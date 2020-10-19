A Virtual Symposium with Rev. Al Sharpton

SGA hosts discussion on racism, diversity, and cultural awareness

How can students address structural racism, discrimination, and prejudice? Join Mount Saint Vincent’s Student Government Association (SGA) as they continue the conversation and host civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton for a collaborative, virtual discussion about key issues impacting civil rights, social justice, and criminal justice reform on October 19 at 4 p.m.

Join us on Zoom, meeting ID: 87860893109

“The objective of this panel is to find true inspiration through Rev. Al Sharpton’s work and experiences,” said Wantoe T. Wantoe ’22, the event’s moderator. “During the symposium, we will discuss recent cases that have ignited and inspired the conversation of race and police brutality. We will also be interested in learning about criminal justice reforms and how we can get our students, professors, and staff involved in combating racial inequality, prejudice, and discrimination, while embracing diversity and tolerance.”

During the panel, Rev. Al Sharpton will also share insights from his new book, “Rise Up: Confronting a Country at the Crossroads.”

Internationally renowned civil rights leader, activist, and founder and president of National Action Network (NAN), the Rev. Al Sharpton has dedicated his life to the fighting for justice and equality. For decades he has turned the power of dissent and protest into tangible legislation. Hailed by former President Barack Obama as a “champion for the downtrodden,” Rev. Sharpton has taken the teachings of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and applied them to a modern civil rights agenda. As head of NAN, which currently operates hundreds of chapters across the country, Rev. Sharpton has been a tireless advocate for everything from police reform and accountability to protection of voting rights and education equality.

This event follows last week’s panel that welcomed Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott, who authored Breonna’s Law, for an in-depth conversation about advancing social equity with the College community.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.