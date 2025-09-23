The Right Place on the River—and Rising!

UMSV Earns National Recognition for Academic Excellence and Social Mobility in U.S. News and World Report’s 2026 Best Colleges Rankings

The Right Place on the River? There’s no doubt about it!

We’re proud to share that the University of Mount Saint Vincent has once again earned national recognition from U.S. News & World Report on their 2026 Best Colleges Rankings—coming in at an impressive #11 among Regional Colleges North and #4 on the list of Top Performers on Social Mobility among Regional Colleges North.

These accolades affirm what we already know to be true: that the Mount remains one of the best engines of opportunity in higher education.

For the seventh consecutive year, the University has been recognized as a leader in social mobility. Since U.S. News first created this category, the Mount has consistently ranked among the very top institutions for helping students of all backgrounds—and especially those from underserved communities—persist, graduate, and thrive.

The Mount also came in at #11 overall among Regional Colleges North in the 2026 rankings, which includes institutions across New England, the tri-state area, and the upper DMV. This achievement underscores the Mount’s growing visibility and strength in an increasingly competitive higher education landscape—making us #1 in the Bronx!

“From our founding more than 175 years ago by the Sisters of Charity of New York, the University of Mount Saint Vincent has stayed true to its purpose: to provide an excellent, inclusive education that transforms lives. Students come to the Mount knowing they will be challenged, supported, and prepared to succeed not only in their careers, but in their lives of service and leadership. To once again be recognized among the very best colleges in the North and as a top performer in social mobility demonstrates that our mission is alive and thriving. These rankings affirm what we know well—that our students’ potential is limitless, and it is our privilege to walk beside them on their journeys of discovery and achievement.”

— Dr. Susan R. Burns, President

At the Mount, our students are more than numbers—they are known. And they are supported. Our mission and values as a Vincentian institution call us to ensure that every learner is recognized for their unique gifts and given the resources to grow. Just as Saint Vincent de Paul and Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton devoted their lives to serving others with dignity, we carry that tradition forward in how we educate, mentor, and walk alongside our students.

In a time when many colleges and universities are shrinking or shifting their identities to survive, the Mount is thriving—leaning ever more deeply into our mission. With growing enrollment, new academic programs like Seton College, and a holistic advising model that centers the whole student, the University is building momentum that will carry it beyond the demographic cliff and into a strong future.

Our rankings this year are not just about recognition—they are about impact.

“The Sisters of Charity of New York built a legacy of opening doors for those who might otherwise be left behind, and the University of Mount Saint Vincent proudly carries that work forward. What sets the Mount apart is not only the strength of our academic programs, but also the care and commitment with which we surround our students. Our holistic network of advising, mentoring, and support ensures that every learner is seen for who they are and equipped for who they can become. These rankings affirm that the Mount is succeeding in helping students turn potential into possibility—and possibility into purpose.”

— Dr. Lynne Bongiovanni, Provost and Dean of Faculty

Being ranked #4 for social mobility is a powerful reminder of how the Mount changes lives. More than half of our traditional undergraduate students receive Federal Pell Grants, and our students graduate at rates that outpace national averages for this demographic. We don’t just welcome students from underserved backgrounds—we partner with them to ensure they cross the finish line ready to launch meaningful careers and contribute to the world as ethically and morally responsible citizens.

When compiling the Top Performers for Social Mobility, U.S. News aggregated two ranking factors assessing the graduation rates of Pell Grant-awarded students—Pell graduation rates (the six-year graduation rates of students awarded Pell Grants) and Pell graduation performance (comparing each school’s six-year graduation rate among Pell Grant recipients with its six-year graduation rate among non-Pell Grant recipients). Read the full Best Colleges Rankings methodology.

Being among the very top colleges in the nation for social mobility means that the Mount continues to prioritize welcoming all students. Our partnership with our students takes many forms: the Bridge Program, the Center for Leadership, and our Mount Pathways are just a few of the initiatives designed to guide, support, and empower students every step of the way.

The Mount is, quite simply, a place where students discover their paths forward—wherever those paths may lead.

We are proud. We are grateful. And we are eager to continue this important work.

At a time when skepticism toward the value of higher education is growing nationwide, these rankings stand as a reminder of what a University Mount Saint Vincent education delivers. Rising concerns about student debt, shifting workforce demands, and declining public trust have led some to question whether a college degree is worth the investment. The Mount’s recognition in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings provides a resounding answer: yes, when rooted in mission and excellence, higher education remains one of the most powerful engines for opportunity and mobility.

The University’s placement as #11 among Regional Colleges North highlights not only academic strength, but also the return on investment students and families can expect. A degree from the Mount opens doors—to careers, to leadership opportunities, and to lives of purpose. Likewise, our #4 ranking for social mobility demonstrates the Mount’s ability to make those opportunities attainable to students of all backgrounds, including those who have historically been excluded from higher education.

These recognitions reaffirm that the value of a Mount education cannot be measured solely in dollars and cents. They speak to the transformational growth that takes place here: students discovering their paths, building confidence, and preparing to serve and lead with integrity. In a national climate that questions whether college is worth it, the Mount proudly demonstrates—through both outcomes and rankings—that the answer is yes.

Our rankings this year are not just a celebration of today’s achievements. They are a promise for tomorrow: that we will always—always—put our students at the center of all we do.

All ways forward.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.