The Grass is Always Greener

New Turf and Lighting Installation Underway at Mount Saint Vincent

Greener pastures await at the Right Place on the River.

The ascent as a Skyline Conference powerhouse continues for the Mount—but this Fall, our CMSV Dolphins will take to Marillac Field on all new synthetic turf.

And that’s not all: in addition to the transition from grass to turf, the College will also upgrade its lights, video scoreboard, and press box, as well as adding in bench shelters to the facility.

“By updating Marillac Field with safe, high-quality, artificial turf and lighting, we are providing CMSV student athletes the opportunity to safely practice and compete in the sports they love without worry of injury or game cancellations due to field and poor lighting conditions,” said President Susan R. Burns, Ph.D. “And these field upgrades are not just beneficial to our student athletes, but are a tangible commitment to the enhanced campus experience for our entire Mount community.”

Digital rendering displaying some of the anticipated upgrades to Marillac Field.

The current 8-year-old field, situated on the banks of the Hudson River, will be replaced over the coming weeks thanks to an exciting partnership with Manhattan Soccer Club (MSC). MSC is known as ‘the largest and most comprehensive soccer club in New York City,’ with teams ranging from ages 3 to 23. MSC will join the Dolphins in calling Marillac Field home.

“This project is an amazing opportunity to give our students the elevated facility and experience they deserve, while enhancing the profile of the College’s Department of Athletics and Recreation,” said Director for Athletics Phil Stern. “We will have scheduling flexibility for our teams and be able to give the entire campus a great intramural experience under the lights.”

The transition to turf comes on the heels of a record-setting academic year for the Department. Men’s soccer took home their first Skyline Conference championship in program history, while six other teams advanced to the postseason. Nearly 20 student athletes received All-Conference honors, with a steadily (and collective) GPA increase over the past year.

Additionally, the Peter Jay Sharp Athletic and Recreation Center—the home of men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s volleyball, and various athletic offices—also saw some campus improvements. The lobby received a facelift, with wall-to-wall graphics honoring past and present athletes, as well as former champions and Athletic Hall of Famers. The College also added state-of-the-art locker rooms for each team that’s in season, with the weight room set to receive a complete renovation this winter.

Such changes and improvements continue to elevate CMSV as a premier venue to host our varsity and JV teams, as well as intramural and club activities for the entire student body.

“We can’t wait to welcome students, alums, and members of the community—within and beyond the Mount—to one of NYC’s highest quality fields,” continued President Burns. “It’s just another way we’re expanding our opportunities to show off and share some of the best views of the Hudson River!”

Stay tuned to cmsvathletics.com and follow along with us on social media for updates as we gear up to host our first game on the turf surface this coming Fall.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.