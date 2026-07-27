Academic Year in Review: Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing

A Year of Learning, Leadership, and Community Impact

During the 2025-2026 academic year, the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing at the University of Mount Saint Vincent advanced its mission of preparing compassionate, skilled, and practice-ready nurses through excellence in education, clinical training, and community engagement. Rooted in a commitment to equity, service, and academic rigor, the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing continued to strengthen pathways that support student success while addressing the evolving needs of the healthcare workforce.

Clinical partnerships expanded and deepened, providing students with enriched learning environments across acute care hospitals, community health agencies, long-term care facilities, and specialty settings. These partnerships allowed students to engage directly with patient populations across the lifespan, strengthening their clinical judgment, communication skills, and commitment to patient-centered care. Simulation-based learning continued to play a critical role in reinforcing clinical readiness—giving students the opportunity to practice complex scenarios in a safe and supportive environment.

The Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing also prioritized initiatives to support student progression and licensure success, including targeted academic support, NCLEX preparation resources, intensive NCLEX review sessions, and early intervention strategies designed to identify and assist at-risk students. These efforts reflect a sustained commitment to improving outcomes and ensuring graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of professional nursing practices. In the first quarter of 2026, the NCLEX pass rate for graduates of the traditional program was 91.67% and the NCLEX pass rate for graduates of the accelerated program was 85.42%. We are excited to share more about pass rates from the second quarter of 2026 soon!

In addition, the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing continued to strengthen alignment with national standards and accreditation expectations, ensuring that curriculum, assessment, and student learning outcomes reflect current professional competencies and best practices in nursing education.

Faculty engagement and scholarly activity contributed significantly to the School’s continued growth and impact. Faculty remained active in advancing nursing knowledge through research, conference presentations, and professional service, while maintaining a strong focus on teaching excellence and student mentorship. Collaborative faculty student scholarship further reinforced the School’s culture of inquiry and innovation.

From milestone celebrations to student success and programmatic growth, the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing community demonstrated resilience, collaboration, and excellence throughout the academic year.

Keep reading to learn more about student and faculty accomplishments this year!

Departmental Developments

Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing Transitions to New Leadership

This year marked a significant leadership transition as Shulamite Odogwu, EdD, MSN, RN, CNE, RNC-OB, C-EFM, RNC-MNN, an experienced, Certified Nurse Educator and longtime Mount faculty member was appointed Dean of the School of Nursing on April 16, 2026. Dr. Odogwu has served in a variety of roles at the University of Mount Saint Vincent since 2013, most recently as Associate Dean of Undergraduate Nursing Programs and Associate Professor of Nursing. Under her leadership, the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing remains focused on fostering academic excellence, enhancing student outcomes, and strengthening partnerships that expand opportunities for clinical learning and professional growth.

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Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing Launches First Shomer Shabbat Accelerated Nursing Cohort

The Fall 2025 semester launched the first Shomer Shabbat culturally-sensitive cohort of the Accelerated Nursing Program, with a group of 17 female, Orthodox Jewish students embarking on their nursing education journey at the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing. This new cohort model reflects the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing’s commitment to providing accessible, inclusive, and high-quality nursing education to all learners while supporting the diverse needs of each student population. The successful start of this cohort marked an important milestone for the program and laid the foundation for future growth and success.

The cohort’s first days were marked by enthusiasm, professionalism, and a strong commitment to academic and clinical excellence. As part of their introduction to nursing education, the students participated in simulation and laboratory experiences, where they began developing essential clinical skills in a supportive learning environment. Faculty leadership expressed excitement about the students’ engagement and potential, noting the significance of their first day in the simulation lab. Photographs shared from the experience captured the energy and excitement of the cohort as they took their first steps toward becoming future nurses.

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UMSV Nursing Program Celebrates 50 Years of Education

A major milestone for Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing this year was the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the nursing program at the Mount on April 12, 2026, a moment of reflection on a legacy of excellence in nursing education and service to the community. The celebration honored the contributions of Founding Director of the Nursing Program Dr. Mary J. Giuffra, whose enduring impact helped shape the strength and reputation of the program. The anniversary served as a powerful reminder of the School’s longstanding commitment to preparing generations of nursing professionals dedicated to compassionate, patient-centered care.

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Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing Launches First DEU Cohort at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center

Spring 2026 marked an exciting milestone for the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing with the launch of the first Dedicated Education Unit (DEU) cohort in partnership with Saint Joseph’s Medical Center. A total of 15 students began in the inaugural cohort, benefiting from an innovative clinical education model that strengthens the integration of academic learning and clinical practice. The Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing is thrilled with their partnership with Saint Joseph’s Medical Center and deeply appreciative of the collaboration, expertise, and commitment of the clinical staff who have helped make this initiative a success. This partnership represents an important step in expanding high-quality clinical learning opportunities and preparing the next generation of nursing professionals.

Research and Discovery

Dr. Doody Presents at National Conference

Assistant Professor of Nursing Caitlin Doody, PhD, APRN, FNP-BC presented a research poster at the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS) Annual Scientific Conference in October 2025. The poster, based on her doctoral research, explored the relationship between post-traumatic stress symptoms and uncertainty in illness among adults with chronic Lyme disease. This work contributes to the growing body of evidence examining the psychosocial impact of chronic illness and highlights the importance of trauma-informed care in clinical practice.

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Professor Giblin Receives Approval for Course in Mexico

Throughout the year, Instructor of Nursing Paula Giblin worked on a project in healthcare reform that was presented at the International Confederation of Midwives Conference. She worked on a team that created a course introducing a model of maternity care that is personal centered, respects the rights and autonomy of women and families, and treats birth as a physiologic process. The course will be available for all policy officials and obstetric providers within the public health infrastructure of Mexico.

Beyond the Classroom

Senior Nursing Students Conduct Community Health Outreach at RAIN

Senior nursing students participated in a successful community health outreach event held on November 12, 2025, through a partnership between the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing and RAIN (Regional Aid for Interim Needs) in the Parkchester section of the Bronx. The nursing students, under the guidance of Vanessa Ismael-Flinch, delivered health education presentations on hypertension and diabetes to community members. The event was well attended, and community members were actively engaged in discussions about chronic disease prevention and management. Through this initiative, students advanced health literacy, strengthened community partnerships, and demonstrated the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing’s commitment to service and health promotion in the Bronx community.

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Students Inducted into Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing

On May 11, 2026, the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing also hosted its annual Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing induction ceremony, welcoming new members in recognition of their academic excellence, leadership, and commitment to the profession. Inductees were celebrated for their scholarly achievements and dedication to upholding the standards of excellence and integrity in nursing practice.

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Mount Nursing Students Celebrated at the 114th Commencement Exercises

The Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing proudly celebrated the accomplishments of its students at the University’s 114th Commencement Exercises in May 2026. At the Honors Convocation, Emily Amira Breen ’26 received the Kathleen P. Knowles Award, which was founded by faculty, alumnae/i, and friends of the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing in honor of the former academic vice president, and is awarded for academic excellence to an outstanding nursing student. Asiyah Tasmine Tomlinson ’26 was honored with the Clinical Excellence in Nursing Medal, which is awarded to a caring, self-confident student who has demonstrated leadership, clinical excellence, and professionalism within the School, University, and community.

Additionally, two faculty in the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing were proud to honor their own family members at the Commencement Exercises, as Dr. Odogwu’s son, Treasure Al-Chibuikem Odogwu ’26, completed the traditional undergraduate program and Director of Clinical Affiliations Andrew J. Ubaldi, MS’s son, Cameron Ubaldi, graduated from the accelerated program.

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Dr. Rodriguez Volunteers in Several Nursing Leadership Roles

During the 2025–2026 academic year, Adjunct Professor of Nursing Catherine Rodriguez, DNP, RN, WHNP, NCSNI had the privilege of serving the nursing profession through several leadership and volunteer roles that strengthened both her professional practice and her teaching.

As a volunteer member of the National Nurse Honor Guard, Dr. Rodriguez took part in honoring the lives and service of nurses through ceremonial tributes that recognize the profound contributions of the profession. For Dr. Rodriguez, this experience reinforced the values of compassion, dignity, service, and professional legacy that are central to nursing practice.

Additionally, she served as the New York State Association of School Nurses (NYSASN) Westchester/Putnam County Representative and Board Member. In this leadership role, Dr. Rodriguez planned and presented four educational dinner programs for school nurse members throughout the academic year. These programs provided continuing education, promoted evidence-based practice, fostered professional collaboration, and supported the advancement of school nursing within the region.

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Graduating Students Receive Pins at Celebration of Achievement Ceremonies

Student achievement remained a defining hallmark of the year. Nursing students demonstrated strong academic performance and clinical competence across programs, successfully completing rigorous coursework and high-impact clinical experiences in diverse healthcare settings throughout New York City. Many students distinguished themselves through leadership roles, service initiatives, and participation in professional development opportunities that prepared them for transition to practice.

The Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing school proudly celebrated key milestone events that highlighted both academic achievement and professional formation. On December 3, 2025 and April 30, 2026, the Nursing Pinning Ceremonies recognized graduating nursing students as they transitioned from students to professional nurses. The April 30 pinning ceremony was enriched by an inspiring keynote address delivered by Dr. Kevin Browne, whose words of encouragement and wisdom challenged graduates to embrace their calling as nurses, lead with compassion, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those they serve. Surrounded by faculty, family, and peers, students received their nursing pins—symbols of their dedication, perseverance, and readiness to enter the profession—marking a meaningful culmination of their educational journey.

Faculty Achievements

Mount Nursing Faculty Receive DAISY Awards

At the December 2025 and April 2026 Celebration of Achievement ceremonies, the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing proudly recognized outstanding members of the nursing community with DAISY Awards. In December, the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty for the Fall 2025 semester was presented to Instructor of Nursing Svitlana Koroleva. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty for the Spring 2026 semester was presented to Assistant Professor of Nursing Carine McDonald.

Additionally, three students were given DAISY Awards for exemplifying the qualities of compassionate care, patient advocacy, leadership, teamwork, and clinical excellence. Menna Ismail ’26 was presented with the award at the December 2025 ceremony, and Brandon Anderson ’26 and Marthe Kiemde ’26 were presented with the awards at the April 2026 ceremony. Congrats to all!

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Professor Maureen Keown Receives Doctorate

Instructor of Nursing Maureen Keown completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Dominican University of New York in July 2026.

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Professor Alanna Kavanaugh Receives Doctorate

Director for the Family Nurse Practitioner Program and Instructor of Practice in Nursing Alanna Kavanaugh, EdD, FNP-BC, MSN, BSN, CCRN completed her Doctor of Education from Teachers College, Columbia University in May 2026.

Throughout the year, she completed several publications. Additionally, she has a forthcoming book and a forthcoming book chapter, both to be published in 2027.

She received several grants and awards; presented at regional, national, and international conferences; and serves on several national nursing organizations.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.