Going Global: Africa > Asia > South America

Mount Students Awarded Gilman International Scholarships

Mount Saint Vincent students are at it again! And not just in Riverdale, the Bronx, or New York City—but across the globe.

Five students have been awarded ​Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships during the 2019-20 year. Congratulations to Michelle Mendoza ’21, Genesis Torres ’20, Darby Martinez ’20, Jennifer Puac ’21, and Ana Cruz Jara ’21.

Last summer, Michelle set off for Asia, Genesis traveled to Africa, and Darby ventured to South America.

Michelle spent seven weeks studying in South Korea. A nursing major with a minor in health care management, she traveled across the country and spent time on the beaches in Busan, experienced the Boryeong Mud Festival and the Daegu Chimac Festival, and even found time between her studies to make daily visits to the Sejong traditional Market.

Inside Scoop: Q&A with Michelle



Genesis used her Gilman scholarship to study in Morocco. A biology major, she is the first of her family to have traveled to Africa. She was thrilled to learn about the Arabic culture and explore Moroccan cities. While there, she took an extensive Arabic class and participated in a drama club and campus activities related to practicing the language and visiting nearby cities including Tangier.

“The most interesting academic activity was traveling to the pre-Sahara Desert as a class, practicing our Arabic, and witnessing the life of the people outside of Ifrane,” she said. “It gave me new appreciation for the Muslim religion and Arabic culture.”

At a Glance: Genesis’ Snapshots of Africa

Darby, a communication major with a minor in Spanish, studied in Argentina last summer. Reminiscing about his experience, he shares that it was a summer he would “love to relive.” But don’t take it from us—you can read about his recollection of his time in Buenos Aires here:

In His Own Words: Darby’s Time in Argentina

As for the next adventure?

Jennifer, an honors student majoring in psychology and Spanish, departed for Quito, Ecuador in January 2020 (stay up-to-date on her adventures abroad!), while Ana, a HEOP student and nursing major, will study in Ghana next summer.

About the Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship

The Gilman Scholarship is a U.S. State Department grant program that enables students of limited means to study or intern abroad. Students receive as much as $5,000 in financial support, plus as much as $3,000 for the study of a critical language overseas.

The Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship Program aims to diversify the students who study and intern abroad, as well as the countries and regions where they travel. Scholarship recipients have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of other cultures, countries, languages, and economies—making them better prepared to assume leadership roles within government and the private sector.

