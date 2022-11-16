Among the Best for Social Mobility

CMSV claims another top spot on U.S. News & World Report‘s social mobility rankings—just as it has since the category’s inception

Plenty of colleges help their students succeed, but the best institutions are the ones that truly transform the lives of their graduates.

For the fourth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has named the College of Mount Saint Vincent as one of the top colleges and universities for social mobility. The Mount has been highly ranked every year since U.S. News began a separate ranking for social mobility.



As for specifics, the College is proud to share that it is ranked #4 among the Top Performers on Social Mobility and is #11 in the Regional Colleges North category, according to the 2023 Best Colleges rankings.

Social mobility rankings matter. Economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college, even when controlling for other characteristics. But, some colleges, like Mount Saint Vincent, are far more successful than others at advancing social mobility. To create this essential listing, U.S. News aggregates two ranking factors assessing graduation rates of Pell-awarded students factors—Pell graduation rates (six-year graduation rates of Pell grant students) and Pell graduation rates performance (compares each school’s six-year graduation rate among Pell recipients with its six-year graduation rate among non-Pell recipients).

This type of recognition, and commitment to our students, not only speaks to the College’s dedication to providing access to an affordable education, but also to our efforts to retain and graduate our diverse student body into success beyond the Mount. We not only enroll and graduate large proportions of disadvantages students awarded with Pell Grants, we support them every step of the way. Our service and efforts ensure that each student’s potential is defined by his or her ambitions, not their financial means.

“From our founding as an academy nearly 175 years ago, Mount Saint Vincent has continued to hold strong to our mission and values while evolving with the times and adapting to meet learners when and where they need us, helping them to become fully who they are meant to be,” said President Susan R. Burns, Ph.D. “Our graduates are the very definition of upwardly mobile leaders. We help students pursue their dreams and launch their careers. And as one of the highest ranked colleges for social mobility, we are honored to provide access and opportunity, while remaining committed to student success.”

This is not the first time that Mount Saint Vincent has stood out, especially in its commitment and success in propelling low-income students into the middle class and beyond. And though consistent top-tier rankings such as these look great, our commitment to student success—not just recognition—is what we strive for. We are devoted to providing our students with a transformational learning experience and we are especially proud of their achievements and potential. Inclusion by renowned organizations such as U.S. News, Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, Colleges of Distinction, and many more, continue to affirm this effort. (And recognition beyond the usual lists—as typically the same highly-selective, well-resourced schools get shuffled around the best colleges lists year after year—helps too, take for example the College’s recent Tier 1 ranking, which placed it in the top 20 percent for economic mobility on a report from the national think tank Third Way—also highlighted by Forbes.)

It is no surprise that we have been included among the best on U.S. News’ social mobility list since its inception, and that we have continued to climb the ranks on their Best Colleges list. After all, even though U.S. News & World Report has one of the most sought-after rankings among colleges and universities, we have earned our spot. At the Right Place on the River, we are an engine for social and economic mobility and we are one of the most transformative colleges and universities in the United States.

About U.S. News & World Report’s Top Performers on Social Mobility

