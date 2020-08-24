A Reimagined Education

The DePaul MBA at College of Mount Saint Vincent

We are pleased to announce that the College of Mount Saint Vincent has partnered with DePaul University to offer the DePaul MBA at CMSV.

Mount Saint Vincent has been pursuing graduate connections with other institutions for many years. We now have accelerated degree programs with Fordham, Yeshiva, and St. John’s—and we have articulation agreements with St. Joseph’s, Dominican, Teachers, and others. These programs help to expand opportunity for our students and increase the College’s portfolio of exceptionally fine programs offering opportunity in the New York region.

As one of the top ten business schools in the United States, DePaul’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business is a pioneer in business education. It is among the five percent of business schools, worldwide, to be accredited by the AACSB, and is one of the top 50 graduate schools in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Graduate Schools Survey.

The DePaul MBA at CMSV program will enroll its first cohort in January 2021, employing DePaul’s corporate recruiting model to attract students from across the tri-state area. The program, with a concentration in management, will be delivered online and consists of 16 courses to be completed over two years—along with intensive, non-credit bearing, co-curricular face-to-face meetings of students one day per quarter.

Joining a DePaul MBA at CMSV cohort program means more than simply earning an MBA. It’s an experience. It’s a network. It’s a path to your next opportunity. A few events have been planned exclusively for the Mount community to learn more about the program:

Wednesday, September 16 – DePaul MBA at CMSV Information Session | Register here!

Thursday, October 15 – DePaul MBA at CMSV Lunch and Learn

Thursday, November 5 – Career Management Seminar | Navigating the Changing Landscape: Managing Your Career Goals During Uncertain Times

Additional information about these and other events will be shared in the coming weeks.

The College will help, not only in recruitment, but in every way we can to establish a strong regional competitive position in graduate business education. Mount Saint Vincent will also be working with DePaul and the state to grow the program into a joint DePaul-CMSV degree program.

“This partnership honors the Vincentian tradition and values that the College and DePaul University share, and it offers tremendous opportunities for our current and future students,” said President Charles L. Flynn, Jr. “My thanks and the thanks of the Board of Trustees to all who have helped make it possible and to all who will help make it successful.”

Ready to prepare yourself for an array of leadership positions while enhancing your learning and development as a business professional? Learn more today and register for the September 16 information session!

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.