UMSV Announces 2026 Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception

Signature Fundraising Event Returns on May 4

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to announce that its annual Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception will take place on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Set against the stunning backdrop of midtown Manhattan, the Benefit will once again welcome guests to the magnificent 35th floor penthouse of the Mutual of America building at 320 Park Avenue. The evening promises to bring together members of the Mount Saint Vincent community from near and far for a vibrant and meaningful celebration of student success, philanthropy, and shared purpose.

Now in its second year as a reimagined event, the Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception continues to build on the momentum of its inaugural success. Moving beyond the traditional gala format, the cocktail-style reception fosters a more dynamic and engaging atmosphere—one that encourages connection, conversation, and a deeper sense of community among supporters, alumnae/i, and friends of the University.

At its heart, the Benefit remains the University’s signature fundraising event—an opportunity to rally around a cause that unites us all: expanding access to a life-changing Mount Saint Vincent education. Each year, leaders in business, healthcare, education, government, social services, architecture, and beyond gather alongside donors, faculty, staff, Trustees, Sisters of Charity, and student representatives to celebrate the transformative power of scholarship support.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now.

This year’s event will shine a special spotlight on a historic milestone for the University: the first graduating class of Seton College. Students from this pioneering cohort will be in attendance, and a student speaker from Seton College will share a firsthand account of the impact that scholarship support has had on their academic journey. Their story will serve as a powerful reminder of what is made possible through your generosity—and what is at stake without it.

Mount Saint Vincent is also honored to recognize an outstanding group of honorees whose leadership and commitment reflect the very best of the Mount Saint Vincent mission. This year’s honorees include Monica C. Barrett, Partner and Co-Chair of the Higher Education Practice Group at Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC; Russ and Judy Carson of the Carson Family Charitable Trust; and Fr. Stephen Katsouros, SJ, President and CEO of the Come To Believe Foundation and Network. Through their professional achievements and philanthropic dedication, each honoree exemplifies a deep and enduring investment in education, opportunity, and community impact.

All proceeds from the Benefit directly support scholarships and financial aid—resources that are more critical than ever. In a time when higher education institutions across the country are navigating increasing financial pressures and uncertainty, the need for philanthropic support of independent institutions has never been greater.

At the University of Mount Saint Vincent, nearly half of all students are the first in their families to pursue a college degree, and more than half are Pell-eligible. Thanks to the steadfast generosity of our donors, the Mount is able to provide financial assistance to 100% of its traditional undergraduate students—awarding more than $40 million annually in scholarships and grants.

But sustaining—and expanding—this level of support requires continued investment.

This year, the University has set an ambitious goal of raising $500,000 to ensure that current and future students can access the same life-changing opportunities that define a Mount education. Every gift made in support of the Scholarship Benefit is a direct investment in student success, opening doors for those who are determined to learn, lead, and make a difference in their communities.

We invite you to join us on May 4 for an unforgettable evening of celebration and impact. Together, we can ensure that the promise of a Mount Saint Vincent education remains within reach for all who seek it.

Can’t attend? You can still make a meaningful difference by making a donation in support of our students.

Your support today will help shape the leaders of tomorrow.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.