The Dean’s List: Spring 2025

357 Earn Academic Standing Honors

Summer brings warmer weather, chirping birds, blossoming flowers, and a quiet campus in our little corner of the Bronx. However, there’s still much to celebrate: we’re thrilled to be able to share our Spring 2025 Dean’s List honorees!

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to announce that 357 students in both the undergraduate College of Mount Saint Vincent and Seton College achieved top honors following the completion of the Spring 2025 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, undergraduate and Seton College students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

What’s even more exciting is that 50 of these students earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average—and that certainly deserves an extra round of applause!

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of May 2025:

Class of 2025 Estefani Alfaro Omar Florian Raeheem Mullings Berlianny Almanzar Brooke Frierson Brianna Nelson Reinieri Almendares Jeremy Galan Gerard Novello Joshua Alomar Beirut Garcia Pamela Ohakam Julia Angeles Elina Gatdula Nicholle Ong Savannah Autobee Vashti Ghansham Nicole Ong Devin Aybar Jalynn Gomez Makayla Pain Ishara Baez Mateo Gonzalez Gaitri Persaud Isabelle Bagon Johanna Guan Tatia Pkhakadze Mariame Bakayoko Mila Gutierrez Ramslee Polanco Lauren Barsch Samantha Hans Dominick Porto Aaliyah Beckford Sarah-Gail Harvey Nena Ramos Ekaterina Bereznikova Shayla Hassler Erika Beatrice Ricalde Genesis Betances Jasmine Hewitt Brielle Rios Miranda Blanco Kari Horos Victoria Rivera Enricko Bondal Kieran Howard Christina Rivera Yeseli Bonilla Krystal Irizarry Gael Rodriguez Emily Breen Derryn James Susan Rodriguez Karissa Brooks Michelle James Stephanie Romero Brianna Brown Steven Jaquez Jade-lyn Ross Rayshawn Bryant Allana Jaundoo Ashley Salgado Raheim Bryant Rusbert Jimenez Jancarlos Sanchez Jashanna Buckle Lillian Jugasek Stanley Sanchez Marlin Cabrera Sarah Kornahrens Jasmin Sandoval Akasha Cadet Arav Kumar Jeffrey Santana Francis Camastro Imani Laidlaw Christopher Santos Simone Caruso Celine Lavazais Jimiah Sayegh Samantha Caruso Kevaughn Lindsay Skyla Sayers Denise Castillo William Longo Leila Schiavo Isabella Castro Hailey Lopez Erica Schmahl Victoria Collazo Humberto Lopez Garcia Cheyenne Schober Stuart Condado Yasline Lora Sean Schools Ranell Crosby Shinault Jake Luxoro Helen Shokeye German Cruz Castillo Isaac Mack Tianika Siaw Yarleny Curiel Emily Maestre Janelly Silva Kaitlyn De La Cruz Aevienne Marantal Brianna Stennett Gabriela Del Castillo Tyler Margolis Gabriella Streeter Jennifer Del Orbe Lena Marin Alexandra Taveras Diana Devers Natalie Marji Ashly Tejada Cerda Drissa Diallo Carlos Martinez Emily Toepfer Danielle Dicks Keona Marie Matsui Asiyah Tomlinson Danielle Donoghue Tiarah McCallum Susan Trigo Max Duenow Dara McGovern Aileen Urena Kyra Dulton Sebastian McIntosh Yorbelys Urena Serena Duran Analeece McKnight Natisha Urena Chad Ewart Brendan Meaney Kayla Urgiles Abigail Farillas Randolph Medina Mia Valentin Kevin Feijo Paz Morales Saldias Shannon Williams Sofia Fitzgerald Jhon Moscoso Tiffany Williamson Melanie Flores Isabella Motz Samantha Yaker Kadesha Moussa

Class of 2026 Hosanna Abinader-Ramos Kadence Gonzalez Nnedi Nwadike Daryyissett Alba Kaitlyn Grady Kayla O’Connor Mariane Alcana Dorcas Gramajo Lian Ong Kendys Alvarado Gabrielle Greenblatt Dominique Otranto Myra Amankwah Zhenyu Gui Eva Puentes Brian Amparo Luz Guzman Zhenghan Qiu Jose Arce Ziyi Hua Ariel Quezada Sofia Barone Barry Johnson Makenna Reekie Natalia Bonifaz George Kakomanolis Janaya Rodriguez Annabelle Burnett Destiny King Alexandria Rufa Keeoni Butler Palma Gwan Ho Kong Joel Saju Malikiha Canaan Paullanian Kpoyour Newone Samuels Indiana Casilla Sergio Labra Margarito Jeremy Sanchez Latoya Castillo Brisseis Lantigua Nathaniel Simpson Marcos Castro Carla Levin Lazo Natasha Singh Randy Collado Chen-Yu Lee Carly Snyder Janna Angeline Corpuz Wonho Lee Briana Sosa Valdez Melanie Cortes Jenna Levine Janaiya Stanley Cameron Cruz Jalen Lewis YuFei Sun Elhadj Diallo Brandon Lorenzo David Tan Kyra Diaz JaKaia Lotz Justin Terry Ciara Disla Sean Mahoney Emily Thompson Parris Ennis Brianna Malave Kimberly Toledo Saurina Etienne-Salomon Jessica Manzueta Jaelynn Tursi Raymond Figueroa Jaden Martinez Hannah Veloz April Flores Jayleen Martinez Brianna Villegas Jerolina Frias Isabella Melecio Charlotte Warman Paige Goerman Jelitze Michel Kidus Yared Aliorlany Gomez Stephanie Marie Mital Andrew Zweiback Aminata Njie

Class of 2027 Julianna Agueci Fatima Hernandez Torrez Shanice Reid Asma Ali Samuel Darrell Hutauruk Samuel Reine Joshua Bagon Brianna Intal John Paolo Retome Isabella Baldovino Alinoti Jacques Jasmine Reyes Seamus Basket Fatima Jawara Kendra Rodriguez Victoria Blanco Emil Jensen Lea Roxas John Brienza Grace Kennedy Scheyder Santana Villar Sofia Constantino Kseniia Koshel Hailey Shalor John Paul De Sosa Jesly Laca Ryan Sharkey Christine Delgado Maladee Lalor Emma Sheerin Madison Diaz Gracie Laukkanen Brennan Sherman Sean Doyle Yejun Lee Pavel Solano Naomi Dozier Kezhen Li Jintao Song Justine Eblamo Angelina Linares William Sornin de Leysat Valentina Errichiello Guy-Landy Lindor Xin Sun Elizabeth Espinosa Samantha Magpantay Natyira Toribio Anika Kim Fidelino Juan Mera Ahoua Traore Samantha Figuera Joanne Monsales Brenda Urena Mhreteab Fitwi Rowan Moran Bryan Velez James Gentilcore Yvette Munguia Fernandez Ariday Vera Galicia Matthew Gerrity Shani Mussington Alyssa Victoria Safa Ghanem Abdalla Nyass Yi Wang Caroline Gomes America Ojeda Xuanyu Wang Jennifer Gonzalez Caitlyn Ortiz Adeen Watson Samaya Gonzalez Lily Ostiguy Edoardo Wicht Jacob Greiffenberger Justin Pascul Yiling Xiao Destiny Guerra Trevor Pegg Xinyi Xu Dylean Guerrero Mia Pelletier Yufan Yang Yanell Guzman Torian Powell Jiaxi Yao Tyler Hanna Makayla Rader Luyao Yin Isabelle Harris Alexander Ramos Rui Zhang Jack Hayward Kiara Ramsay Fulin Zhao Luis Regalado

Class of 2028 Sebastian Aquino Rivera Minhyuk Kim Angelei Rivera Julissa Castillo Garcia Joel Lopez Leonie Schwartz Jocelyn Guaillazaca Michael Mena Shivma Singh Mofehintoluwa Ibitayo Logan Phillips Cheng Yang

Seton College Jaden Baldeon Gianna Espinal Christma Nunez Kaycee Burnett Amir Johnson Jaelly Pulinario Elhadj Diallo Mia Mejia Alexis Veliz

Congratulations again to our Spring 202t Dean’s List honorees here at the Right Place on the River! We’re proud of your accomplishments both in and beyond the classroom. Keep up the good work!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.