Mount Saint Vincent Announces 2025 Commencement Speaker

Luis A. Miranda Jr. to Address Graduates at 113th Commencement Exercises

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is delighted to announce that Luis A. Miranda Jr., political strategist, philanthropist, and advocacy consultant, has been selected as this year’s Commencement speaker.

The 113th Undergraduate Commencement Exercises will take place on Saturday, May 17 under the striking white tent on the University’s riverfront Great Lawn. In front of a crowd full of their closest family members, friends, professors, advisors, and peers, over 200 graduates will cross the dais to receive their diplomas and officially be welcomed into the Alumnae/i Association of the University.

But, before each graduate gains the opportunity to turn their tassel, Luis will address the Class of 2025 with his charge to the graduates, providing what we anticipate will be a heartfelt reflection of his migration to the United States, his passionate career, and words of wisdom for our soon-to-be alumni.

“Having a college degree helps to lay an important foundation and positively impacts the upward trajectory of a young person’s future financial stability,” Luis reflected. “Any time I have an opportunity to speak to students who have worked extremely hard, persevered, and succeeded is always a humbling experience. It is an honor to play even the smallest role in their pursuit of excellence as they prepare for their future post-graduation. Thank you UMSV for this tremendous honor.”

A proud migrant, Luis was raised in Vega Alto, Puerto Rico and arrived in the United States as a young adult—chasing a graduate degree from NYU. Since then, Luis has spent the last four decades as a leader in the public, private, political, and advocacy sectors. He originally found himself drawn to community action when he organized his neighbors to fight for better schools for their children.

In the 1980s, Luis was a special advisor for Hispanic Affairs to NYC Mayor Ed Koch, and he continued to serve in key roles for the Dinkins and Giuliani administrations. As a founding partner of the MirRam Group, which focuses on political and advocacy consulting, Luis consulted on several successful political campaigns, including the senatorial campaigns of Secretary Hillary Clinton, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Most recently, he managed New York Attorney General Letitia James’ successful reelection.

In 1990, Luis founded and served as the first president of the Hispanic Federation, an NGO focused on supporting Hispanic communities through local, state, and national advocacy. Additionally, Luis is the chairperson of the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, Viva Broadway, and The Public Theater. He is also a board member of The City and the former chair of the Latino Victory Fund and the Center for Latin American, Caribbean, and Latino Studies at the CUNY Graduate Center.

Luis first joined members of the Mount community in March as part of our All Ways Forward Speaker Series. At the event, Luis sat down for a thought-provoking conversation with President Susan R. Burns, discussing elements of his recent memoir, Relentless: My Story of the Latino Spirit That Is Transforming America.

In Relentless, Luis shares the fascinating narrative of his life and career—from his early days as a radically-minded Puerto Rican activist to his decades of political advice and problem-solving throughout NYC and beyond.

Following their conversation, President Burns was eager to share with Luis that the UMSV Board of Trustees approved to present him with an honorary degree at this year’s Commencement Exercises. President Burns could not be more elated to bestow upon Luis a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa prior to his address to our graduates on Commencement Day.

“Luis A. Miranda Jr. is an admired leader in his field and a pioneer for Hispanic advocacy in not just our New York City community, but our country as a whole,” shared Dr. Burns. “I have every confidence that Luis will offer a Commencement Address that speaks directly to our students and their lived experiences—both those who are of Latinx descent themselves and our students from communities and cultures from around the globe. I look forward to listening to him, learning from him, and welcoming him into the place he, too, can soon call his alma mater—the University of Mount Saint Vincent.”

Luis and his wife, Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, have three children: Luz Miranda-Crespo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Miguel Towns. Many of our students and their families might recognize Luis’ son Lin-Manuel for his global success in the theatre and arts industries—particular for his musicals In the Heights and Hamilton. Since Hamilton’s critical and commercial success, the Miranda family has expanded their work with additional resources through the Miranda Family Fund and the Miranda Family Fellowship.

Luis is proud to shepherd the family’s philanthropic endeavors, which span increasing people of color’s representation throughout the arts and government, ensuring access to women’s reproductive health, and preserving and strengthening the arts in Puerto Rico.

Luis could not be more eager to join UMSV for this year’s Commencement Ceremony.

“Any institution that is in the midst of an urban environment like New York City that can offer opportunities for urban kids—many of whom are first generation college students—and nurture their needs to change their lives for the better, in my opinion, deserves a gold star,” Luis shared. “The University of Mount Saint Vincent is just that—a gold star institution in pursuit of academic excellence and personal and professional betterment for the community at large.”

More information on the 2025 Commencement activities can be found on our Commencement webpages. The 113th Commencement Exercises will be livestreamed and recorded, so all will be able to watch Luis’ address and cheer on our graduates.

Congratulations, Luis. And congratulations, Class of 2025!

