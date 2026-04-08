Celebrating 50 Years of Nursing Education and Excellence

UMSV to Honor Founding Director of the Nursing Program, Dr. Mary J. Giuffra, at April 12 Gathering

The University of Mount Saint Vincent will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of its undergraduate nursing program on Sunday, April 12, marking five decades of preparing compassionate, skilled healthcare professionals dedicated to serving their communities.

The milestone celebration will begin with Mass in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, followed by a commemorative luncheon bringing together alumnae/i, students, faculty, and friends of the University. The event will honor the enduring legacy of Dr. Mary J. Giuffra, Founding Director of the Nursing Program—whose vision and pioneering leadership helped shape the program into what it is today.

Established in 1975 under Dr. Giuffra’s leadership, the Mount’s undergraduate nursing program was built on a foundation of academic excellence, clinical rigor, and a deep commitment to service inspired by the charism of the Sisters of Charity of New York—values that continue to define the program 50 years later. From its earliest days, the program stood apart for its holistic, human-centered approach to care—emphasizing not only the treatment of illness, but the well-being of the whole person across the lifespan.

Dr. Giuffra brought this philosophy with her when she joined the Mount after serving as a faculty member at New York University, where she had already begun developing innovative approaches to nursing education. Initially arriving as a consultant to design the curriculum, she formally joined the Mount in January 1975 after securing state approval for the program. With the support of a federal grant, she recruited founding faculty and helped establish a curriculum that integrated the liberal arts, nursing theory, and hands-on clinical experience in a way that was forward-thinking for its time.

Central to Dr. Giuffra’s vision was an innovative approach to nursing education that viewed each patient as an individual shaped by family, community, and environment. The curriculum she developed emphasized the dynamic relationship between a person and his or her surroundings—recognizing that both the patient and the nurse are changed through their interactions. Moving beyond a traditional medical model focused on disease, the Mount’s Nursing Program instead centered on the whole person across the lifespan, from conception through end of life. This human-centered framework distinguished the Mount’s program and earned national recognition, including mention in the Congressional Book of Records and in many scholarly publications.

Dr. Giuffra’s path to nursing was shaped early by both personal inspiration and lived experience. The daughter of Irish immigrants, she was influenced by her mother, a nurse and working parent whose example helped spark her interest in the profession. Growing up, she was also inspired by a neighbor, a doctor, who introduced her to the broader possibilities within healthcare. Her commitment deepened through volunteer work with the Dominican Sisters during her adolescence, accompanying them on home visits and witnessing firsthand the importance of compassionate, community-based care. These formative experiences instilled in her a lifelong dedication to serving others and ultimately guided her toward a career in nursing education and leadership.

Her path to leadership in nursing education was defined by determination and courage. After stepping away from her professional ambitions to raise her young family, Dr. Giuffra returned to graduate school at NYU in 1965. What began as a moment of uncertainty became a turning point that set her on a path to earning her PhD and ultimately shaping the future of nursing education. Encouraged by mentors and inspired by a generation of women redefining their roles in society, she embraced the opportunity to build something new at the Mount.

Under her leadership, the Mount’s nursing program introduced a distinctive curriculum that culminated with clinical practice focused on the full continuum of human life—from health and wellness to illness and recovery. Students gained experience across New York City, and notably, the program’s first class included eight men—an uncommon and progressive feature at the time. Dr. Giuffra’s emphasis on treating patients as whole individuals, rather than focusing solely on disease, aligned closely with the Mount’s mission and helped set a new standard for nursing education.

Dr. Giuffra was granted an honorary degree from the Mount in 1992, and this anniversary celebration serves as an extension of her years of devoted service and lasting impact on the UMSV community. She published her first book in 2021 (with a second book set to be published this year). After academia, she became a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and an Advanced Clinical Specialist in Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing. She currently has a private practice in Individual, Couples and Family Therapy.

In tribute to their mother’s legacy, Dr. Giuffra’s children have made a generous gift to establish an endowed scholarship—the Dr. Mary J. Giuffra Nursing Endowed Scholarship. This meaningful contribution ensures that her commitment to expanding access to nursing education and empowering future generations will continue for years to come.

“Dr. Giuffra’s vision laid the groundwork for a program that has transformed countless lives—both for the students who have passed through our doors and for the patients they have gone on to serve,” said Mount President Susan R. Burns, PhD. “We are deeply grateful to her family for honoring her legacy in such a powerful and lasting way.”

Today, UMSV’s undergraduate nursing program—now the hallmark program of the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing—remains a cornerstone of the University’s academic offerings, recognized for its strong clinical partnerships, dedicated faculty, and focus on holistic, patient-centered care.

As the Mount celebrates this significant anniversary, it also looks all ways forward—continuing to educate the next generation of nurses who will lead with compassion, integrity, and excellence in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.