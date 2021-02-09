Concordia Students—See Yourself Here

Continue your pursuit of passion, purpose, and service with Mount Saint Vincent

Following the news of Concordia College’s announcement that they will close its doors at the end of the 2021 spring semester, Mount Saint Vincent announced its plans to fully support Concordia students who wish to transfer uninterruptedly into one of the College’s many nationally recognized programs of study.

“Concordia and Mount Saint Vincent are very similar—we share a commitment to ecumenism, and we are both academically excellent, authentically inclusive, liberal arts colleges,” said President Susan R. Burns. “The College is dedicated to its inherent promise to provide access to an authentic, high-quality education to talented students of every background. By providing all students a transformational academic experience, regardless of whether they start with us or transfer to complete their degree at the Mount, we will support each and every Concordia student looking to continue their education with us. We look forward to welcoming you to the College of Mount Saint Vincent. All Dreams Welcome.”

The College will assist all qualified undergraduate and graduate students, as well as those in professional programs, as they continue their studies. The Mount offers over 70 degree programs and course offerings—many comparable to Concordia’s—including majors and minors in the sciences and mathematics, humanities and the arts, social sciences, accounting, business, communication, and education, among others.

We will work with each qualified student to honor coursework in these programs of study and map the rest of your courses within Mount Saint Vincent’s curriculum, ensuring that students will not lose any time or work. Nursing and education students are particularly encouraged to apply as their Concordia curriculum closely matches the Mount’s coursework. Most importantly, all Concordia students transferring to the College will be able to continue their education wherever they are in their program of study—seamlessly.

We welcome those affected by Concordia’s planned closing to contact the College of Mount Saint Vincent for one-on-one, personalized transfer counseling advice. Schedule your virtual visit and complete every step to transfer to the Mount—all in one day. To speed up the process, please prepare your transcripts and, if possible, a copy of your current financial aid package to receive an admission decision instantly.

There’s no better time to apply. Mount Saint Vincent continues to garner a steady stream of accolades that nationally recognize its lasting influence on the lives of its students. For instance, for the second consecutive year, U.S. News and World Report included the College in its Top Performers on Social Mobility list, securing a spot at #22 for Regional Universities North. The ranking measures how well colleges serve low-income students, especially regarding their graduation rates. Additionally, Money magazine named the Mount as one of the nation’s Best Colleges in America, Ranked by Value in its 2020-2021 higher education rankings.

The Mount is also currently implementing its newest multipurpose building, Aquino Hall. The five-story, 56,000 square-foot building serves a dual purpose—the top three floors will provide suite-style housing for resident students and the lower two floors will feature technologically advanced nursing simulation laboratories that will support the latest and best practices for training nursing professionals.

Education at Mount Saint Vincent goes beyond knowledge, skills, and preparation for work. We cultivate independent thinkers ready to apply critical inquiry toward lives of leadership, service, and innovation. Mount students go on to study at the finest graduate and professional schools in the nation. They become leaders and innovators in the global community. Our graduates leave our doors to become CEOs, doctors, lawyers, nurses, teachers, writers, analysts, and so much more.

Enhanced transfer packages await Concordia students. Our admission team is ready to assist, answer questions, and do everything possible to make Mount Saint Vincent affordable for you and your family. Plus, we’re just 9 miles from Bronxville, making your commute and transition to life at the Mount even easier. Get to know us and tour our scenic, 70-acre waterfront campus in the Riverdale neighborhood of New York City.

Few institutions offer what Mount Saint Vincent does. We are nationally ranked, advantageously located just minutes from Manhattan, academically rigorous, and fully committed to the development of the whole person. Our students expand their perspectives through the richness of New York City with the support of a close-knit academic community. Here, a student’s education extends beyond knowledge, skills, and preparation for work. Let’s get started.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.