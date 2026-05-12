Bringing Hope to Life

2026 Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception Raises Nearly Half a Million Dollars

The University of Mount Saint Vincent held its annual Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception on May 4, 2026.

The Benefit welcomed community members from near and far to the magnificent 35th floor penthouse of the Mutual of America building at 320 Park Avenue in Manhattan, where sweeping views of the city set the stage for an evening of celebration and purpose.

Now in its second year in this newly reimagined format, the cocktail-style reception once again created a warm and welcoming environment—offering attendees meaningful opportunities to connect, reflect, and celebrate alongside fellow members of the Mount community.

But no matter the format—year after year—we come together as a united Mount Saint Vincent community in support of the same worthy cause: our talented, dedicated, and deserving student body.

The Benefit united leaders in business, healthcare, education, government, social services, law, and more. Donors, alumnae/i, friends, employees, Sisters of Charity, and student representatives gathered in the heart of Manhattan for an evening of testimony, fundraising, and celebration.

All proceeds raised at the event directly support life-changing scholarships and financial aid awards, ensuring that Mount students have access to the full breadth of academic and co-curricular opportunities available to them. Each year, the University awards over $40 million in scholarships and grants—support made possible through the enduring generosity of its community. This collective investment enables the Mount to continue to provide financial assistance to 100% of its traditional undergraduate and Seton College students, empowering them to move their educational journeys forward and turn their dreams into reality.

Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of all who supported the 2026 Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception—whether through sponsorships, journal ads, donations, ticket purchases, or live text-to-give gifts—we are proud to report that this year’s event raised a remarkable total of $485,561.

Now that deserves some cheering for the white and the gold!

Gala Committee member and Chair of University’s Board of Trustees John F. Caruso ’82 served as the evening’s emcee, sharing live fundraising updates and introducing the night’s featured guests.

Those gathered at Mutual of America were deeply moved by remarks from student speaker Joel Palmer ’26, who will graduate later this month as a member of the first cohort of Seton College and then continue on to the four-year program at the University of Mount Saint Vincent. Reflecting on his journey, Joel spoke candidly about once questioning whether college was the right path—and how Seton College ultimately reshaped his future through access, mentorship, and community.

“At Seton College, there’s a team working tirelessly for each and every student, handling things behind the scenes that most people wouldn’t even think about,” Joel reflected. “From transportation costs, to food, to resources, to mentorship, and to what I believe is the most important, education and community: all of it was built, on purpose, for us. But the best part of it all? My education at the University of Mount Saint Vincent’s Seton College happened without me or my mother taking on a single dollar of debt.”

Following Joel’s story, when asked to stand for recognition, the 33 students in attendance at the Benefit received resounding applause from the packed room of guests. A particularly meaningful moment was the recognition of the inaugural cohort of Seton College students. As the first Come To Believe Network model school on the East Coast, Seton College represents a bold and innovative approach to access—providing a fully supported, debt-free pathway to a college degree for students with significant financial need. Their presence underscored the University’s deep commitment to expanding opportunity and meeting students where they are.

John then invited President Susan R. Burns, PhD to join him for the presentation to the honorees.

This year, the Mount was proud to recognize Monica C. Barrett, Russell L. Carson, and Fr. Stephen Katsouros, SJ for their extraordinary leadership, generosity, and steadfast commitment to expanding access to education.

Monica was recognized for her exceptional leadership in the field of education law and her steadfast commitment to advancing educational opportunity. As a partner at Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC, she has built a distinguished career advising colleges and universities on complex legal and regulatory matters, helping institutions navigate challenges while remaining grounded in their missions. A dedicated partner of the University of Mount Saint Vincent for more than a decade, Monica brings both her professional expertise and personal commitment to strengthening access to education—ensuring that students are supported, protected, and empowered to succeed.

Russ was honored for his enduring commitment to philanthropy and his leadership in advancing educational opportunity through The Carson Family Charitable Trust. Through this work, he has supported a wide range of initiatives dedicated to expanding access, strengthening institutions, and empowering students to achieve their full potential. His support of Seton College reflects this commitment in action—helping to create a transformative, debt-free pathway to higher education for students with significant financial need. Together, his philanthropy and partnership with the University stand as a testament to a shared vision of opportunity, equity, and lasting impact.

Fr. Katsouros was recognized for his transformative leadership in establishing the Come To Believe Foundation and Network, his commitment to advancing Catholic higher education, and his partnership in helping to establish Seton College. In recognition of his profound and lasting impact on expanding access to students from all backgrounds, the University was also proud to present Fr. Katsouros with an honorary degree—a Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa. His work has opened new pathways for students with significant financial need, reflecting a deep and enduring commitment to educational equity and opportunity. Although he is unable to attend our Commencement Exercises later this month, the Mount is eager to welcome him back to campus to serve as our speaker in 2027.

Following the presentations to the honorees, President Burns offered her remarks. She reflected on the enduring legacy of the Sisters of Charity of New York and the ways in which their founding spirit continues to shape the University’s mission today—grounded in a deep and abiding belief in hope.

“Hope was the foundation upon which the Sisters of Charity built this University,” she shared. “At a time when the world placed limits on who could learn, who could lead, and who could dream, they chose to believe otherwise—and to act with courage and conviction.”

Dr. Burns spoke to the ways in which that same spirit lives on in today’s students, who continue to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world with resilience, curiosity, and purpose.

“They are, in so many ways, the hope our world so deeply needs,” she said. “And yet, we know that access to an education like this is not always guaranteed. That is why this evening matters.”

She also expressed her deep gratitude to the generous supporters of the Mount’s students and programs, emphasizing that their partnership makes it possible to expand access and opportunity for all who seek a Mount education.

“This Scholarship Benefit is a celebration of shared commitment—the belief that every student who comes to the Mount with hope in their heart should have the opportunity to realize their full potential,” she noted. “I invite you to continue walking alongside us—to ensure that these pathways remain open for generations to come.”

Thank you to all of our generous supporters who made the 2026 Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception a resounding success.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.