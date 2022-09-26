Training the Next Generation of Intelligence Professionals

Mount Joins Northeast Intelligence Community Center for Academic Excellence

Mount Saint Vincent’s security-related programmatic initiatives are expanding.

The College is gearing up to educate and train the nation’s next intelligence and defense workforce leaders through its participation in a multi-university security program, led by the University of New Hampshire (UNH). The consortium, known as the Northeast Intelligence Community Center for Academic Excellence (NICCAE), also welcomes Howard University, an historically Black university; University of Massachusetts Lowell, an Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution; and Northern Essex Community College, a Hispanic-Serving Institution.

Part of the Intelligence Community Centers for Academic Excellence (IC CAE), the program was established in 2005 to meet the nation’s demand for a diverse cadre of professionals to carry out national security priorities and obligations—and which includes a distinguished network of more than 80 colleges and universities.

Seeking to continue its work in creating a competitive, knowledgeable, and diverse workforce of qualified intelligence professionals by providing grants to colleges and universities that support these efforts, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) announced the formation of NICCAE in a recent press release, highlighting this year’s grant recipients and its newest members.

“The IC is committed to attracting a workforce that reflects the nation we serve,” said Stephanie la Rue, chief of diversity, equity, and inclusion for ODNI. “The IC CAE program is one of many efforts across the community that will help us get there.”

With a goal is to bring together culturally, ethnically, academically, and geographically diverse students, NICCAE has pulled together the right consortium to prepare IC CAE Scholars and help them develop the skills needed for national security careers.

“Our consortium is designed to leverage the strengths of UNH and its partner institutions, which includes supporting a diverse and inclusive community that truly inspires lifelong learning,” said Professor James Ramsay, Ph.D., of the Security Studies Department at UNH and also a primary author of the grant. “Our students will be motivated to increase their understanding of the wicked security problems that confront all democracies, and how best they may serve the nation and society as a whole as intelligence analysts.”

Joining Dr. Ramsay as a primary author on the grant was Assistant Professor Andrew Macpherson, Ph.D.—the two of who secured a funding award of $2.5 million over 10 years.

“We are very excited to be designated an ODNI Center for Academic Excellence as it recognizes the tremendous work of our faculty and our partners to develop a roadmap to enhance our interdisciplinary security studies curriculum and our commitment to diversity in academia and the intelligence community,” said Dr. Macpherson.

And as for College representation, Associate Professor of Sociology Omar Nagi, Ph.D. will be the lead coordinator.

As a member of NICCAE, Mount Saint Vincent will develop and offer curricular programs and training, as well as opportunities for graduate studies at UNH. Security studies offerings include a 24-credit minor in Intelligence Studies (with mandatory language training), as well as courses in International Terrorism, Research Methods, Professional Writing, and Critical Thinking and Analytics—which will explore reformatted offerings of existing College courses in Philosophy, Sociology and Public Policy, Economics and Business, History/Political Science, and Math. Mount faculty will also develop new classes corresponding with Intelligence/National Security & Critical Studies—those courses will include: U.S. Intelligence Community; Global Strategic Environment; Cybersecurity Policy and International Internet Regulation; All Source Intelligence; and an Independent Study in Intel Studies. Lastly, the College will develop two classes that would directly transfer to the UNH Master of Science in National Security Intelligence Analysis: National Security Policy/the Intelligence Community and Intelligence Analysis.

Plus, in addition to fostering educational opportunities inside the classroom, the program will also be able to provide students with direct contact with current and former intelligence personnel.

The consortium and collaboration with UNH offer a new career vista for students at the Right Place on the River—and the intelligence community will greatly benefit from their talent.

