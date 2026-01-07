The Dean’s List: Fall 2025

362 Earn Academic Standing Honors

While our students are reveling in a much-needed break following the conclusion of the Fall 2025 semester, there’s still much to celebrate: we’re thrilled to be able to share our Fall 2025 Dean’s List honorees!

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to announce that 362 students in both the undergraduate College of Mount Saint Vincent and Seton College achieved top honors following the completion of the Fall 2025 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, undergraduate and Seton College students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of December 2025:

Class of 2026 Hosanna Abinader-Ramos Victoria Gamarra Arianna Grace Morales Ani Adames Aliorlany Gomez Brandy Moscat Tina Afriyie Kaitlyn Grady Kadesha Moussa Akouavi Aholou William Granata Aminata Njie Julia Angeles Leilany Guzman Gerard Novello Jose Arce Samantha Hans Eveny Nunez Christopher Arias Sarah-Gail Harvey Treasure Odogwu Sasha Auguste Shayla Hassler Dominique Otranto Savannah Autobee Gent Haxhiaj Makayla Pain Isabelle Bagon Jasmine Hewitt Isaac Parsons Gretta Baker Kari Horos Gaitri Persaud Sofia Barone Derryn James Catherine Philips Ekaterina Bereznikova Allana Jaundoo Shalyn Pryor Genesis Betances Coraima Jimenez Lopez Nena Ramos Miranda Blanco Lillian Jugasek Makenna Reekie Ashley Bravo Gonul Jusinova Chassidy Rodriguez Emily Breen George Kakomanolis Susan Rodriguez Jaylen Brimais Alexiah Karlberg Sierra Romero Brianna Brown Marthe Kiemde Nikole Salinas Annabelle Burnett Arav Kumar Javiera Sanchez Kemely Camilo Emily Legler Jasmin Sandoval Simone Caruso Shanely Lemuz Christian Santamaria Samantha Caruso Jalen Lewis Skyla Sayers Latoya Castillo Elijah Lindain Leila Schiavo Gabriella Ceylan Ronny Lopez Erica Schmahl Melanie Cortes Sabrina Mafaraci Janelly Silva Ranell Crosby Shinault Tyler Margolis Brianna Stennett Aaliyah Dejesus Natalie Marji Natalia Taylor Gabriel DelaSerna Keona Marie Matsui Justin Terry Elhadj Diallo Kayla McClymont Emily Toepfer Danielle Dicks Dara McGovern Asiyah Tomlinson Danielle Donoghue Brendan Meaney Katherine Torres Chaz Duncan Miranda Melara Damian Tucker Abigail Farillas Yasly Mendoza Joshua Van De Cruze Sofia Fitzgerald Amanda Mercado Charity Veale Omar Florian Matthew Mestres Izaiah Velez Cameron Forstell Jelitze Michel Charlotte Warman Walker Moore

Class of 2027 Kendys Alvarado Nailea Green Ariel Quezada Krystal Areizaga Gabrielle Greenblatt Kiara Ramsay Victoria Blanco Luz Guzman Melanie Rodriguez Kyle Brindisi Madeline Halford Randy Rojas Malikiha Canaan Armando Herrera Cindy Ruiz Divana Carrillo Emily Isidoro Cordova Joel Saju Haasim Clinkscales Barry Johnson Emily Sanchez Randy Collado Jonah Jones Scheyder Santana Villar Leana Colon Destiny King Hailey Shalor Janna Angeline Corpuz Brisseis Lantigua Ryan Sharkey Cameron Cruz Carla Levin Lazo Geturah Small Mia DelRosario Jenna Levine Carly Snyder Lorraine Dizon Sean Mahoney Ethan Soto Naomi Dozier Jessica Manzueta Janaiya Stanley Andre Dumlao Jayleen Martinez Sariah Stephens Chai Dunlap Jaden Martinez Xin Sun Parris Ennis Jenna Medefindt David Tan Christian Feliciano Joanne Monsales Kimberly Toledo Zoe Fields Kayla O’Connor Brenda Urena Darian Figueroa Rachel Ortiz Bryan Velez Erwin Flores Lily Ostiguy Adeen Watson Jerolina Frias Samantha Payero Xinyi Xu Paige Goerman Cindy Pratt Ethan Yu Dorcas Gramajo Tatiana Pryor Andrew Zweiback Eva Puentes

Class of 2028 Emely Acosta Destiny Guerra Abdalla Nyass Julianna Agueci Andreina Guzman America Ojeda Ghayda Alamrani Yanell Guzman Joyce Okoli Dea Alickaj Tyler Hanna Leonela Ordonez Marilyn Aninakwa Jack Hayward Mayra Perez Garcia Joshua Bagon Fatima Hernandez Torrez Maybelline Prado Paredes Isabella Baldovino Bethzy Inga Drinor Qosaj Aminata Ballo Brianna Intal Tiffany Quezada Herandy Barajas Figueroa Emil Jensen Jefferson Ramales Juliana Barrios Grace Kennedy Alexander Ramos Engher Cabral Minhyuk Kim Luis Regalado Alexis Chillogallo Anika Knizeski Samuel Reine Ivette Chuquimarca Perez Jesly Laca John Paolo Retome Sofia Constantino Maladee Lalor Adamari Rodriguez Laura De Los santos Gracie Laukkanen Stephanie Rodriguez John Paul De Sosa Yejun Lee Leshaun Rowe Sean Doyle Kezhen Li Lea Roxas Justine Eblamo Kerrigyn Lynam Lanting Ruan Valentina Errichiello Samantha Magpantay Ciara Rubirosa Brianna Facey Najla Maldonado Katherine Russell Alyssa Feliz Daniel McCowan Neleseh Samuels Anika Kim Fidelino Alayvia Mendoza Layla Santos Samantha Figuera Juan Mera Brennan Sherman Mhreteab Fitwi Sebastian Mesa William Sornin de Leysat Brannon Fredericks Max Mills Ariday Vera Galicia Eralis Frias Evelyn Miramontes Segovia Juan Veras Matthew Gerrity Justin Moyado-Sanchez Xuanyu Wang Caroline Gomes Yvette Munguia Fernandez Joseph Wiant Samaya Gonzalez Shani Mussington Edoardo Wicht Jacob Greiffenberger Precious Nkele Edward Wireko Jocelyn Guaillazaca Emelyn Nunez Luyao Yin

Class of 2029 Matthew Acevedo Ximena Guerrero Palestina Cassandra Pascual Fahad Ahmed Abdulla Saif Alhammadi Tyrone Guzman Grullon Ariana Pastion Pastion Alexis Amankwah Ariana Hernandez Bryan Paulino Torres Lilianna Amitrano Lindenauer Kaleb Holmes Lia Peralta Feliz Rez Lorraine Arias Leona Hoti Areefa Persaud Brendan Baldi Chantelle Jackson Aria Phruksukarn James Barron Jiro Japitana Jaydan Raposo Shavoy Benjamin Della John Mattias Remes Anthony Benson Jaden Jones Francisco Reyes Hannah Bone Xiuqi Ju Christopher Roman Ryan Brown Roel Lucero Amira Salcedo Casey Bush Roxandra Marshall Jogeiry Sanchez Yasellyn Cardenes Sophia Martinez Nathaniel Sealy Daniela Cazares Sean McManus Marlene Segarra India Chambers Destiny Mejia Shivma Singh Emma De La Rosa Kaitlyn Mendez Emma Sioson Asia De Los Santos Alyssa Grace Mendoza Ulyana Sliukina Allyson Dolores Elliott Mercado Sofia Alexandra Solares Hertewing Jose Dominguez Gabrielle Mills Gabriel Soria Erika Easy Ryder Moran Kailyn Trigos Adriana Euell James Mullarkey Thomas Vallely Jaimee Ferreira Dora Nkansah Jazzlynn Villar Makenna Geach Hailey Olmo Savannah Ythier Aidan Glynn Alina Ortiz Brandon Zabolotsky Emely Parada

Seton College Joshua Almonte Ephraim Fitzgerald Maryaliz Pimentel Isabella Antonio Denisse Mantilla Robles Angelica Ramos Brian Chambers Anguel Munoz Jaiden Soto Joseph Diaz Giselle Pimentel

Congratulations again to our Fall 2025 Dean’s List honorees here at the Right Place on the River! We’re proud of your accomplishments both in and beyond the classroom. Keep up the good work!

