Dr. Ron Scapp Publishes New Book: A Question of Voice

Professor’s work highlights philosophy and the search for legitimacy

Ron Scapp, Professor of Humanities and Teacher Education, has published A Question of Voice: Philosophy and the Search for Legitimacy, by University of Michigan Press, two months ago. The book “offers an explicit and comprehensive consideration of voice as a complex of rethinking aspects of the history of philosophy through issues of power, as well as contemporary issues that include and involve the desire for and the dynamics of legitimacy, for individuals and communities,” according to the University of Michigan press.

“As is the case for me with all my books, I feel a sense of pride and relief. It’s done,” Dr. Scapp said. “I am pleased that the book raises a number of themes and issues that seem particularly salient at the moment.”

“A Question of Voice: Philosophy and the Search for Legitimacy offers a rethinking, a reframing, of the history of philosophy as well as contemporary issues through the lens of ‘voice’ and the dynamics of power and legitimacy, for individuals and communities,” Dr. Scapp continued. “The book also makes a case for the benefit of philosophers hearing and listening to ‘other’ voices, voices that have been traditionally, to paraphrase Toni Morrison, denied, devalued and or obliterated.”

A Question of Voice proposes engaging in philosophical discussions, including validity, legitimacy, empathy and solidarity. Dr. Scapp’s perspective is highlighted by multiculturalism, ethnic studies, queer studies and feminism, while also utilizing the views of critics, such as Barbara Christian, Angela Davis, Jacques Derrida, and Michel Foucault, among others, to further his discussion on the matter. Edward S. Casey, whose work has been cited on the topic of contemporary continental philosophy, provided the foreword for the book.

“I am deeply honored and flattered that one of the world’s most prominent philosophers wrote the foreword to the book,” Dr. Scapp said. “This came about when I was invited to give a talk in a seminar he was conducting and the doctoral students were reading from, as yet, unpublished sections of the book. I’m also very excited that the reception to the book’s publication has been overwhelmingly positive, including a wonderful endorsement of the book by the feminist philosopher Linda Martin Alcoff.”

Dr. Scapp was encouraged by the positive feedback, as well as the realization that his multiple avenues of study have become intertwined into a work of art in the form of a book.

“An important realization while writing the book was just how influential my work in philosophy has informed my work in multiculturalism, ethnic studies, and education in general,” Dr. Scapp said. “Equally important was to see just how powerfully influential my work in multiculturalism, ethnic studies, and education has informed my philosophical thinking and writing.”

Dr. Scapp—whose areas of teaching expertise include cultural theory, education and urban education, ethnic studies, ethics, and values, and cultural theory among others—is currently working on another book, Street Noise: An Urban Notebook, which is influenced by the work in urban studies he has conducted during his tenure at the Mount.

In addition to being a prolific author—of books including Reclaiming Education: Moving Beyond the Culture of Reform and Teaching Values: Critical Perspectives on Education, Politics and Culture—Dr. Scapp served as the editor-in-chief of the Ethnic Studies Review journal for a decade. He ended his tenure in 2020 and passed on his leadership role to fellow Mount faculty, Associate Professor of Italian and History and Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures David Aliano, who has previously served as the journal’s associate editor. Last year, Dr. Scapp assumed a role as contributing editor for the journal.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.