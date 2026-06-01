Download the UMSV Digital Campus App Today! 📲
Open primary navigation menu

The Dean’s List: Spring 2026

6/1/2026

387 Earn Academic Standing Honors

Just because Commencement has come and gone, it doesn’t mean there’s not still plenty to celebrate: we’re thrilled to be able to share our Spring 2026 Dean’s List honorees!

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to announce that 387 students in both the undergraduate College of Mount Saint Vincent and Seton College achieved top honors following the completion of the Spring 2026 semester. And 47 students earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester!

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, undergraduate and Seton College students must achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher, complete at least four courses in the semester, and earn a minimum of 12 credits.

The following students met or exceeded these criteria based on grades reported as of May 2026:

Class of 2026
Hosanna Abinader-Ramos Christian Feliciano Brendan Meaney
Melody Acheampong Darian Figueroa Ella Meberg
Fatima Adam Sofia Fitzgerald Jenna Medefindt
Tina Afriyie Cameron Forstell Amanda Mercado
Vanessa Akoma Opoku Luciana Freire Matthew Mestres
Shanelle Akoto Jerolina Frias Jelitze Michel
Thuraya Almontaser Victoria Gamarra Elizabeth Minaya Frias
Brian Amparo Luka Gelevski Arianna Grace Morales
George Ampate Kidus Getachew Brandy Moscat
Brandon Anderson Sabin Ghale Jhon Moscoso
Julia Angeles Paige Goerman Kadesha Moussa
Jose Arce Kadence Gonzalez Tamika Narinesingh
Krystal Areizaga Dorcas Gramajo Aminata Njie
Christopher Arias Kai Greenblatt Gerard Novello
Sasha Auguste Leilany Guzman Kayla O’Connor
Savannah Autobee Luz Guzman Treasure Odogwu
Oluwatosin Awopegba Karina Guzman Lily Ostiguy
Isabelle Bagon Samantha Hans Dominique Otranto
Gretta Baker Chloe Hart Isaac Parsons
Sofia Barone Sarah-Gail Harvey Dasnelly Paulino
Elijah Benbow Shayla Hassler Joselyn Pena
Jyril Bendo Liam Hempstead Gabrielle Perez
Annalise Betances Chantel Heredia Melissa Perez Sierra
Genesis Betances Armando Herrera Gaitri Persaud
Oscar Billman Jasmine Hewitt Catherine Philips
Miranda Blanco Kari Horos Cindy Pratt
Maxuel Bouanga Emily Isidoro Cordova Shalyn Pryor
Brittany Boyle Derryn James Lisa Quarshie-Okanta
Emily Breen Allana Jaundoo Loredana Quintieri
Kyle Brindisi Coraima Jimenez Lopez Makenna Reekie
Brianna Brown Barry Johnson Joseph Reid
Annabelle Burnett Jonah Jones Janaya Rodriguez
Kemely Camilo Jarrod Jones Isabella Rosado
Divana Carrillo Miles Joven Joel Saju
Samantha Caruso Gonul Jusinova Skyla Sayers
Simone Caruso Alexiah Karlberg Leila Schiavo
Indiana Casilla Marthe Kiemde Erica Schmahl
Maimouna Casset Imani Laidlaw Sean Schools
Denise Castillo Alfred Lamptey Ryan Sharkey
Latoya Castillo Emily Legler Janelly Silva
Stephanie Chavez Shanely Lemuz Geturah Small
Juan Coatl Jenna Levine Carly Snyder
Leana Colon Jalen Lewis Alexa Soto
Miguel Cordero Elijah Lindain William Staack
Janna Angeline Corpuz Kevaughn Lindsay Brianna Stennett
Melanie Cortes Ronny Lopez Sariah Stephens
Cameron Cruz Kairey Lopez Natalia Taylor
Dana DeDominicis Jeremy Lora Emma Tejada
Andre Deguzman Yestro Luciano Emily Toepfer
Yarolyn Del Orbe Vargas Emily Maestre Kimberly Toledo
Gabriel DelaSerna Sabrina Mafaraci Asiyah Tomlinson
Jakelyne Delgado Sean Mahoney Katherine Torres
Justin Patrick Demano Jessica Manzueta Jaelynn Tursi
Oumou Diallo Sofia Marcos Gerjuan Tyus
Elhadj Diallo Tyler Margolis Brenda Urena
Leah Diaz-Reyes Auris Marte Marxi Valdez
Danielle Donoghue Lanyeily Marte Rivera Joshua Van De Cruze
Naomi Dozier Jayleen Martinez Charity Veale
Chaz Duncan Xylina Martinez Izaiah Velez
Serena Duran Jaden Martinez Jonathan Ventura
Parris Ennis Casandra Matos-Olmo Patricia Brien Villaruz
Briana Espinoza Keona Marie Matsui Charlotte Warman
Abigail Farillas Kayla McClymont Regina Welbeck
Andrew Farina Kyla McLean Andrew Zweiback
Class of 2027
Julianna Agueci Destiny Guerra Mayra Perez Garcia
Dmya Almanzar Andreina Guzman Baez Drinor Qosaj
Marilyn Aninakwa Isabelle Harris Tiffany Quezada
Joshua Bagon Jack Hayward Makayla Rader
Aissatou Bah Bethzy Inga Alexander Ramos
Isabella Baldovino Alinoti Jacques Luis Regalado
Alondra Blanco Emil Jensen Shanice Reid
Victoria Blanco Grace Kennedy John Paolo Retome
Deborah Boateng Anika Knizeski Angelei Rivera
Liam Brennan Alexander Kondrachov Lea Roxas
Anderson Brown Maladee Lalor Lanting Ruan
Engher Cabral Gracie Laukkanen Katherine Russell
Alexis Chillogallo Ireyshka Lebron Velez Neleseh Samuels
Ivette Chuquimarca Perez Yejun Lee Scheyder Santana Villar
Rolanda Clarke Angelina Linares Layla Santos
Laura De Los santos Kerrigyn Lynam Elizabeth Seegler
Noelia Dilone Leonardo Martins Amanda Sewell
Sean Doyle Daniel McCowan Hailey Shalor
Chai Dunlap Qianna McKenzie Brennan Sherman
Justine Eblamo Max Mills Gisselle Soria
Valentina Errichiello Evelyn Miramontes Segovia William Sornin de Leysat
Angelina Escobinas Joanne Monsales Ethan Soto
Brianna Facey Justin Moyado-Sanchez Keira Stroud
Zoe Fields Yvette Munguia Fernandez Bryan Velez
Samantha Figuera Precious Nkele Ariday Vera Galicia
Joel Gado Abdalla Nyass Manuel Antonio Vidal Cobb
James Gentilcore Annie OConnor Amani Walker
Caroline Gomes America Ojeda Adeen Watson
Samaya Gonzalez Leonela Ordonez Edoardo Wicht
Jacob Greiffenberger Rachel Ortiz Edward Wireko
Jocelyn Guaillazaca Stephen Pearson
Class of 2028
Abdulla Mohammed Ibrahim Eissa Alali Carmen Henderson Noelis Perez Lopez
Ghayda Alamrani Kaleb Holmes Kayla Pizzitola
Abdulla Saleh Jumaa Ghanem Alqubaisi Leona Hoti Omar Puello
Alexis Amankwah Jiro Japitana Francisco Reyes
Brendan Baldi Della John Stephanie Rodriguez
Aminata Ballo Xiuqi Ju Ciara Rubirosa
Juliana Barrios Minhyuk Kim Amira Salcedo
James Barron Alexandra Laguna Jogeiry Sanchez
Anthony Benson Ryan Lemus Marlene Segarra
Seth Bunque Brielle Leone Dehannah Smilie
Alexandra-Lyn Caballero Guy-Landy Lindor Sofia Alexandra Solares Hertewing
Miguel Calderon Roel Lucero Gabriel Soria
Julissa Castillo Garcia Roamy Lugo Yahir Tafoya
Daniela Cazares Najla Maldonado Yuxiao Tang
Desterly Crucey Roxandra Marshall Kailyn Trigos
Sheneika Curtis Richard Martinez Rosemeri Vasquez
Asia De Los Santos Kaitlyn Mendez Jazzlynn Villar
Allyson Dolores Elliott Mercado Keyrelyn Villegas
Erika Easy Gabrielle Mills George Vizcaino
Hailey Escobar Dora Nkansah Xuanyu Wang
Alyssa Feliz Javairea Noor Joseph Wiant
Jaimee Ferreira Joyce Okoli Jiayu Xu
Lisbeth Ferreras Lizdalee Ovalles Cheng Yang
Makenna Geach Chaelsey Owusu Savannah Ythier
Tyrone Guzman Grullon Norleen Anne Paladin Brandon Zabolotsky
Thad Hall Bryan Paulino Torres Zhe Zhuang
Lia Peralta Feliz
Class of 2029
Fahad Ahmed Abdulla Saif Alhammadi Jared Cruz Jaydan Raposo
Abdulla Ali Saeed Obaid Almuharrami Liz Fermin Mendoza Alyssa Rivera
Chizieere Camara Lauren Leonce Ulyana Sliukina
Britney Cridland Toktobaeva Meerim Thomas Vallely
Areefa Persaud
Seton College
Arianna Abreu Moreno Joseph Diaz Maryaliz Pimentel
Joshua Almonte Danyeli Jimenez Melvin Rennock
Isabella Antonio Denisse Mantilla Robles Angie Severino Lopez
Christian Bueno Jaeden Martinez

Congratulations again to our Spring 2026 Dean’s List honorees here at the Right Place on the River! We’re proud of your accomplishments both in and beyond the classroom. Keep up the good work!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent
Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.

Contact
Public Relations
718.405.3746
publicrelations@umsv.edu