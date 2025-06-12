Open primary navigation menu

The Dean’s List: Spring 2025

6/12/2025

357 Earn Academic Standing Honors

Summer brings warmer weather, chirping birds, blossoming flowers, and a quiet campus in our little corner of the Bronx. However, there’s still much to celebrate: we’re thrilled to be able to share our Spring 2025 Dean’s List honorees!

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to announce that 357 students in both the undergraduate College of Mount Saint Vincent and Seton College achieved top honors following the completion of the Spring 2025 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, undergraduate and Seton College students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

What’s even more exciting is that 50 of these students earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average—and that certainly deserves an extra round of applause!

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of May 2025:

Class of 2025
Estefani Alfaro Omar Florian Raeheem Mullings
Berlianny Almanzar Brooke Frierson Brianna Nelson
Reinieri Almendares Jeremy Galan Gerard Novello
Joshua Alomar Beirut Garcia Pamela Ohakam
Julia Angeles Elina Gatdula Nicholle Ong
Savannah Autobee Vashti Ghansham Nicole Ong
Devin Aybar Jalynn Gomez Makayla Pain
Ishara Baez Mateo Gonzalez Gaitri Persaud
Isabelle Bagon Johanna Guan Tatia Pkhakadze
Mariame Bakayoko Mila Gutierrez Ramslee Polanco
Lauren Barsch Samantha Hans Dominick Porto
Aaliyah Beckford Sarah-Gail Harvey Nena Ramos
Ekaterina Bereznikova Shayla Hassler Erika Beatrice Ricalde
Genesis Betances Jasmine Hewitt Brielle Rios
Miranda Blanco Kari Horos Victoria Rivera
Enricko Bondal Kieran Howard Christina Rivera
Yeseli Bonilla Krystal Irizarry Gael Rodriguez
Emily Breen Derryn James Susan Rodriguez
Karissa Brooks Michelle James Stephanie Romero
Brianna Brown Steven Jaquez Jade-lyn Ross
Rayshawn Bryant Allana Jaundoo Ashley Salgado
Raheim Bryant Rusbert Jimenez Jancarlos Sanchez
Jashanna Buckle Lillian Jugasek Stanley Sanchez
Marlin Cabrera Sarah Kornahrens Jasmin Sandoval
Akasha Cadet Arav Kumar Jeffrey Santana
Francis Camastro Imani Laidlaw Christopher Santos
Simone Caruso Celine Lavazais Jimiah Sayegh
Samantha Caruso Kevaughn Lindsay Skyla Sayers
Denise Castillo William Longo Leila Schiavo
Isabella Castro Hailey Lopez Erica Schmahl
Victoria Collazo Humberto Lopez Garcia Cheyenne Schober
Stuart Condado Yasline Lora Sean Schools
Ranell Crosby Shinault Jake Luxoro Helen Shokeye
German Cruz Castillo Isaac Mack Tianika Siaw
Yarleny Curiel Emily Maestre Janelly Silva
Kaitlyn De La Cruz Aevienne Marantal Brianna Stennett
Gabriela Del Castillo Tyler Margolis Gabriella Streeter
Jennifer Del Orbe Lena Marin Alexandra Taveras
Diana Devers Natalie Marji Ashly Tejada Cerda
Drissa Diallo Carlos Martinez Emily Toepfer
Danielle Dicks Keona Marie Matsui Asiyah Tomlinson
Danielle Donoghue Tiarah McCallum Susan Trigo
Max Duenow Dara McGovern Aileen Urena
Kyra Dulton Sebastian McIntosh Yorbelys Urena
Serena Duran Analeece McKnight Natisha Urena
Chad Ewart Brendan Meaney Kayla Urgiles
Abigail Farillas Randolph Medina Mia Valentin
Kevin Feijo Paz Morales Saldias Shannon Williams
Sofia Fitzgerald Jhon Moscoso Tiffany Williamson
Melanie Flores Isabella Motz Samantha Yaker
Kadesha Moussa
Class of 2026
Hosanna Abinader-Ramos Kadence Gonzalez Nnedi Nwadike
Daryyissett Alba Kaitlyn Grady Kayla O’Connor
Mariane Alcana Dorcas Gramajo Lian Ong
Kendys Alvarado Gabrielle Greenblatt Dominique Otranto
Myra Amankwah Zhenyu Gui Eva Puentes
Brian Amparo Luz Guzman Zhenghan Qiu
Jose Arce Ziyi Hua Ariel Quezada
Sofia Barone Barry Johnson Makenna Reekie
Natalia Bonifaz George Kakomanolis Janaya Rodriguez
Annabelle Burnett Destiny King Alexandria Rufa
Keeoni Butler Palma Gwan Ho Kong Joel Saju
Malikiha Canaan Paullanian Kpoyour Newone Samuels
Indiana Casilla Sergio Labra Margarito Jeremy Sanchez
Latoya Castillo Brisseis Lantigua Nathaniel Simpson
Marcos Castro Carla Levin Lazo Natasha Singh
Randy Collado Chen-Yu Lee Carly Snyder
Janna Angeline Corpuz Wonho Lee Briana Sosa Valdez
Melanie Cortes Jenna Levine Janaiya Stanley
Cameron Cruz Jalen Lewis YuFei Sun
Elhadj Diallo Brandon Lorenzo David Tan
Kyra Diaz JaKaia Lotz Justin Terry
Ciara Disla Sean Mahoney Emily Thompson
Parris Ennis Brianna Malave Kimberly Toledo
Saurina Etienne-Salomon Jessica Manzueta Jaelynn Tursi
Raymond Figueroa Jaden Martinez Hannah Veloz
April Flores Jayleen Martinez Brianna Villegas
Jerolina Frias Isabella Melecio Charlotte Warman
Paige Goerman Jelitze Michel Kidus Yared
Aliorlany Gomez Stephanie Marie Mital Andrew Zweiback
Aminata Njie
Class of 2027
Julianna Agueci Fatima Hernandez Torrez Shanice Reid
Asma Ali Samuel Darrell Hutauruk Samuel Reine
Joshua Bagon Brianna Intal John Paolo Retome
Isabella Baldovino Alinoti Jacques Jasmine Reyes
Seamus Basket Fatima Jawara Kendra Rodriguez
Victoria Blanco Emil Jensen Lea Roxas
John Brienza Grace Kennedy Scheyder Santana Villar
Sofia Constantino Kseniia Koshel Hailey Shalor
John Paul De Sosa Jesly Laca Ryan Sharkey
Christine Delgado Maladee Lalor Emma Sheerin
Madison Diaz Gracie Laukkanen Brennan Sherman
Sean Doyle Yejun Lee Pavel Solano
Naomi Dozier Kezhen Li Jintao Song
Justine Eblamo Angelina Linares William Sornin de Leysat
Valentina Errichiello Guy-Landy Lindor Xin Sun
Elizabeth Espinosa Samantha Magpantay Natyira Toribio
Anika Kim Fidelino Juan Mera Ahoua Traore
Samantha Figuera Joanne Monsales Brenda Urena
Mhreteab Fitwi Rowan Moran Bryan Velez
James Gentilcore Yvette Munguia Fernandez Ariday Vera Galicia
Matthew Gerrity Shani Mussington Alyssa Victoria
Safa Ghanem Abdalla Nyass Yi Wang
Caroline Gomes America Ojeda Xuanyu Wang
Jennifer Gonzalez Caitlyn Ortiz Adeen Watson
Samaya Gonzalez Lily Ostiguy Edoardo Wicht
Jacob Greiffenberger Justin Pascul Yiling Xiao
Destiny Guerra Trevor Pegg Xinyi Xu
Dylean Guerrero Mia Pelletier Yufan Yang
Yanell Guzman Torian Powell Jiaxi Yao
Tyler Hanna Makayla Rader Luyao Yin
Isabelle Harris Alexander Ramos Rui Zhang
Jack Hayward Kiara Ramsay Fulin Zhao
Luis Regalado
Class of 2028
Sebastian Aquino Rivera Minhyuk Kim Angelei Rivera
Julissa Castillo Garcia Joel Lopez Leonie Schwartz
Jocelyn Guaillazaca Michael Mena Shivma Singh
Mofehintoluwa Ibitayo Logan Phillips Cheng Yang
Seton College
Jaden Baldeon Gianna Espinal Christma Nunez
Kaycee Burnett Amir Johnson Jaelly Pulinario
Elhadj Diallo Mia Mejia Alexis Veliz

Congratulations again to our Spring 202t Dean’s List honorees here at the Right Place on the River! We’re proud of your accomplishments both in and beyond the classroom. Keep up the good work!

