Keeping It In the Mount Family

Professors Exchange Editorial Ownership for Ethnic Studies Review

Professor of Humanities and Teacher Education Ron Scapp has been the editor-in-chief of the Ethnic Studies Review journal for a decade. When he recently ended his tenure, he passed on his leadership role to fellow Mount faculty, Associate Professor of Italian and History and Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures David Aliano, who has previously served as the journal’s associate editor. Dr. Scapp is assuming a role as contributing editor.

“I am honored to have been selected as the new editor and I am delighted that College of Mount Saint Vincent faculty will continue to serve on the Journal’s editorial team,” Dr. Aliano said. “I believe the Journal—which accepts articles from multiple disciplines addressing issues related to ethnicity, ethnic groups, and their cultures—gives voice to historically marginalized communities and challenges systemic forms of racism and injustice in the United States, as well as around the world. Its scholarly contribution and the conversations about our common humanity and human dignity that it engenders make the Journal especially relevant to our College community.”

Prior to becoming editor-in-chief, Dr. Aliano served as the Journal’s associate editor for eight years. During this time, he worked closely with Dr. Scapp to revitalize the historic publication, which was the first multidisciplinary peer-review journal in the field and the official publication of the Association for Ethnic Studies. As a result of the Mount faculty’s collaboration, the Journal has been published through the University of California Press since 2017, which has increased its visibility and stature in the field.

“I plan to continue the progress we have made by adopting an inclusive and broad-based definition of the field of ethnic studies that examines questions of race and ethnicity from transnational, comparative, and intersectional lenses,” Dr. Aliano said.

Two years ago, Dr. Aliano and Dr. Scapp were recognized by the Association for Ethnic Studies for spearheading the revival of the Ethnic Studies Review (ESR) journal, which provides a venue and forum for all those interested in and committed to the field of ethnic studies. ESR is a peer-reviewed, multidisciplinary, and interdisciplinary journal, which publishes peer-reviewed articles, book reviews,commentary, and creative works by artists, educators, community leaders, and organizations, independent scholars and researchers on all aspects of ethnic studies. The topics addressed by the journal include social movements, immigration, media and communication, and issues of importance to various communities.

