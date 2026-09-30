Turning a Page Across the Pond

UMSV English Major Jenna Levine ’27 Embraces Literature, History, and New Adventures During Six Weeks Abroad

For University of Mount Saint Vincent senior Jenna Levine ’27, a Summer spent studying at one of the world’s most storied (no pun intended) universities began with a little encouragement—and a willingness to take a chance.

An English major with minors in writing and studio art, Jenna spent six weeks this past Summer studying at the University of Oxford in England through the Oxford Study Abroad Programme (OSAP). There, she immersed herself in English literature, explored centuries of history, traveled throughout England and beyond, and discovered that she was capable of more than she had imagined.

It was an opportunity Jenna admits she wasn’t initially sure would be within reach.

After watching her sister return from a study abroad experience in London the previous summer with countless stories to share, Jenna began thinking about pursuing an international experience of her own. But it was encouragement from Vice Provost and Dean of the Undergraduate College Gabrielle Occhiogrosso, EdD that ultimately pushed her to apply.

“At the Mount, we want our students to see their education as something that extends far beyond the classroom—and sometimes even far beyond the Bronx,” said Dr. Occhiogrosso. “Jenna took a chance on an opportunity that challenged her academically and personally, and she returned with an even greater sense of confidence, curiosity, and independence. Watching our students discover just how much they are capable of is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do, and I could not be prouder of Jenna for embracing this experience so fully.”

At Oxford, Jenna studied English literature from 1642–1740 and Shakespeare under tutor Diane Purkiss. Her days were academically rigorous: each week brought a new play or short novel to read, followed by six or more pages of written analysis and reflection. She often spent five to seven hours each weekday reading, studying, and writing inside Oxford’s iconic Radcliffe Camera.

For an English student, the experience offered the opportunity to study literature while surrounded by the history that shaped it.

“Being in Oxford was constantly educational,” Jenna said. “The town is filled with so much history—it felt like every rock on the street had a story to tell.”

That immersion also gave her a renewed appreciation for just how much there is left to discover.

“Seeing, hearing, and understanding this history made me realize how little I really know, and how much I love to learn.”

And while weekdays meant plenty of time with books, Jenna made sure her weekends were reserved for adventure. Through the OSAP, she traveled on organized excursions to London, Cambridge, and Bath, complete with guided walking tours that helped her experience even more of England during her six weeks abroad. One particularly fitting stop for the English major was Shakespeare’s Globe in London, where Jenna and her new friends, Beth and Cecilia, watched a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

But Jenna’s travels didn’t end in England.

One of the highlights of her Summer was a trip to France with Beth and Cecilia. Visiting France had been a dream of Jenna’s since childhood, and the experience gave her the chance to explore Paris and Versailles—and even put her French skills to the test.

“Traveling around Paris and Versailles with my friends was incredibly rewarding and truly a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she reflected.

The friendships Jenna formed became an equally important part of the experience. She had arrived in Oxford alone, unsure whether she would find people with whom she connected. By the time she left, Beth and Cecilia had become an integral part of the memories she brought home.

“I went to Oxford all by myself, and of course I worried that I wouldn’t fit in or find anyone to hang out with, but chances are, you will find your people,” Jenna said. “I feel so grateful to call Beth and Cecilia my friends. Honestly, they are what made my trip memorable.”

And although Jenna traveled thousands of miles from Riverdale, the support she found at the Mount followed her across the Atlantic.

Jenna credits Dr. Occhiogrosso with first encouraging her to consider the Oxford program, and Associate Professor of English and Chair of the Department Anthony Lee, PhD and Associate Professor of English Matthew Leporati, PhD provided recommendations and support throughout the application process.

“I also owe the entirety of the UMSV Department of English praise because they were consistently supportive and just as excited as I was when I got accepted into the program,” she said.

That support is part of what Jenna has valued most about her experience at the Mount. A Long Island native, she was initially drawn to the Mount by its proximity to Manhattan and the beauty of its Riverdale campus. Since arriving, she has found a home within the Department of English, where she says her professors are genuinely invested in their students’ success. She has also served as editor-in-chief of The Underground—the Mount’s literary magazine—an experience that has helped her build connections and pursue opportunities both on and off campus.

Jenna’s Summer at Oxford became another chapter in that experience—and one that challenged her as both a student and an individual.

“Traveling like this all alone was something I never saw myself doing, but I am beyond grateful to have had the opportunity,” she reflected. “It’s showed me that I am capable of more than I think.”

Even the demanding coursework proved to be worthwhile. Jenna said the experience further solidified her love of learning and English literature while giving her access to places, histories, and perspectives she could not have encountered in quite the same way at home.

And for other Mount students wondering whether they should take their own leap abroad, Jenna has a simple message:

“Just do it. There is nothing to hesitate about because it’s truly a once in a lifetime opportunity; there will never be another time or stage in your life when you’re able to travel the world, see things, and meet people in this way.”

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.