to celebrate! While Mount students across the nation are relishing in the last few days of their Winter Breaks—catching up on rest, working, beginning a new internship, or catching up with a Winter Intercession course—we’re proud to announce the list of students who have been named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List!

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is thrilled to share that 327 undergraduate students—and, new this past semester, Seton College students!—achieved top honors following the completion of the Fall 2024 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, undergraduate and Seton College students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of December 2024:

Class of 2025
Berlianny Almanzar Abigail Farillas Randolph Medina
Reinieri Almendares Victoria Gamarra Amanda Mercado
Amdiya Amuda Beirut Garcia Paz Morales Saldias
Gretta Baker Vashti Ghansham Isabella Motz
Jasmin Balbuena Mia Guerrero Samraweat Mulugeta
Emma Barona Adrien Guzman Brandon Neat
Angelo Bartziokas Sadiya Haniff Sheila Ofosu
Ekaterina Bereznikova Leany Hernandez Pamela Ohakam
Shamoni Berrios Katelyn Hidalgo Nicole Ong
Yeseli Bonilla Kieran Howard Tatia Pkhakadze
Karissa Brooks Emiko Inoue Dominick Porto
Raheim Bryant Michelle James Brielle Rios
Rayshawn Bryant Derryn James Christina Rivera
Jashanna Buckle Lillian Jugasek Sierra Romero
Gabrielle Calderon Sarah Kornahrens Stephanie Romero
Francis Camastro Arav Kumar Ashley Salgado
Deina Camilo Renee Kyereme Christian Santamaria
Isabella Castro Ambar Liz Christopher Santos
Miriam Ciacca William Longo Jimiah Sayegh
Wanda Collado Humberto Lopez Cheyenne Schober
Osvaldo Colon Jake Luxoro Cielo Sierra
Foode Daabo Isaac Mack Gabriella Streeter
Jazlynn de Guzman Aevienne Marantal Andrew Tarkazikis
Kaitlyn De La Cruz Tyler Margolis Alexandra Taveras
Aaliyah Dejesus Lena Marin Ashly Tejada Cerda
Gabriela Del Castillo Christabel Marranzini Emmanuella Tetteh
Nantene Diaby Tais Marte Leah Thomas
Danielle Dicks Conor Martin Emily Toepfer
Max Duenow Carlos Martinez Joshua Van De Cruze
Kyra Dulton Isabella Martinez Francis Eugene Verdeflor
Antonio Escobinas Tiarah McCallum Tiffany Williamson
Chad Ewart Domonique Mckenzie Samantha Yaker
Class of 2026
Hosanna Abinader-Ramos Katelyn Cuadrado Emily Maestre
Thuraya Almontaser Kyra Diaz Sabrina Mafaraci
Julia Angeles Tennessee Dominguez Felipe Keona Marie Matsui
Jose Arce Jahrak Enfe Kyla McLean
Khanadj Austin Sofia Fitzgerald Walker Moore
Savannah Autobee Fatumata Fofana Arianna Grace Morales
Isabelle Bagon Luka Gelevski Kadesha Moussa
Sofia Barone Steven Gomez Aminata Njie
Miranda Blanco Kaitlyn Grady Gerard Novello
Nicholas Bottalico Mila Gutierrez Wendy Nunez Martinez
Ashley Bravo Leilany Guzman Treasure Odogwu
Emily Breen Samantha Hans Dominique Otranto
Madison Brooks Chloe Hart Nena Ramos
Brianna Brown Jasmine Hewitt Makenna Reekie
Emily Brownell Kari Horos Brandon Sackey
Annabelle Burnett Amira Margaret Idres Julio Salazar
Randeeno Burrell Allana Jaundoo Skyla Sayers
Luke Buyes Coraima Jimenez Lopez Leila Schiavo
Samantha Caruso Alexiah Karlberg Janelly Silva
Simone Caruso Imani Laidlaw Asiyah Tomlinson
Gabriella Ceylan Tristen Leone Jaelynn Tursi
Stuart Condado Ronny Lopez Charlotte Warman
Melanie Cortes JaKaia Lotz Shannon Williams
Class of 2027
Mariane Alcana Miu Hasegawa Anabelys Peralta Clemente
Kendys Alvarado Jenluis Henriquez Paredes Zhenghan Qiu
Myra Amankwah Ziyi Hua Makayla Rader
Brian Amparo Yiwen Huang Ronney Rodriguez
Keeoni Butler Palma Emily Isidoro Cordova Rosabelle Saint Jacques
Malikiha Canaan Destiny King Joel Saju
Randy Collado Gwan Ho Kong Jeremy Sanchez
Keyla Colon Kseniia Koshel Scheyder Santana
Janna Angeline Corpuz Alfred Lamptey Hailey Shalor
Yarolyn Del Orbe Vargas Brisseis Lantigua Ryan Sharkey
Mia DelRosario Carla Levin Lazo Natasha Singh
Ciara Disla Wonho Lee Kira Smith
Naomi Dozier Angelina Linares Carly Snyder
Olivia Dutzer Brandon Lorenzo Jintao Song
Justine Eblamo Yestro Luciano Gisselle Soria
Parris Ennis Sean Mahoney Paige Staley
Elizabeth Espinosa Jessica Manzueta Janaiya Stanley
Christian Feliciano Jaden Martinez YuFei Sun
Chloe Fernandez Isabella Melecio David Tan
April Flores Jelitze Michel Kimberly Toledo
Jerolina Frias Stephanie Marie Mital Brenda Urena
Alexa Garcia Joanne Monsales Annerys Valdez
Safa Ghanem Althea Niza Jada Velez
Paige Goerman Jaylin Novas Yi Wang
Dorcas Gramajo Kayla O’Connor Oluwatobi Williams
Gabrielle Greenblatt Caitlyn Ortiz Yiling Xiao
Zhenyu Gui Lily Ostiguy Yufan Yang
Madeline Halford Samantha Payero Bingxiang Zhao
Class of 2028
Julianna Agueci Matthew Gerrity Abdalla Nyass
Julienna Lyn Alcaraz Caroline Gomes America Ojeda
Asma Ali Samaya Gonzalez Leonela Ordonez
Sebastian Aquino Rivera Jacob Greiffenberger Mia Pelletier
Joshua Bagon Jocelyn Guaillazaca Drinor Qosaj
Aissatou Bah Tyler Hanna Alexander Ramos
Leslie Balbi Isabelle Harris Luis Regalado
Isabella Baldovino Jack Hayward Samuel Reine
Victoria Blanco Fatima Hernandez Torrez John Paolo Retome
John Brienza Samuel Darrell Hutauruk Samantha Ricks
Engher Cabral Emil Jensen Angelei Rivera
Julissa Castillo Garcia Toriona Johnson Adamari Rodriguez
Ivette Chuquimarca Perez Madeline Jones Kendra Rodriguez
Sofia Constantino Jesly Laca Lea Roxas
Marie-Ann De Jesus Maladee Lalor Amanda Sewell
John Paul De Sosa Gracie Laukkanen Emma Sheerin
Christine Delgado Yejun Lee Brennan Sherman
Madison Diaz Kezhen Li Tiana Simon
Sean Doyle Samantha Magpantay Emma Skiles
Valentina Errichiello Alayvia Mendoza William Sornin de Leysat
Angelina Escobinas Max Mills Surely Vera
Kevin Espinosa Duque Justin Moyado-Sanchez Ariday Vera Galicia
Anika Kim Fidelino Yvette Munguia Fernandez Adeen Watson
Samantha Figuera Precious Nkele Edoardo Wicht
James Gentilcore Emelyn Nunez Edward Wireko
Seton College
Amir Johnson Christma Nunez Alexis Veliz

Congratulations again to our Fall 2024 Dean’s List honorees here at the Right Place on the River! We’re proud of your accomplishments both in and beyond the classroom. Keep up the good work!

