The Wait Is Over: Reunion and Homecoming Weekend Is Here!

Can’t Make It In Person To Join Us On Campus? Watch Live From Home!

The time has finally come—Reunion and Homecoming Weekend 2023 has arrived and we are more than ready to welcome nearly 300 Mount Saint Vincent alums back to their home away from home in Riverdale.

Can’t make it to campus? We’ve got you covered! We’ve included livestream links where you can watch some of the Weekend’s biggest events from the comfort of your own home.

The Weekend’s festivities kick off this evening with the Cruise Down Memory Lane. Alums from across the decades will sail up and down the Hudson River—stopping in front of the Mount to view the illuminated bell tower from the top deck of the boat—and then sail south to traverse the Statue of Liberty before docking.

Saturday will feature all the traditional Reunion and Homecoming events—plus more—and we’re not letting a little precipitation rain on our parade! Although we are sad to share that the outdoor festival and soccer game have been canceled due to inclement weather, our slate of indoor activities will resume as scheduled.

President Susan R. Burns, PhD will headline Saturday morning with her Coffee with the President remarks, sharing news and updates on the state of the Mount.

Watch the Coffee with the President Remarks Beginning at 11 AM

Alums and friends will then get the chance to explore the Mount—taking a tour, listening to an architectural overview of campus, purchasing swag from the CMSV Bookstore, or catching up with long-lost friends.

The afternoon will continue with the White and Gold Luncheon in honor of the 50th Anniversary Class of 1973, designated class gathering time, affinity group gatherings for student leader alums and graduates of the nursing program, and a special presentation on the life and legacy of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, given by Sisters of Charity Assistant to the President Mary McCormick, SC and Mount Saint Vincent Campus Minister Timothy Ruffin.

And don’t think we’re done there!

Smith Hall will be transformed into a wonderful reception space for the Reunion Dinner Celebration—where both the Alumnae/i Distinguished Service Award will be presented to Peggy Steffann ’65 and the inaugural Sisters of Charity of New York Tribute Award will be presented to the Sisters of Charity themselves.

At the same time, students will gather in the Peter Jay Sharp Athletic and Recreation Center for Mount Madness—a huge, school-wide pep rally to launch the start of basketball season. The event will also feature performances from the Mount’s dance teams and other spirit-filled events.

Tune in for Mount Madness at 7:30 PM

The Weekend’s schedule will close out on Sunday with a special Reunion Brunch in the morning hours, followed by a concert in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception featuring the College’s recently restored Roosevelt Opus IV Organ. The day will conclude with Mass celebrated by Bishop John O’Hara in memory of the deceased members of the Class of 1973.

Join Us for Reunion Mass at 12:30 PM

We are looking forward to all the celebrations to come this weekend, and we hope you’ll be here to join us—either in person or via livestream.

Cheer for the white and the gold!

