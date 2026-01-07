Open primary navigation menu

The Dean’s List: Fall 2025

1/7/2026

362 Earn Academic Standing Honors

While our students are reveling in a much-needed break following the conclusion of the Fall 2025 semester, there’s still much to celebrate: we’re thrilled to be able to share our Fall 2025 Dean’s List honorees!

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to announce that 362 students in both the undergraduate College of Mount Saint Vincent and Seton College achieved top honors following the completion of the Fall 2025 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, undergraduate and Seton College students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of December 2025:

Class of 2026
Hosanna Abinader-Ramos Victoria Gamarra Arianna Grace Morales
Ani Adames Aliorlany Gomez Brandy Moscat
Tina Afriyie Kaitlyn Grady Kadesha Moussa
Akouavi Aholou William Granata Aminata Njie
Julia Angeles Leilany Guzman Gerard Novello
Jose Arce Samantha Hans Eveny Nunez
Christopher Arias Sarah-Gail Harvey Treasure Odogwu
Sasha Auguste Shayla Hassler Dominique Otranto
Savannah Autobee Gent Haxhiaj Makayla Pain
Isabelle Bagon Jasmine Hewitt Isaac Parsons
Gretta Baker Kari Horos Gaitri Persaud
Sofia Barone Derryn James Catherine Philips
Ekaterina Bereznikova Allana Jaundoo Shalyn Pryor
Genesis Betances Coraima Jimenez Lopez Nena Ramos
Miranda Blanco Lillian Jugasek Makenna Reekie
Ashley Bravo Gonul Jusinova Chassidy Rodriguez
Emily Breen George Kakomanolis Susan Rodriguez
Jaylen Brimais Alexiah Karlberg Sierra Romero
Brianna Brown Marthe Kiemde Nikole Salinas
Annabelle Burnett Arav Kumar Javiera Sanchez
Kemely Camilo Emily Legler Jasmin Sandoval
Simone Caruso Shanely Lemuz Christian Santamaria
Samantha Caruso Jalen Lewis Skyla Sayers
Latoya Castillo Elijah Lindain Leila Schiavo
Gabriella Ceylan Ronny Lopez Erica Schmahl
Melanie Cortes Sabrina Mafaraci Janelly Silva
Ranell Crosby Shinault Tyler Margolis Brianna Stennett
Aaliyah Dejesus Natalie Marji Natalia Taylor
Gabriel DelaSerna Keona Marie Matsui Justin Terry
Elhadj Diallo Kayla McClymont Emily Toepfer
Danielle Dicks Dara McGovern Asiyah Tomlinson
Danielle Donoghue Brendan Meaney Katherine Torres
Chaz Duncan Miranda Melara Damian Tucker
Abigail Farillas Yasly Mendoza Joshua Van De Cruze
Sofia Fitzgerald Amanda Mercado Charity Veale
Omar Florian Matthew Mestres Izaiah Velez
Cameron Forstell Jelitze Michel Charlotte Warman
Walker Moore
Class of 2027
Kendys Alvarado Nailea Green Ariel Quezada
Krystal Areizaga Gabrielle Greenblatt Kiara Ramsay
Victoria Blanco Luz Guzman Melanie Rodriguez
Kyle Brindisi Madeline Halford Randy Rojas
Malikiha Canaan Armando Herrera Cindy Ruiz
Divana Carrillo Emily Isidoro Cordova Joel Saju
Haasim Clinkscales Barry Johnson Emily Sanchez
Randy Collado Jonah Jones Scheyder Santana Villar
Leana Colon Destiny King Hailey Shalor
Janna Angeline Corpuz Brisseis Lantigua Ryan Sharkey
Cameron Cruz Carla Levin Lazo Geturah Small
Mia DelRosario Jenna Levine Carly Snyder
Lorraine Dizon Sean Mahoney Ethan Soto
Naomi Dozier Jessica Manzueta Janaiya Stanley
Andre Dumlao Jayleen Martinez Sariah Stephens
Chai Dunlap Jaden Martinez Xin Sun
Parris Ennis Jenna Medefindt David Tan
Christian Feliciano Joanne Monsales Kimberly Toledo
Zoe Fields Kayla O’Connor Brenda Urena
Darian Figueroa Rachel Ortiz Bryan Velez
Erwin Flores Lily Ostiguy Adeen Watson
Jerolina Frias Samantha Payero Xinyi Xu
Paige Goerman Cindy Pratt Ethan Yu
Dorcas Gramajo Tatiana Pryor Andrew Zweiback
Eva Puentes
Class of 2028
Emely Acosta Destiny Guerra Abdalla Nyass
Julianna Agueci Andreina Guzman America Ojeda
Ghayda Alamrani Yanell Guzman Joyce Okoli
Dea Alickaj Tyler Hanna Leonela Ordonez
Marilyn Aninakwa Jack Hayward Mayra Perez Garcia
Joshua Bagon Fatima Hernandez Torrez Maybelline Prado Paredes
Isabella Baldovino Bethzy Inga Drinor Qosaj
Aminata Ballo Brianna Intal Tiffany Quezada
Herandy Barajas Figueroa Emil Jensen Jefferson Ramales
Juliana Barrios Grace Kennedy Alexander Ramos
Engher Cabral Minhyuk Kim Luis Regalado
Alexis Chillogallo Anika Knizeski Samuel Reine
Ivette Chuquimarca Perez Jesly Laca John Paolo Retome
Sofia Constantino Maladee Lalor Adamari Rodriguez
Laura De Los santos Gracie Laukkanen Stephanie Rodriguez
John Paul De Sosa Yejun Lee Leshaun Rowe
Sean Doyle Kezhen Li Lea Roxas
Justine Eblamo Kerrigyn Lynam Lanting Ruan
Valentina Errichiello Samantha Magpantay Ciara Rubirosa
Brianna Facey Najla Maldonado Katherine Russell
Alyssa Feliz Daniel McCowan Neleseh Samuels
Anika Kim Fidelino Alayvia Mendoza Layla Santos
Samantha Figuera Juan Mera Brennan Sherman
Mhreteab Fitwi Sebastian Mesa William Sornin de Leysat
Brannon Fredericks Max Mills Ariday Vera Galicia
Eralis Frias Evelyn Miramontes Segovia Juan Veras
Matthew Gerrity Justin Moyado-Sanchez Xuanyu Wang
Caroline Gomes Yvette Munguia Fernandez Joseph Wiant
Samaya Gonzalez Shani Mussington Edoardo Wicht
Jacob Greiffenberger Precious Nkele Edward Wireko
Jocelyn Guaillazaca Emelyn Nunez Luyao Yin
Class of 2029
Matthew Acevedo Ximena Guerrero Palestina Cassandra Pascual
Fahad Ahmed Abdulla Saif Alhammadi Tyrone Guzman Grullon Ariana Pastion Pastion
Alexis Amankwah Ariana Hernandez Bryan Paulino Torres
Lilianna Amitrano Lindenauer Kaleb Holmes Lia Peralta Feliz
Rez Lorraine Arias Leona Hoti Areefa Persaud
Brendan Baldi Chantelle Jackson Aria Phruksukarn
James Barron Jiro Japitana Jaydan Raposo
Shavoy Benjamin Della John Mattias Remes
Anthony Benson Jaden Jones Francisco Reyes
Hannah Bone Xiuqi Ju Christopher Roman
Ryan Brown Roel Lucero Amira Salcedo
Casey Bush Roxandra Marshall Jogeiry Sanchez
Yasellyn Cardenes Sophia Martinez Nathaniel Sealy
Daniela Cazares Sean McManus Marlene Segarra
India Chambers Destiny Mejia Shivma Singh
Emma De La Rosa Kaitlyn Mendez Emma Sioson
Asia De Los Santos Alyssa Grace Mendoza Ulyana Sliukina
Allyson Dolores Elliott Mercado Sofia Alexandra Solares Hertewing
Jose Dominguez Gabrielle Mills Gabriel Soria
Erika Easy Ryder Moran Kailyn Trigos
Adriana Euell James Mullarkey Thomas Vallely
Jaimee Ferreira Dora Nkansah Jazzlynn Villar
Makenna Geach Hailey Olmo Savannah Ythier
Aidan Glynn Alina Ortiz Brandon Zabolotsky
Emely Parada
Seton College
Joshua Almonte Ephraim Fitzgerald Maryaliz Pimentel
Isabella Antonio Denisse Mantilla Robles Angelica Ramos
Brian Chambers Anguel Munoz Jaiden Soto
Joseph Diaz Giselle Pimentel

Congratulations again to our Fall 2025 Dean’s List honorees here at the Right Place on the River! We’re proud of your accomplishments both in and beyond the classroom. Keep up the good work!

