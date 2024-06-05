The Dean’s List: Spring 2024

318 Earn Academic Standing Honors

Even with the end of another successful semester behind us, there’s still plenty to celebrate! While Mount students across the nation are enjoying the start of their Summer breaks—catching up on rest, working, beginning a new internship, or starting the job hunt—we’re proud to announce the list of students who have been named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List!

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is thrilled to share that 318 undergraduate students achieved top honors following the completion of the Spring 2024 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of May 2024:

Class of 2024 Nicolette Acevedo Brooke Frierson Brianna Nelson Edna Ademi Cristopher Furcal Pamela Ohakam Reinieri Almendares Beirut Garcia Ekenedilichukwu Okonkwo Nicole Antonio Ghofrane Ghodhbani Katelyn Orsino Mariame Bakayoko Mateo Gonzalez Megan Ortega Lauren Barsch Kayla Hanley Natalie Palacios Angelo Bartziokas Grace Hickey Edward Peralta Albertina Berisha Katelyn Hidalgo Juana Peralta Shamoni Berrios Katherine Hungerford Madison Perez Angelique Berroya Issah Ibrahim Cherlienne Perez Leanna Biberaj Emiko Inoue Brynn Pierpont Issamar Brito Bryan Intal Lucero Polanco Mia Brito Janaa’ Jacques Dominick Porto Melanieann Broderick John Jimenez Amparo Potenza Anifa Brooks Amey Joseph Kaylee Price Raheim Bryant Alexandra Junco Savitri Puran Rayshawn Bryant Sean Kennedy Mallory Rankin Kristina Byrne Narrisa Khan Brian Rawlings Marlin Cabrera Zipporah Kwakumey Christina Rivera Francis Camastro Alyssa La Torre Michelle Romero Deina Camilo Jeremy Lacayo Samantha-Jean Romero Elvis Cartagena Christopher Lewis Shamsa Roshan Patricia Casino Patrice Lewis Rosangel Rubiera Emily Cerqueira Kaitlyn Lopez Cassandra Ruffy Miriam Ciacca Humberto Lopez Lenicia Salvador Kaitlin Cirillo Timothy Magsino Rianna Sanchez Wanda Collado Raya Maittia Gabriella Sanchez Yarissa Consuegra Danae Elise Manalastas Tayona Sanders Eddy Cruz Desteny Marin Joseph Santana Sian Limuel Cruz Lena Marin Yaselie Santiago German Cruz Samantha Marji Cheyenne Schober Ashane Cuevas Aldryn Marquez Tianika Siaw Kerry Curran Jocelyn Martinez Danica Sindo Kryzelle De Aquino Michelle Martinez Matthew Smajlaj Yiany De La Rosa Isabella Martinez Gabriella Streeter Xavier De Leon Brianna Mazzariello Hanzhang Tang Ruthie Fay Dejano Tiarah McCallum Shakira Tcha-santi Gabriela Del Castillo Keirsten McDonald Ashly Tejada Cerda David Delvalle Randolph Medina Leah Thomas Nantene Diaby Orangel Mejia Mendez Miguel Velez Joseph Dinorcia Allison Melendez Ashley Vera Enxi Dong Kyle Mendoza Gabriela Vila Daniela Duffy Valbona Metaliaj Kayla Williams Runel Dussuau Isabella Motz Therchie Williams Lloyd Dyer Samraweat Mulugeta Charles Wireko-Siaw Kaitlyn Earley Isabella Naranjo Samantha Yaker Kevin Erhard Ivan Nemeil Navarro Jasmine Youngblood Chad Ewart Shaneice Nelson

Class of 2025 Thuraya Almontaser Jasmine Hewitt Julie Ni Julia Angeles Kari Horos Gerard Novello Savannah Autobee Derryn James Nicole Ong Isabelle Bagon Michelle James Makayla Pain Emma Barona Allana Jaundoo Zhiyu Qiu Jyril Bendo Miles Joven Nena Ramos Ekaterina Bereznikova Gonul Jusinova Stephanie Roman Oscar Billman George Kakomanolis Ashley Salgado Yeseli Bonilla Alexiah Karlberg Javiera Sanchez Emily Breen Drew Knight Christian Santamaria Karissa Brooks Emily Legler Christopher Santos Rachel Burke Isaac Mack Skyla Sayers Kemely Camilo Emily Maestre Sean Schools Angelina Cardone Sabrina Mafaraci Brianna Stennett Samantha Caruso Tyler Margolis Emily Toepfer Isabella Castro Reigne Marquez Asiyah Tomlinson Stuart Condado Keona Marie Matsui Yorbelys Urena Franchesca De La Rosa Kayla McClymont Omaris Valdez Justin Patrick Demano Dara McGovern Joshua Van De Cruze Danielle Donoghue Analeece McKnight Silvette Vargas Dylan Duffy Brendan Meaney Izaiah Velez Abigail Farillas Cesar Mendez Aida Velovic Victoria Gamarra Amanda Mercado Patricia Brien Villaruz Jha Nae Gordon Arianna Grace Morales Charlotte Warman Sarah-Gail Harvey Paz Morales Saldias Shannon Williams Shayla Hassler Jhon Moscoso Haoran Zhu Kadesha Moussa

Class of 2026 Hosanna Abinader-Ramos Gabrielle Greenblatt Althea Niza Heavenly Acosta YanZhen Gu Aminata Njie Mariane Alcana Haoran Gu Eveny Nunez Kendys Alvarado Samantha Hans Skylee Ortiz Myra Amankwah Leah Hernandez Dominique Otranto Brian Amparo Yingqi Hong Samantha Payero Jose Arce Ziyi Hua Cristina Plaza-Arias Sofia Barone Yiwen Huang Roselee Polanco Hailey Berger Amira Margaret Idres Eva Puentes Leriangelica Bonilla Emily Isidoro Cordova Makenna Reekie Jessica Broderick Barry Johnson Joseph Reid Madison Brooks Destiny King Molly Rowland Emily Brownell Alexander Kondrachov Ryan Sharkey Malikiha Canaan Gwan Ho Kong Taesha Smith Randy Collado Brisseis Lantigua Carly Snyder Janna Angeline Corpuz Carla Lara David Tan Melanie Cortes Carla Levin Lazo Kimberly Toledo Elhadj Diallo Kairey Lopez Ahoua Traore Lorraine Dizon JaKaia Lotz Jaelynn Tursi Olivia Dutzer Yestro Luciano Annerys Valdez Parris Ennis Jakob Mahon Jada Velez Wanyi Feng Jaden Martinez Hannah Veloz Sofia Fitzgerald Ella Meberg Xiaolu Xie Yueming Gao Alexis Mensah Jiahao Xu Sabin Ghale Stephanie Marie Mital Xiaoyan You Paige Goerman Chika Nebolisa Andrew Zweiback Kaitlyn Grady Reilly Nichtern

Class of 2027 Stephanie Chavez Wonho Lee Scheyder Santana Mia DelRosario Hyeonwoo Lim Nathaniel Simpson Jerolina Frias Angelina Linares Tamie Sinclair Safa Ghanem Jessica Manzueta Nicole Sullivan Kseniia Koshel Kiara Ramsay Orianna Toribio Emily Sanchez

Congratulations again to our Fall 2024 Dean’s List honorees here at the Right Place on the River! We’re proud of your accomplishments both in and beyond the classroom. Keep up the good work!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.