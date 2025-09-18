Welcome Home, Dolphins!

Tradition, Laughter, and Spirit Await at Reunion and Homecoming Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost that time again?!

In just one short month, Dolphins from across the decades will travel far and wide to return to what was once their home away from home to reconnect, reminisce, and celebrate milestone reunions at the University of Mount Saint Vincent!

From Friday, October 17 to Sunday, October 19, alumnae/i from coast to coast will gather for our 2025 Reunion and Homecoming Weekend—one that is sure to be packed with traditions, laughter, and memories. As always, there’s something for every Mount graduate—whether you crossed the commencement stage just one year ago or 50.

Fall is one of the most beautiful times on campus (we’re not biased at all!). We can’t wait for our alums to join us at the #RightPlaceOnTheRiver during one of its busiest and most vibrant seasons, coming together to celebrate with current students, faculty, and staff.

We’ll honor classes ending in “0” and “5” with special anniversary celebrations. But, this year, the spotlight shines especially bright on the Class of 1975, celebrating their Golden Jubilee. But make no mistake—all classes are welcome (and encouraged!) to join in the festivities. From wine tastings to campus tours and from formal lunches to casual brunches—we’ve planned a weekend that honors the past, embraces the present, and looks ahead with hope and joy.

“There’s nothing quite like Reunion and Homecoming Weekend at the Mount,” shared Bernie Ramirez ’15, Director for Alumnae/i Relations and Giving. “It’s a chance for our alums to come back home, reconnect with classmates, and see how the Mount’s campus continues to grow while remaining true to our traditions. I can’t wait to greet so many of you this Fall and celebrate the milestones that make our community so special!”

Check out some of the schedule highlights:

Friday, October 17

Campus Tours | 4 PM

A Toast to Tradition: Wine Tasting, Cocktail Reception, & Reunion Dinner Celebration | 5 PM

Mentalist Show | 10 PM

Saturday, October 18

Self-Guided Campus Tours | 9:30 AM

Coffee with President Burns | 10:30 AM

Seton College Open House | 12 PM

Reunion and Homecoming Festival & Soccer Games | 12:30 PM

White and Gold Luncheon | 12:45 PM

Class Gatherings | 2:45 PM

Reunion Mass | 4 PM

Cruise Down Memory Lane | 6:30 PM

Sunday, October 19

Campus Tours | 9:30 AM

Reunion Farewell Brunch | 10:30 AM

The full schedule of events can be viewed here. There, you’ll also be able to view further details, locations, and pricing information.

Can’t find a babysitter? Bring the whole family! The Reunion and Homecoming Festival and soccer games offer lots of fun and food for everyone.

We’ll conclude a full weekend of events with the presentation of the Alumnae/i Distinguished Service Award to Michelle Mally ’70 and the Sisters of Charity of New York Tribute Award to Georgina Nieves ’08. Both of these presentations will take place at Sunday’s Reunion Farewell Brunch. We hope you’ll join us to celebrate both Michelle and Georgina!

Space is limited and many events require registration in advance, so don’t wait.

REGISTER HERE

We can’t wait to Cheer for the White and the Gold with you in just one short month!

Questions? Contact the Office of Alumnae/i Relations and Giving.

