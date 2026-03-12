Carrying on the Legacy of the Sisters of Charity

All Ways Forward—Together

This story originally appeared in the 2025 Annual Report.

The story of the University of Mount Saint Vincent cannot be told without the story of the Sisters of Charity of New York. When the first group of three Sisters arrived in New York City from Emmitsburg, MD in 1817, they faced an uncertain future. Yet, with courage and conviction, they found where they were needed. They built schools, hospitals, and agencies that became lifelines for generations—many which still exist today, some two centuries later.

At the University of Mount Saint Vincent, that same spirit and charism continue to guide us in the 21st century. In a higher education landscape filled with uncertainty, we are making bold, mission-driven choices. Seton College is expanding access to students who might otherwise never have considered college. Strategic partnerships are extending a Mount education into new communities. And investments in facilities and academic innovation are ensuring that the University remains a place where students can move all ways forward.

Each decision we make reflects a legacy of meeting our learners when, where, and how they need us.

“Every step we take is guided by the legacy of the Sisters of Charity,” President Susan R. Burns, PhD reflected. “The Sisters remind us that courage and faith are not just words, but actions. At the Mount, we embrace that same spirit as we face the challenges of our own time. And every time we succeed, it is because we have a community of alumnae/i and friends who believe in us, stand with us, and move forward with us.”

Our choices are not accidental—they reflect a deliberate commitment to the mission entrusted to us by the generations of Sisters who came before us. They remind us that education is not static but dynamic, and that our work is something that requires risk, resilience, and a belief in the value of education to transform lives.

For the Sisters of Charity, education was never about exclusivity. It was about access. They believed that every learner—regardless of background or circumstance—deserved the chance to grow, to learn, and to serve. That conviction continues to guide the University of Mount Saint Vincent today, most visibly through our unwavering commitment to scholarships and financial aid.

You, our dedicated supporters and friends, are essential partners on this journey. Your generosity enables us to continue to provide 100% of traditional undergraduate students with institutional financial support, totaling more than $40 million in scholarships and grants. These numbers are significant, but what matters most are the lives behind them: students who, without aid, might have seen college as out of reach. Students who may have been left with no other option but to find a minimum wage job just to put food on the tables for their families. And students who may have thought their only option was to take out more loans than they could ever imagine paying back. For these students—and more—scholarships are more than just financial assistance. Scholarships are an affirmation of belonging in our community and a promise of opportunity for the future.

By investing in scholarships, you ensure that the Mount can remain true to its Vincentian and Setonian roots. As questions about the value of higher education dominate national conversations, our financial aid programs stand as a clear answer: at Mount Saint Vincent, no student should be turned away because of financial need.

Scholarships and aid are not just about helping students enroll—they are about helping them persist, thrive, and graduate. They allow students to focus on their studies, to take advantage of internships and research opportunities, and to fully participate in the life of our campus community. In this way, financial aid is both practical and transformational—it secures access today and builds leaders for tomorrow.

And helping to create more robust scholarship programs is not the only way you’re supporting the Mount and enhancing our mission.

In the past year alone, we’ve completed significant capital projects on campus, including: repaving and repainting the main road on campus from the 263rd Street gate to the top of the main hill—ensuring better drainage, runoff, and longevity of the streets and sidewalks; updating classroom spaces across buildings to include new technology and environmental upgrades; and replacing fencing around the campus perimeter with new, heighted wrought-iron fences to ensure better security measures are in place for students, staff, and Sisters.

These improvements are more than routine updates—they are visible signs of our ongoing commitment to stewarding the Mount for future generations. Just as the Sisters of Charity built institutions that would endure beyond their own time, we, too, are called to care for the spaces entrusted to us so that they remain vibrant, welcoming, and safe for all who learn and live here.

Each project reflects the same principle that has guided the Mount since its founding: that students deserve an environment where they can focus fully on their growth and formation. In this way, all the ways you offer your financial support—from funding scholarships to enhancing capital investments—are not separate from our mission, but expressions of it, ensuring that the University remains a place where education, community, and faith continue to flourish.

“I cannot thank our community more for the trust they place in us,” President Burns added. “The Mount has always thrived because our alumnae/i, friends, and partners make the conscious choice to stand with us. Together, we are ensuring that the University of Mount Saint Vincent remains a place where students are seen, supported, and inspired to lead lives of purpose. We are making a difference.”

The future of higher education may be uncertain, but the Mount moves onward with hope and confidence—responding to the signs of the times. We find our direction from our dear Sisters. In our students, we find our purpose. And in our mission, we find the courage to carry the legacy forward—all ways forward, together.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.