Behind the Brand: A Student’s Perspective

Hear from a UMSV Art Student (Now Alumna!) Who Contributed to the University’s Rebrand This Past Year

All ways forward.

Our new tagline and brand didn’t just spark a lightbulb overnight—it took months of research, planning, development, and refining. A core team of Mount employees worked with Ologie, one of the nation’s leading higher education marketing companies, to transform traditions at the Mount and develop a new set of brand standards matching our blossoming identity as the University of Mount Saint Vincent.

Over the course of the past year, that core team was joined by several Mount community members—from faculty to administrators to Sisters of Charity—to brainstorm, explore, and test elements of our new brand. That group also included one passionate student.

Visual Arts and Experimental Media (VAEM) student Valeria Garcia ’24 was eager to play even just a small role in this transformative project that has shaped the University’s brand identity. Hand-selected to join the project by Assistant Professor of Studio Art Thomas Ray Willis, Valeria was given the unique opportunity to shadow and collaborate with Ologie throughout the University’s rebranding process.

Over the course a week-long campus visit last Winter, Valeria participated in a series of working groups focused on strategy, creativity, and identity. She worked closely with the Mount Saint Vincent and Ologie creative teams to provide input on brand audits, visual insights, and peer reviews, as well as contribute to mood boards that helped inspire and shape the University’s new brand positioning. This included discussions surrounding messaging, storytelling, tone of voice, visual assets, and content, allowing her to gain first-hand experience in how large-scale rebrands come to life.

Valeria’s involvement extended beyond observation; she actively participated in creative brainstorming sessions and collaborative exercises that ultimately influenced the University’s new direction. The project provided her with real-world experience, strengthening her skills in brand strategy, design, and visual communication.

Professor Willis expressed pride in Valeria’s contributions:

“As the only student selected to participate at this top level of the University’s rebranding project, Valeria proved her exceptional design abilities. Her hard work, dedication, and skill development over countless semesters in our VAEM program have positioned her to excel in this challenging and creative environment. It’s been a privilege to watch her grow as a designer, and I couldn’t be more proud of the contributions she’s made to this important project.”

For her efforts in the major, Valeria was awarded the Kimberly Kennedy Sgammato Award at the 2024 May Commencement Exercises, recognizing her excellence, creativity, and technical expertise in the field of communication.

UMSV unveiled its new brand identity this Summer, which reflects the institution’s forward-thinking values and commitment to service, with contributions from students like Valeria who represent the next generation of creative leaders.

Read on for a brief interview with Valeria, where she dives deep (no Dolphin pun intended) into her work on the All Ways Forward brand project.

—

University of Mount Saint Vincent [UMSV]: How did you feel when you were invited to participate in the University’s rebranding project with Professor Willis and Ologie?

Valeria Garcia [VG]: When I was first invited to join the rebranding project, I was both honored and excited. Being the only student selected came with a sense of responsibility, but I was eager to contribute to something as meaningful as shaping the future identity of the University. The chance to apply everything I had learned in my studies to a real-world project of this scale felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was especially grateful that my professor believed in me enough to choose me as the sole student participant. Knowing that he saw potential in me and trusted me to contribute to such an important project was incredibly validating and inspiring. It motivated me to bring my best to every aspect of the experience.

[UMSV]: Could you describe your experience shadowing the creative process behind such a large-scale project? What was your role in the “Strategy, Creative, and Identity” working groups?

[VG]: Being part of the strategy, creative, and identity groups was such an exciting experience. As the only student in the room, I got to bring a fresh perspective, giving feedback from a student’s point of view. On the creative side, I contributed by voicing my opinions about colors, design elements, and overall aesthetics during the mood board selection process. I also participated in polls that added another layer of insight, and discussing the results with the group was a great way to shape our final decisions. My role involved not just observing, but actively participating in discussions about messaging and visual elements.

[UMSV]: How did your work in the various groups, such as reviewing brand audits and contributing to mood boards, shape your understanding of branding at an institutional level?

[VG]: Working on brand audits and mood boards really expanded my perspective on institutional branding. I learned that branding is not just about visuals; it is about crafting a narrative that aligns with the institution’s core values and mission. This was especially crucial in a school setting, where values like community, service, and inclusion needed to be communicated in every aspect of the brand. We were not just selecting colors or design elements; we were ensuring that everything from the tone of voice to the visual components embodied those values. I loved how we aimed to convey a sense of community and inclusivity, making sure our choices resonated with both current students and future ones.

[UMSV]: Were there any specific insights or skills you gained from the rebranding process that you hadn’t encountered in your academic projects?

[VG]: One of the biggest things I learned was the importance of collaboration between different departments and teams. Most of my school projects were more independent, so this experience really showed me the value of teamwork and feedback in the real world. It was honestly exciting to work alongside the Sisters of Charity, professors, and key staff members, each bringing their own perspective to the table. Even though we had different ideas, we managed to blend them together into something really impactful. It was so rewarding to see how we could take all those unique voices and turn them into one unified message.

[UMSV]: What was the most challenging part of contributing to the rebranding of a university, and how did you tackle that challenge?

[VG]: Being the only student was definitely a bit intimidating at first. I felt nervous about speaking up in front of seasoned professionals and faculty members. It was daunting knowing that my contributions would be heard alongside such experienced voices. To overcome this, I focused on the fact that I brought a unique perspective as a student, which was why I was selected. As I started sharing my ideas and seeing how they were valued, my confidence grew. I learned to embrace the challenge and trust my voice in the process.

[UMSV]: How did the creative brainstorming sessions and collaborative exercises influence your own approach to design and branding?

[VG]: The creative brainstorming sessions were a game changer for me. They made me see that design is way more than just creating something visually appealing, it’s about solving problems and finding the best way to communicate a message. Working with others and bouncing ideas around was key. It opened my eyes to different perspectives and helped me think outside my usual approach. I realized that good design comes from collaboration and being open to refining ideas, and that’s something I’ll carry with me in my future projects.

[UMSV]: In terms of messaging and tone of voice, what key elements stood out to you during the discussions about the University’s new brand positioning?

[VG]: During the discussions, it became clear that the tone needed to be both welcoming and forward thinking, reflecting the University’s commitment to diversity and community. We emphasized storytelling that resonated with prospective students and alumni, ensuring that the brand’s voice felt inclusive and aspirational, yet grounded in the University’s core values.

[UMSV]: How did working with Ologie impact your growth as a designer, and what was the most valuable lesson you learned from them?

[VG]: Working with Ologie was a turning point in my development as a designer. The biggest lesson I took away was the importance of truly understanding the audience and the context behind a brand. It’s not just about making something that looks good; it’s about creating a design that has purpose and communicates a clear message. What made this experience even more valuable was getting to see how a team of designers and marketers work together. Watching them brainstorm, strategize, and bring their ideas to life as a unified group was fascinating. Seeing how they tailor their approach to each specific audience was eye-opening and gave me a much deeper appreciation for the balance between creativity and strategy.

[UMSV]: What aspect of the University’s new brand are you most proud of having contributed to, and why?

[VG]: I’m really proud of my involvement in creating the mood boards and visual elements that reflect the University’s values. It was so exciting to help choose colors and images that truly represent the spirit of the University of Mount Saint Vincent. Knowing that my input helped shape a visual identity that will be part of the University for years to come is such a rewarding feeling. I gained a deep understanding of how essential it is to foster a connection between the University and everyone who engages with it, and I’m really grateful to have been a part of that experience.

[UMSV]: How do you think this unique experience will shape your future career in design?

[VG]: This was an unforgettable experience for me, both as a designer and as a student. Being part of the rebranding project let me dive deep into the world of design and branding, reigniting my passion for the field. I feel more ready and excited than ever to take on roles that require a blend of creative vision, strategic thinking, and teamwork, and I can’t wait to apply what I’ve learned to future projects. This experience taught me how to balance creativity with strategy, making sure every design choice aligns with the project’s bigger goals. It also reinforced the value of clear communication and staying open to feedback when working collaboratively. Beyond the technical and creative growth, I was able to connect with faculty and key figures I hadn’t met before, which expanded not only my knowledge, but also my network. Engaging with such influential people who play a crucial role in the University’s success made the whole experience even more meaningful.

