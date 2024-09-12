The Wait Is Almost Over: Reunion and Homecoming Weekend 2024

Return Home to the Mount to Celebrate the Past, Present, and Future

It’s that time of the year again: time for hundreds of Dolphins to make their way back to the Hudson River as they gear up to reunite, reminisce, and reflect on their milestone reunions at the University of Mount Saint Vincent!

Our first Reunion and Homecoming Weekend as a university is right around the corner. Over 300 alums from across the country will gather on the Mount’s Riverdale campus from Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20 for a weekend full of celebrations. As always, we have a whole gamut of activities planned for all generations of Mount alumnae/i!

We know this, and so do you: there’s no better place to celebrate than at the #RightPlaceOnTheRiver, where friends both old and new will gather for our annual Reunion festivities.

This year, classes ending in “4” and “9” will celebrate special anniversaries. The Class of 1974 will receive special honors for their Golden Jubilee. But, as with every reunion year, all class years are invited (and encouraged!) to attend all or part of the weekend to cheer for the white and the gold!

“Reunion and Homecoming Weekend is a huge undertaking and truly takes a village,” shared Kristin Yanniello, the University’s Director for Alumnae/i Relations and Giving. “Our planning for next year kicks off as soon as this year’s events wrap up! We do not do it alone. We work with many campus partners and alumnae/i volunteers that help execute this special weekend. From holding class committee meetings and creating name tags to sending invitations and organizing gift bags—it’s all hands on deck, and I’m thrilled about the celebrations ahead. I hope you’ll be there to celebrate with us!”

Whether you graduated 5, 25, or 50 years ago, there’s an event for you! Check out some of the schedule highlights below:

Friday, October 13

Campus Tours | 3 PM

Dynamic Dialogues: Learn from Members of the Mount Community | 4 PM

Taste & Toast: Wine Tasting and Pairing | 5 PM

Renewing Tradition: University Celebration and Dinner Reception | 6:30 PM

Trivia Night | 10 PM

Saturday, October 14

Campus Tours | 10 AM

Coffee with President Burns | 10:30 AM

Seton College Open House | 11:30 AM

White and Gold Luncheon | 12 PM

Reunion and Homecoming Festival | 12 PM

Class Gatherings | 2:30 PM

Campus Tours | 4 PM

Reunion Mass | 4 PM

Cruise Down Memory Lane | 6:30 PM

Sunday, October 15

Reunion Farewell Brunch | 10:30 AM

40th Anniversary Celebration of Eta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society | 1 PM

The full schedule of events can be viewed here. There, you’ll also be able to view further details, locations, and pricing information.

Can’t find a babysitter? The Reunion and Homecoming Festival is the perfect opportunity for young alums and families of current students to visit campus, with something for everyone! Food trucks, rides, games, soccer games, and activities for the whole family will abound. Trust us—you don’t want to miss it!

The Weekend will also include the presentation of the Alumnae/i Distinguished Service Award to Mary Fleming Courtney ’72 and the Sisters of Charity of New York Tribute Award to Joan Woods ’57. Both of these presentations will take place at Sunday’s Reunion Farewell Brunch. We hope you’ll join us to celebrate both Mary and Joan.

Further information on all of the Weekend’s events here. See something you want to join us for? Don’t forget to register! Tickets are selling out fast—so don’t wait!

REGISTER HERE

Autumn is one of the most wonderful times of year at the Mount’s waterfront Riverdale campus, and we encourage our alumnae/i, friends, trustees, current students, employees, and families to visit us and see the University at one of its most vibrant times of year.

We can’t wait to welcome you home in just about a month!

Questions? Contact the Office of Alumnae/i Relations and Giving.

