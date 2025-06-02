A Holy Encounter

Antonia Salzano, Mother of Blessed Carlo Acutis, Visits the Mount

On Thursday, May 29, a full crowd gathered in the University of Mount Saint Vincent’s Chapel of the Immaculate Conception for Ascension Thursday Mass—celebrating Jesus’ ascension into Heaven, body, soul, and divinity.

But, following Mass, the crowd did not disperse. Rather, they waited patiently in their pews. A special visitor would soon be there.

Antonia Salzano, mother of Blessed Carlo Acutis, would then arrive (but—as she quickly learned—not without a little New York City traffic!).

The University of Mount Saint Vincent was honored to host Antonia for a brief visit as she traveled throughout Washington, DC and New York City—stopping in Riverdale before she made her way down to St. Patrick’s Cathedral later that evening.

Gathered in the Chapel were University faculty, staff, administrators, and a few students and alumnae/i; Sisters of Charity, their Associates, and employees; community guests; and a large contingent of young adults from the Seton Teaching Fellows—including students and families in their El Camino Network.

Following Mass, said by University Chaplain Fr. William Cain, SJ, Mount President Susan R. Burns, PhD offered a brief welcome as Antonia made her way up the side aisle.

“Carlo Acutis was a young man whose profound faith, gentle humility, and digital creativity inspired millions—even after his untimely passing from leukemia at the age of 15,” Dr. Burns shared. “His soon-to-be canonization as the first millennial saint makes him a patron for our times, particularly for students and young people navigating faith in the modern world.”

Dr. Burns continued:

“Behind Carlo’s journey is a mother whose own transformation—fueled by her son’s spiritual depth—stands as its own faith-filled story. Antonia Salzano has dedicated her life to preserving and sharing Carlo’s legacy, helping others discover the beauty of the Eucharist, the richness of the Catholic faith, and the call to holiness through ordinary life.”

Antonia then stepped up to the pulpit to offer her remarks.

She spoke deeply and lovingly about her son, who quietly and reverently devoted his life to God before his passing in 2006. A ‘computer geek,’ Carlo will become the Patron Saint of the Internet—and will be the first person from the millennial generation to be canonized.

Antonia shared that she did not attend weekly Mass before Carlo’s birth, but her son’s faith and questions brought her back to the Church. She spoke about the importance of modern-day faith—especially for young people, as they are the future of the Church.

After recognizing a miracle attributed to Carlo’s intercession, the Pope Francis declared him Venerable in 2018. Following the detailed investigation into even more miracles, Pope Francis then confirmed his beatification in 2020. In 2024, Pope Francis announced that Carlo would be canonized in 2025. It was scheduled for April 27. However, with Pope Francis’ death only six days prior, the ceremony has been postponed without a new date.

At the end of her remarks, Antonia called all of the young children up to the altar and gifted them with a rosary. Antonia also presented Dr. Burns with a first-class relic—a lock of Carlo’s hair—as a gift to the University.

Antonia's visit garnered the attention of both local and national media.

USA Today

News 12 Westchester

We also captured photographs from both Ascension Thursday Mass and Antonia’s remarks to the faithful. You can view them here.

Wish you could have been there in person? View a recording of the livestream here! The stream begins with Mass, but you can skip to 1:11:00 if you’d like to watch Antonia’s remarks.

Ascension Thursday is a day that reminds us of the hope we are called to in Jesus Christ. All who gathered in the Chapel that day were reminded of their own spiritual journeys, the role that faith plays in their lives, and their call as Catholics and Christians to live their lives with both purpose and love—just as Carlo did.

We’d like to thank all who joined us for Antonia’s special pilgrimage to the Mount—with special thanks to Antonia for gathering with us at Mount Saint Vincent.

Blessed Carlo Acutis, pray for us.

