Academic Year in Review: School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences

A Year of Discovery, Innovation, and Hands-On Learning

During the 2025-2026 academic year, the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences continued its strength of remarkable discovery both within and beyond the classroom. Through programs in biochemistry, biology, chemistry, general science, mathematics, data analytics, and more, the School demonstrated that meaningful scientific and mathematical inquiry begins with curiosity, collaboration, and a commitment to improving our world.

From earning major federal funding to expanding opportunities for aspiring scientists to presenting award-winning research on national stages, throughout the year, students and faculty worked side by side to pursue groundbreaking research, share their findings at regional and national conferences, and engage the broader community through service and outreach. Whether conducting laboratory research, mentoring the next generation of STEM scholars, inspiring young scientists through hands-on demonstrations, or caring for our campus environment, members of the School embodied the Mount’s mission of combining academic excellence with purpose and service.

The year’s accomplishments also reflect the growing momentum of STEM education at the Mount. A transformative $1.7 million National Science Foundation grant, prestigious faculty recognitions, student honors, and countless opportunities for experiential learning underscore the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences’ commitment to preparing graduates who are not only ready to succeed in today’s scientific landscape, but equipped to lead innovation, solve complex challenges, and make a lasting difference in their communities and beyond.

Keep reading to learn more about student and faculty accomplishments this year!

Departmental Developments

UMSV Awarded $1.7 Million NSF Grant

Assistant Dean of the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences and Professor of Chemistry Pamela Kerrigan, PhD (PI), Professor of Biology Ana Ribeiro, PhD (Co-PI), and Professor of Biology Robert Suriano, PhD (Co-PI) were awarded a $1.7 million grant on October 1, 2025 funded by the NSF Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (S-STEM) program. The grant is titled “Scholars on Track III: Leveraging Early Career Exploration to Increase Resilience and Persistence in STEM Disciplines and Careers.”

This project will contribute to the national need for well-educated scientists, mathematicians, engineers, and technicians by supporting the retention and graduation of high-achieving, low-income students with demonstrated financial need at the UMSV. Over its six-year duration, this project will fund scholarships to 39 unique, full-time undergraduate students who are pursuing bachelor’s degrees in biology, chemistry, and biochemistry. The project offers scholars multiple evidence-based STEM-retention activities such as academic and social cohorting, faculty mentoring, peer tutoring, undergraduate research opportunities, and first-year science-specific skill-building.

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Retirements, Promotions, and New Hires—Oh My!

Associate Professor of Chemistry Janet Rollins, PhD retired this academic year after nearly 20 years of service to the Mount. Laxmi Tiwari, PhD will join the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences as an Assistant Professor of Chemistry beginning in Fall 2026. This academic year also saw promotions for three School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences members: Robert Suriano, PhD to full Professor of Biology, Brian Haney, PhD to Associate Professor of Biology with tenure, and Patricia Carver ’92 to Office Manager. Congrats to all!

Research and Discovery

Students Present at ACS Spring 2026 National Meeting

The American Chemical Society’s Spring 2026 National Meeting was held this year in Atlanta, Georgia from March 21-25. Assistant Dean of the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences and Professor of Chemistry Pamela Kerrigan, PhD attended the conference with seniors Yashfa Amer ’26, Jahrak Enfe ’26, Luciana Freire ’26, Emily Maestre ’26, and Tahis Munoz ’26. They presented three posters highlighting chapter activities and the research they’ve done here at UMSV.

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Students Present at Sigma Xi Northeast Regional Conference

On April 18, 2026, Assistant Dean of the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences and Professor of Chemistry Pamela Kerrigan, PhD, Professor of Biology Ana Ribeiro, PhD, Associate Professor of Chemistry Andrea Minei, PhD, and Associate Professor of Biology Brian Haney, PhD attended the Sigma Xi Northeast Regional Conference at Western Connecticut State University with 15 UMSV students who presented research posters. The poster titled “Integration of Tetratolylporphyrin (TTP) Into Liposome Carriers for Administration to Breast Cancer Cells” by Yashfa Amer ’26, Luciana Freire ’26, Randeeno Burrell ’26, Tahis Munoz ’26, Thuraya Almontaser ’26, Franchesca De La Rosa ’26, and Dr. Kerrigan received third place in the Physical Sciences Division. Also at this event, Dr. Kerrigan was recognized for over 30 years of service to Sigma Xi.

Beyond the Classroom

Science Club Participates in National Chemistry Week

On October 19, 2025, the UMSV Science Club, along with faculty mentor Assistant Dean of the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences and Professor of Chemistry Pamela Kerrigan, PhD, joined other colleges and universities from the New York area for an annual celebration of National Chemistry Week at the New York Hall of Science. The theme this year was “Chemistry of Spices.” The Science Club performed hands-on experiments (including tie dye with spices, invisible inks with turmeric, and making lava lamps) for the approximately 500 children who were in attendance. This event is always a much anticipated and fun highlight for the members of our Science Club!

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Trustee Emerita Presents to Students and Faculty

On November 20, 2025, UMSV Trustee Emerita Gail Vance Civille ’65, CEO of Sensory Spectrum, returned to the Mount to present a talk to students and faculty titled, “Feeling Is Believing: A Lip Balm Case Study.” Afterwards, she stayed to answer students’ questions and pose for a group photo. Thank you, Gail!

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School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences Students Plant Tree on Campus

In honor of Earth Week 2026, the UMSV Science Club, in conjunction with MountMDs and the Office of Mission and Ministry, planted a tree on campus with the help of the University’s Facilities Department. In recognition of UMSV’s motto, “Bonitatem et disciplinam et scientiam doce me” (“Teach me goodness and discipline and knowledge”), the students decided to name the tree Bonitatem (Goodness). As the students stated on the Science Club Instagram page, they chose the name “as a symbol of growth, purpose, and the goodness rooted within our community. As this tree begins to blossom, we hope it serves as a reminder that even in a wounded world, with care, compassion, and unity, both our environment and our shared humanity can continue to grow and heal.”

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Students Inducted into Beta Beta Beta Honor Society

The UMSV chapter of Beta Beta Beta, the Biological Honor Society, welcomed three new members in April 2026: Thuraya Almontaser ’26, Randeeno Burrell ’26, and Shanely Lemuz ’26. To become a TriBeta member, a student must be a biology major at a school with a TriBeta chapter, have completed at least part of their second year, and have taken at least three biology courses (including one beyond the introductory level) with a B average in those courses. The student must also maintain a B average overall and be in good academic standing. Congrats to all!

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Students Inducted into Sigma Xi Honor Society

11 students were inducted as associate members into Sigma Xi, the Scientific Research Honor Society, on April 23, 2026: Shanelle Akoto ’26, Thuraya Almontaser ’26, Yashfa Amer ’26, Randeeno Burrell ’26, Dana DeDominicis ’26, Franchesca De La Rosa ’26, Luciana Freire ’26, Shanely Lemuz ’26, Keona Matsui ’26, Tahis Munoz ’27, and Ryan Sharkey ’27. Membership in Sigma Xi is by invitation and requires nomination by two Sigma Xi members. Associate membership is granted to an individual who has conducted independent investigation and written a report concerning their research. Each of these 11 students also presented their research at national conferences. Congrats to all!

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UMSV School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences Student Honored at 114th Commencement

Keona Matsui ’26 was the recipient of all three awards that the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences awarded at this year’s Commencement Exercises. Keona, a biology major who graduated Summa Cum Laude in May, received the Joseph McGoldrick Memorial Award, the Kathleen Tracey, SC Medal for Service and Leadership, and the Sigma Xi Scientific Research Society Award of Recognition. The Joseph McGoldrick Award is given to an outstanding biology major based on a combination of academic performance, research, and service to the department. The Kathleen Tracey, SC Medal is awarded to a graduating senior in the natural sciences in recognition of exemplary service to and leadership in the department. And the Sigma Xi Award is presented to an outstanding science major for excellence in research. Congrats, Keona!

Faculty Achievements

Dr. Kerrigan Named ACS Fellow

Assistant Dean of the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences and Professor of Chemistry Pamela Kerrigan, PhD was named a Fellow of the American Chemical Society at a ceremony held in Washington, DC on August 18, 2025. ACS Fellows are members of the society who are recognized for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, chemistry, and the ACS. Congrats, Dr. Kerrigan!

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Dr. Esposito Named Teacher of the Year

Assistant Professor of Practice in Biology Anthony Esposito, DC ’92 was named the 2026 UMSV Teacher of the Year. He received the Dennis J. Enright Award for Excellence in Teaching, which recognizes an outstanding member of the University faculty. Students vote through an election process overseen by the Excellence in Teaching Committee. As an extra honor, Dr. Esposito was given the duty of carrying the mace and leading the undergraduate commencement procession on May 16, 2026. Congrats, Dr. Esposito!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.