Be Curious and Know Your Career UPtions

Two-Part Speaker Series on Career Pathways Comes to the Mount

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is excited to share that a collaborative speaker series and career education workshop will take place on our Riverdale campus this February! The two-part event, titled “Be Curious! Know Your Career UPtions,” will be held on two consecutive Tuesdays, February 18 and 25.

Current UMSV students and alumni—as well as students and alums from neighboring colleges and universities—are invited to explore new career opportunities as they hear from industry-leading professionals. Attendees can expect to identify new opportunities and take actionable steps toward building an exciting and successful future.

The “Be Curious! Know Your Career UPtions” speaker series is sponsored in part by HumanUPtions and sidehustles.com.

HumanUPtions was founded by Kamina Singh in 2017 in an effort to empower students and new graduates via storytelling by industry leaders and experts. This initiative came about from Kamina’s own experience of not having the opportunity to complete an internship while in school nor having a career plan upon graduation. Now, HumanUPtions’ carefully curated career readiness events bridge the gap between potential and opportunity.

Likewise, sidehustles.com is an online hub with a goal of cataloging, dissecting, and disseminating information on unique money-making opportunities in our era of rapidly changing technology. From quick gigs to larger entrepreneurial plans, sidehustles.com includes resources for people from all walks of life—including students and recent graduates—to transfer their unique stills into new sources of income.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with HumanUPtions and sidehustles.com to bring these interactive events to life,” shared Dean of the Undergraduate College Gabrielle Occhiogrosso, EdD. “Our students have so much talent and potential, but many lack mentors and role models in their chosen fields. By bringing industry professionals to campus, we’re not only providing our students with abundant networking opportunities, but also showing them that they do—in fact—have the resources they need to launch their careers.”

Part I, which will take place on Tuesday, February 18, will feature a panel discussion and question and answer period, moderated by UMSV student leader, Amdiya Amuda ’25. Panelists include Monica Morales, seven-time Emmy Award-winning PIX11 News investigative reporter and host of “Monica Makes It Happen;” Tieliek Curry from Google Code Next; and the Mount’s own President Susan R. Burns, PhD.

Attendees can expect to hear the panelists discuss topics ranging from navigating the job market with confidence, understanding how to position oneself with employers and recruiters, and how to build a network. Following the panel, guests will have the opportunity to network and connect with the panelists and each other.

Prior to the event’s formal start time, students and alums are encouraged to come early to watch as Monica Morales and her crew at PIX11 film a dynamic conversation with President Burns. And oh—there will be tacos available for lunch!

Part II is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 25 and will feature a career workshop led by Elena Agaragimova, human capital expert and founder of SHFT. Elena will be joined by Mount alumna Kristin Kenney ’98, CEO and founder of High Gear Advisors, and Vrijen Attawar, CEO and founder of Careerspan.

Together, Elena, Kristin, and Vrijen will walk attendees through ways to discover how to identify one’s next career step, how to craft one’s career story (i.e. an elevator pitch), how to understand emerging career trends, and how to prep for an interview. Students and alums can expect to learn how to adapt to change and how to stay resilient while exploring their best career opportunities.

After the workshop, Vrijen will offer a short presentation on Careerspan, a program that helps people discover their transferable skills and articulate them in ways that get noticed on job applications. And, of course, attendees will be able to network with the presenters following the conclusion of the event.

Both events will take place in the President’s Reception Room on the second floor of Founders Hall. Part I will begin promptly at 12:30 PM on February 18, and Part II will begin at 4 PM on February 25.

Please register for the event here. UMSV students are encouraged, but not required, to register.

Questions can be directed to the Oxley Integrated Advising Program by emailing [email protected].

We hope to see you for either or both events in the “Be Curious! Know Your Career UPtions” speaker series!

