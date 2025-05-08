Commencement Season Is Here!

Celebrate with the Class of 2025

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is excited to announce that the 113th Commencement Weekend will take place from May 15-17, 2025.

It’s time to celebrate our grads!

Our upcoming Commencement exercises are not only a celebratory occasion for our graduates, but for their families as well. It is the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice—with many students representing the first in their families to earn a postsecondary education. We always say that all dreams are welcome at the Mount, and we’re thrilled to have played a part in helping the Class of 2025 realize theirs.

We’re excited to offer two Commencement ceremonies this year: our traditional Undergraduate College ceremony on Saturday, May 17, as well as a ceremony for those students graduating from the College of Professional and Graduate Studies on Thursday, May 15. Friday, May 16 will feature the traditional undergraduate Baccalaureate Mass and Hooding Ceremony, as well as the Honors Convocation Awards Ceremony.

Luis A. Miranda, Jr., political strategist, philanthropist, and advocacy consultant, will be our guest speaker at the undergraduate ceremony on May 17. Learn more about Luis by reading our 2025 Commencement Speaker Announcement.

Whether joining us from near or far, we hope you’ll join us in saluting the Class of 2025!

—

Schedule of Events

Join us as we celebrate our grads! Can’t make it to campus? Not to worry! Click on the livestream links to cheer along from the comfort of your home. And don’t forget to follow us on social media @mountstvincent as we share some behind-the-scenes snapshots of the events!

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Final Bow

Aquino Courtyard | 2 PM

College of Professional and Graduate Studies Commencement*

Great Lawn | 5 PM | Watch live!

*Guests may enter the tent at 3:30 PM. Parking will be off campus at Empire Casino in Yonkers, NY. Shuttle buses will be available to bring guests to and from campus. The lot at Empire City will open for guests to begin parking at 2 PM and the first shuttle to campus will depart Empire City at 2:30 PM. The last shuttle to campus will depart Empire City at 4:30 PM. Shuttles will run continuously between 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM. Following the ceremony, shuttles will run from campus to Empire City beginning at 6:45 PM and the final shuttle will depart campus at 8:45 PM.

Friday, May 16, 2025

Undergraduate College Ceremony Rehearsal

Cardinal Hayes Auditorium | 11:30 AM

President’s Farewell Picnic

Grace Plaza | 12:15 PM

Undergraduate College Baccalaureate Mass and Hooding Ceremony

Chapel of the Immaculate Conception | 4 PM | Watch live!

Honors Convocation Awards Ceremony

Chapel of the Immaculate Conception | 6:15 PM | Watch live!

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Undergraduate College Commencement Ceremony**

Great Lawn | Procession begins at 10 AM | Watch live!

**Guests may enter the tent at 8:30 AM. Parking will be off campus at Empire Casino in Yonkers, NY. Shuttle buses will be available to bring guests to and from campus. The lot at Empire City will open for guests to begin parking at 7 AM and the first shuttle to campus will depart Empire City at 7:30 AM. The last shuttle to campus will depart Empire City at 9:30 AM. Shuttles will run continuously between 7:30 AM and 9:30 AM. Following the ceremony, shuttles will run from campus to Empire City beginning at 12:15 PM and the final shuttle will depart campus at 2:15 PM.

—

Final Bow and the President’s Farewell Picnic are reserved only for graduating students, as well as faculty, staff, and administrators—all other Commencement events are open to students and their families. Tickets are not required for any events. Please note that seating for all events is on a first-come, first-served basis—saving seats will not be allowed. Please be sure to obey all vehicle and pedestrian traffic regulations set in place by the Office of Campus Safety and Security.

We look forward welcoming community members from near and far to the Right Place on the River to cheer on our graduates as they celebrate this ’phinomenal achievement. Need directions to the Mount? Check them out here.

Looking for additional information? Check out our FAQs! Still have questions? Please email [email protected].

Let’s all cheer for the white and the gold as we welcome our newest grads into the Alumnae/i Association!

