The Dean’s List: Spring 2026

387 Earn Academic Standing Honors

Just because Commencement has come and gone, it doesn’t mean there’s not still plenty to celebrate: we’re thrilled to be able to share our Spring 2026 Dean’s List honorees!

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to announce that 387 students in both the undergraduate College of Mount Saint Vincent and Seton College achieved top honors following the completion of the Spring 2026 semester. And 47 students earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester!

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, undergraduate and Seton College students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of May 2026:

Class of 2026 Hosanna Abinader-Ramos Christian Feliciano Brendan Meaney Melody Acheampong Darian Figueroa Ella Meberg Fatima Adam Sofia Fitzgerald Jenna Medefindt Tina Afriyie Cameron Forstell Amanda Mercado Vanessa Akoma Opoku Luciana Freire Matthew Mestres Shanelle Akoto Jerolina Frias Jelitze Michel Thuraya Almontaser Victoria Gamarra Elizabeth Minaya Frias Brian Amparo Luka Gelevski Arianna Grace Morales George Ampate Kidus Getachew Brandy Moscat Brandon Anderson Sabin Ghale Jhon Moscoso Julia Angeles Paige Goerman Kadesha Moussa Jose Arce Kadence Gonzalez Tamika Narinesingh Krystal Areizaga Dorcas Gramajo Aminata Njie Christopher Arias Kai Greenblatt Gerard Novello Sasha Auguste Leilany Guzman Kayla O’Connor Savannah Autobee Luz Guzman Treasure Odogwu Oluwatosin Awopegba Karina Guzman Lily Ostiguy Isabelle Bagon Samantha Hans Dominique Otranto Gretta Baker Chloe Hart Isaac Parsons Sofia Barone Sarah-Gail Harvey Dasnelly Paulino Elijah Benbow Shayla Hassler Joselyn Pena Jyril Bendo Liam Hempstead Gabrielle Perez Annalise Betances Chantel Heredia Melissa Perez Sierra Genesis Betances Armando Herrera Gaitri Persaud Oscar Billman Jasmine Hewitt Catherine Philips Miranda Blanco Kari Horos Cindy Pratt Maxuel Bouanga Emily Isidoro Cordova Shalyn Pryor Brittany Boyle Derryn James Lisa Quarshie-Okanta Emily Breen Allana Jaundoo Loredana Quintieri Kyle Brindisi Coraima Jimenez Lopez Makenna Reekie Brianna Brown Barry Johnson Joseph Reid Annabelle Burnett Jonah Jones Janaya Rodriguez Kemely Camilo Jarrod Jones Isabella Rosado Divana Carrillo Miles Joven Joel Saju Samantha Caruso Gonul Jusinova Skyla Sayers Simone Caruso Alexiah Karlberg Leila Schiavo Indiana Casilla Marthe Kiemde Erica Schmahl Maimouna Casset Imani Laidlaw Sean Schools Denise Castillo Alfred Lamptey Ryan Sharkey Latoya Castillo Emily Legler Janelly Silva Stephanie Chavez Shanely Lemuz Geturah Small Juan Coatl Jenna Levine Carly Snyder Leana Colon Jalen Lewis Alexa Soto Miguel Cordero Elijah Lindain William Staack Janna Angeline Corpuz Kevaughn Lindsay Brianna Stennett Melanie Cortes Ronny Lopez Sariah Stephens Cameron Cruz Kairey Lopez Natalia Taylor Dana DeDominicis Jeremy Lora Emma Tejada Andre Deguzman Yestro Luciano Emily Toepfer Yarolyn Del Orbe Vargas Emily Maestre Kimberly Toledo Gabriel DelaSerna Sabrina Mafaraci Asiyah Tomlinson Jakelyne Delgado Sean Mahoney Katherine Torres Justin Patrick Demano Jessica Manzueta Jaelynn Tursi Oumou Diallo Sofia Marcos Gerjuan Tyus Elhadj Diallo Tyler Margolis Brenda Urena Leah Diaz-Reyes Auris Marte Marxi Valdez Danielle Donoghue Lanyeily Marte Rivera Joshua Van De Cruze Naomi Dozier Jayleen Martinez Charity Veale Chaz Duncan Xylina Martinez Izaiah Velez Serena Duran Jaden Martinez Jonathan Ventura Parris Ennis Casandra Matos-Olmo Patricia Brien Villaruz Briana Espinoza Keona Marie Matsui Charlotte Warman Abigail Farillas Kayla McClymont Regina Welbeck Andrew Farina Kyla McLean Andrew Zweiback

Class of 2027 Julianna Agueci Destiny Guerra Mayra Perez Garcia Dmya Almanzar Andreina Guzman Baez Drinor Qosaj Marilyn Aninakwa Isabelle Harris Tiffany Quezada Joshua Bagon Jack Hayward Makayla Rader Aissatou Bah Bethzy Inga Alexander Ramos Isabella Baldovino Alinoti Jacques Luis Regalado Alondra Blanco Emil Jensen Shanice Reid Victoria Blanco Grace Kennedy John Paolo Retome Deborah Boateng Anika Knizeski Angelei Rivera Liam Brennan Alexander Kondrachov Lea Roxas Anderson Brown Maladee Lalor Lanting Ruan Engher Cabral Gracie Laukkanen Katherine Russell Alexis Chillogallo Ireyshka Lebron Velez Neleseh Samuels Ivette Chuquimarca Perez Yejun Lee Scheyder Santana Villar Rolanda Clarke Angelina Linares Layla Santos Laura De Los santos Kerrigyn Lynam Elizabeth Seegler Noelia Dilone Leonardo Martins Amanda Sewell Sean Doyle Daniel McCowan Hailey Shalor Chai Dunlap Qianna McKenzie Brennan Sherman Justine Eblamo Max Mills Gisselle Soria Valentina Errichiello Evelyn Miramontes Segovia William Sornin de Leysat Angelina Escobinas Joanne Monsales Ethan Soto Brianna Facey Justin Moyado-Sanchez Keira Stroud Zoe Fields Yvette Munguia Fernandez Bryan Velez Samantha Figuera Precious Nkele Ariday Vera Galicia Joel Gado Abdalla Nyass Manuel Antonio Vidal Cobb James Gentilcore Annie OConnor Amani Walker Caroline Gomes America Ojeda Adeen Watson Samaya Gonzalez Leonela Ordonez Edoardo Wicht Jacob Greiffenberger Rachel Ortiz Edward Wireko Jocelyn Guaillazaca Stephen Pearson

Class of 2028 Abdulla Mohammed Ibrahim Eissa Alali Carmen Henderson Noelis Perez Lopez Ghayda Alamrani Kaleb Holmes Kayla Pizzitola Abdulla Saleh Jumaa Ghanem Alqubaisi Leona Hoti Omar Puello Alexis Amankwah Jiro Japitana Francisco Reyes Brendan Baldi Della John Stephanie Rodriguez Aminata Ballo Xiuqi Ju Ciara Rubirosa Juliana Barrios Minhyuk Kim Amira Salcedo James Barron Alexandra Laguna Jogeiry Sanchez Anthony Benson Ryan Lemus Marlene Segarra Seth Bunque Brielle Leone Dehannah Smilie Alexandra-Lyn Caballero Guy-Landy Lindor Sofia Alexandra Solares Hertewing Miguel Calderon Roel Lucero Gabriel Soria Julissa Castillo Garcia Roamy Lugo Yahir Tafoya Daniela Cazares Najla Maldonado Yuxiao Tang Desterly Crucey Roxandra Marshall Kailyn Trigos Sheneika Curtis Richard Martinez Rosemeri Vasquez Asia De Los Santos Kaitlyn Mendez Jazzlynn Villar Allyson Dolores Elliott Mercado Keyrelyn Villegas Erika Easy Gabrielle Mills George Vizcaino Hailey Escobar Dora Nkansah Xuanyu Wang Alyssa Feliz Javairea Noor Joseph Wiant Jaimee Ferreira Joyce Okoli Jiayu Xu Lisbeth Ferreras Lizdalee Ovalles Cheng Yang Makenna Geach Chaelsey Owusu Savannah Ythier Tyrone Guzman Grullon Norleen Anne Paladin Brandon Zabolotsky Thad Hall Bryan Paulino Torres Zhe Zhuang Lia Peralta Feliz

Class of 2029 Fahad Ahmed Abdulla Saif Alhammadi Jared Cruz Jaydan Raposo Abdulla Ali Saeed Obaid Almuharrami Liz Fermin Mendoza Alyssa Rivera Chizieere Camara Lauren Leonce Ulyana Sliukina Britney Cridland Toktobaeva Meerim Thomas Vallely Areefa Persaud

Seton College Arianna Abreu Moreno Joseph Diaz Maryaliz Pimentel Joshua Almonte Danyeli Jimenez Melvin Rennock Isabella Antonio Denisse Mantilla Robles Angie Severino Lopez Christian Bueno Jaeden Martinez

Congratulations again to our Spring 2026 Dean’s List honorees here at the Right Place on the River! We’re proud of your accomplishments both in and beyond the classroom. Keep up the good work!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.