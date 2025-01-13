The Dean’s List: Fall 2024

327 Earn Academic Standing Honors

Even though 2024 seemed to have come and gone in the blink of an eye, there’s still plenty to celebrate! While Mount students across the nation are relishing in the last few days of their Winter Breaks—catching up on rest, working, beginning a new internship, or catching up with a Winter Intercession course—we’re proud to announce the list of students who have been named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List!

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is thrilled to share that 327 undergraduate students—and, new this past semester, Seton College students!—achieved top honors following the completion of the Fall 2024 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, undergraduate and Seton College students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of December 2024:

Class of 2025 Berlianny Almanzar Abigail Farillas Randolph Medina Reinieri Almendares Victoria Gamarra Amanda Mercado Amdiya Amuda Beirut Garcia Paz Morales Saldias Gretta Baker Vashti Ghansham Isabella Motz Jasmin Balbuena Mia Guerrero Samraweat Mulugeta Emma Barona Adrien Guzman Brandon Neat Angelo Bartziokas Sadiya Haniff Sheila Ofosu Ekaterina Bereznikova Leany Hernandez Pamela Ohakam Shamoni Berrios Katelyn Hidalgo Nicole Ong Yeseli Bonilla Kieran Howard Tatia Pkhakadze Karissa Brooks Emiko Inoue Dominick Porto Raheim Bryant Michelle James Brielle Rios Rayshawn Bryant Derryn James Christina Rivera Jashanna Buckle Lillian Jugasek Sierra Romero Gabrielle Calderon Sarah Kornahrens Stephanie Romero Francis Camastro Arav Kumar Ashley Salgado Deina Camilo Renee Kyereme Christian Santamaria Isabella Castro Ambar Liz Christopher Santos Miriam Ciacca William Longo Jimiah Sayegh Wanda Collado Humberto Lopez Cheyenne Schober Osvaldo Colon Jake Luxoro Cielo Sierra Foode Daabo Isaac Mack Gabriella Streeter Jazlynn de Guzman Aevienne Marantal Andrew Tarkazikis Kaitlyn De La Cruz Tyler Margolis Alexandra Taveras Aaliyah Dejesus Lena Marin Ashly Tejada Cerda Gabriela Del Castillo Christabel Marranzini Emmanuella Tetteh Nantene Diaby Tais Marte Leah Thomas Danielle Dicks Conor Martin Emily Toepfer Max Duenow Carlos Martinez Joshua Van De Cruze Kyra Dulton Isabella Martinez Francis Eugene Verdeflor Antonio Escobinas Tiarah McCallum Tiffany Williamson Chad Ewart Domonique Mckenzie Samantha Yaker

Class of 2026 Hosanna Abinader-Ramos Katelyn Cuadrado Emily Maestre Thuraya Almontaser Kyra Diaz Sabrina Mafaraci Julia Angeles Tennessee Dominguez Felipe Keona Marie Matsui Jose Arce Jahrak Enfe Kyla McLean Khanadj Austin Sofia Fitzgerald Walker Moore Savannah Autobee Fatumata Fofana Arianna Grace Morales Isabelle Bagon Luka Gelevski Kadesha Moussa Sofia Barone Steven Gomez Aminata Njie Miranda Blanco Kaitlyn Grady Gerard Novello Nicholas Bottalico Mila Gutierrez Wendy Nunez Martinez Ashley Bravo Leilany Guzman Treasure Odogwu Emily Breen Samantha Hans Dominique Otranto Madison Brooks Chloe Hart Nena Ramos Brianna Brown Jasmine Hewitt Makenna Reekie Emily Brownell Kari Horos Brandon Sackey Annabelle Burnett Amira Margaret Idres Julio Salazar Randeeno Burrell Allana Jaundoo Skyla Sayers Luke Buyes Coraima Jimenez Lopez Leila Schiavo Samantha Caruso Alexiah Karlberg Janelly Silva Simone Caruso Imani Laidlaw Asiyah Tomlinson Gabriella Ceylan Tristen Leone Jaelynn Tursi Stuart Condado Ronny Lopez Charlotte Warman Melanie Cortes JaKaia Lotz Shannon Williams

Class of 2027 Mariane Alcana Miu Hasegawa Anabelys Peralta Clemente Kendys Alvarado Jenluis Henriquez Paredes Zhenghan Qiu Myra Amankwah Ziyi Hua Makayla Rader Brian Amparo Yiwen Huang Ronney Rodriguez Keeoni Butler Palma Emily Isidoro Cordova Rosabelle Saint Jacques Malikiha Canaan Destiny King Joel Saju Randy Collado Gwan Ho Kong Jeremy Sanchez Keyla Colon Kseniia Koshel Scheyder Santana Janna Angeline Corpuz Alfred Lamptey Hailey Shalor Yarolyn Del Orbe Vargas Brisseis Lantigua Ryan Sharkey Mia DelRosario Carla Levin Lazo Natasha Singh Ciara Disla Wonho Lee Kira Smith Naomi Dozier Angelina Linares Carly Snyder Olivia Dutzer Brandon Lorenzo Jintao Song Justine Eblamo Yestro Luciano Gisselle Soria Parris Ennis Sean Mahoney Paige Staley Elizabeth Espinosa Jessica Manzueta Janaiya Stanley Christian Feliciano Jaden Martinez YuFei Sun Chloe Fernandez Isabella Melecio David Tan April Flores Jelitze Michel Kimberly Toledo Jerolina Frias Stephanie Marie Mital Brenda Urena Alexa Garcia Joanne Monsales Annerys Valdez Safa Ghanem Althea Niza Jada Velez Paige Goerman Jaylin Novas Yi Wang Dorcas Gramajo Kayla O’Connor Oluwatobi Williams Gabrielle Greenblatt Caitlyn Ortiz Yiling Xiao Zhenyu Gui Lily Ostiguy Yufan Yang Madeline Halford Samantha Payero Bingxiang Zhao

Class of 2028 Julianna Agueci Matthew Gerrity Abdalla Nyass Julienna Lyn Alcaraz Caroline Gomes America Ojeda Asma Ali Samaya Gonzalez Leonela Ordonez Sebastian Aquino Rivera Jacob Greiffenberger Mia Pelletier Joshua Bagon Jocelyn Guaillazaca Drinor Qosaj Aissatou Bah Tyler Hanna Alexander Ramos Leslie Balbi Isabelle Harris Luis Regalado Isabella Baldovino Jack Hayward Samuel Reine Victoria Blanco Fatima Hernandez Torrez John Paolo Retome John Brienza Samuel Darrell Hutauruk Samantha Ricks Engher Cabral Emil Jensen Angelei Rivera Julissa Castillo Garcia Toriona Johnson Adamari Rodriguez Ivette Chuquimarca Perez Madeline Jones Kendra Rodriguez Sofia Constantino Jesly Laca Lea Roxas Marie-Ann De Jesus Maladee Lalor Amanda Sewell John Paul De Sosa Gracie Laukkanen Emma Sheerin Christine Delgado Yejun Lee Brennan Sherman Madison Diaz Kezhen Li Tiana Simon Sean Doyle Samantha Magpantay Emma Skiles Valentina Errichiello Alayvia Mendoza William Sornin de Leysat Angelina Escobinas Max Mills Surely Vera Kevin Espinosa Duque Justin Moyado-Sanchez Ariday Vera Galicia Anika Kim Fidelino Yvette Munguia Fernandez Adeen Watson Samantha Figuera Precious Nkele Edoardo Wicht James Gentilcore Emelyn Nunez Edward Wireko

Seton College Amir Johnson Christma Nunez Alexis Veliz

Congratulations again to our Fall 2024 Dean’s List honorees here at the Right Place on the River! We’re proud of your accomplishments both in and beyond the classroom. Keep up the good work!

