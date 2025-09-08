Keeping Up With: The School of Education

Learn More About Recent News, Recognitions, and Student and Faculty Accomplishments

In January, the University of Mount Saint Vincent announced that it made the strategic step forward to restructure the academic divisions of the University from individual departments to schools—enhancing the Mount’s institutional efficiency and effectiveness in addressing the challenges facing higher education today. This move created six schools under the larger university umbrella, with three serving solely students enrolled in the Undergraduate College of Mount Saint Vincent and three crossing ties between the Undergraduate College and the College of Professional and Graduate Studies.

While each academic department has been preserved—including the appointment of new faculty chairs—the University created positions for a new dean or assistant dean in each of the six schools. It is important to note that this restructuring was not for cost savings, but for organizational efficiency and opportunity. UMSV is proud to be navigating the challenges of higher education without having to cut programs or positions—and that’s significant.

This Summer, we’re eager to highlight news and accomplishments from each of the University’s schools. Next up: the School of Education.

The School of Education at the University of Mount Saint Vincent prepares future teachers and leaders to make an immediate and lasting impact in classrooms and communities. Led by Dean Paula Schmidt, EdD and rooted in the Mount’s mission of service and social justice, the School equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences they need to educate with purpose and compassion. Programs span early childhood, childhood, adolescence, special education, and TESOL. Each pathway is designed to prepare educators who are not only skilled practitioners, but also advocates for equity and lifelong learning.

Central to the School of Education is its strong partnership with New York City schools, where students complete extensive fieldwork and student teaching experiences. These placements provide real-world training in diverse educational settings, giving Mount students the confidence and adaptability to thrive in today’s classrooms. Faculty are experienced educators and scholars who combine academic expertise with practical insight, mentoring students individually and guiding them through certification, licensure, and career development.

The School of Education also offers flexible and rigorous graduate programs that serve working professionals seeking to advance their careers, specialize in areas such as TESOL or special education, or move into leadership roles. With a commitment to reflective practice, culturally responsive teaching, and community engagement, the School of Education produces graduates who are prepared to lead with empathy, innovate with creativity, and transform the lives of their students.

Keep reading to learn more!

—

School of Education Receives AAQEP Accreditation

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to share that the Mount’s School of Education earned reaccreditation through the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP)! AAQEP is a nationally recognized system designed to evaluate and improve educator preparation programs across the United States. Accreditation by AAQEP can enhance a program’s reputation, improve student outcomes, and help meet state licensure requirements for educators.

As part of the AAQEP accreditation process, the UMSV School of Education commits to ongoing monitoring of goals and outcomes over multiple years. This means that, after earning accreditation, the School of Education will continuously collect and analyze data related to candidate performance, program effectiveness, and stakeholder feedback. These efforts support continuous improvement and ensure UMSV’s program remains aligned with AAQEP’s standards.

—

School of Education Introduces New Department Learning Outcomes

In an effort to revise and refine assessment practices at the Mount—and following the successful AAQEP reaccreditation, the School of Education introduced new Department Learning Outcomes (DLOs) with the UMSV community. In short, DLOs identify the areas of knowledge students should master before graduating from a program. Check out the refreshed DLOs:

Outcome 1: Knowledge and Content Mastery | Teachers understand the content they are responsible for teaching, including the central concepts, tools of inquiry, and structures of the discipline(s) and creates learning experiences that make these aspects of the discipline accessible and meaningful for learners.

Outcome 2: Learner Development and Differences | Teachers understand how learners grow and develop, recognizing individual variations across cognitive, linguistic, social, cultural, emotional, and physical areas. They design and implement developmentally appropriate and challenging learning experiences, using knowledge of individual differences and diverse cultures to create inclusive environments that promote achievement for all students.

Outcome 3: Learning Environment | Teachers collaborate to create dynamic environments that support individual and collaborative learning, encourage positive social interaction, active engagement, self-motivation, and foster student achievement and growth.

Outcome 4: Instructional Skills and Strategies | Teachers connect concepts and use diverse perspectives to engage learners in critical thinking, creativity, and problem solving. Teachers plan and implement instruction that supports rigorous learning goals, using a variety of strategies to ensure deep understanding and meaningful application of knowledge, engaging and challenging all students to meet or exceed standards.

Outcome 5: Assessment and Evaluation | Teachers use multiple methods of assessment to engage learners in their growth, monitor progress, and guide decision-making. They assess and document student growth, evaluate instructional effectiveness, and modify instruction accordingly.

Outcome 6: Leadership and Collaboration | Teachers seek leadership roles and opportunities to take responsibility for student learning, collaborating with learners, families, colleagues, other school professionals, and community members to ensure learner growth and advance the profession. They demonstrate professional responsibility and engage relevant stakeholders to maximize student growth, development, and learning.

Outcome 7: Ethics and Values | Teachers demonstrate professional responsibility by engaging in ongoing professional learning, continually evaluating their practices (particularly the effects of their choices and actions on learners, families, other professionals, and the community) and by employing ethical decision making.

Outcome 8: Professional Development and Growth | Teachers participate in continuous professional development, set informed goals, and use evidence to continually evaluate their practices, specifically addressing the impact of their choices and actions on other educational stakeholders and adapt their practices to meet the needs of each learner, striving for continuous professional growth.

—

New Faculty and Staff Members Join the School of Education

The School of Education is proud to share that several new faculty and staff members joined the School over the past academic year! Meet them below:

Paula Schmidt, EdD, Dean of the School of Education

Dr. Schmidt holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from the University of Minnesota-Winona, a master’s degree with an emphasis on students-at-risk from Marian College in Wisconsin, and an EdD in special education from the University of Northern Iowa. She taught in the K-12 education system, in higher education, and has previously served in various higher education administrative roles prior to her work at the University of Mount Saint Vincent.

“Though I am a Midwesterner at heart, I have fallen in love with the Bronx and the University of Mount Saint Vincent. I began my work here last academic year as the Interim Dean of the School of Education. The valuable programs, unique partnerships, students, faculty, and staff I worked with this past year have convinced me that UMSV really is the ‘Right Place on the River.’ As of this August, I am proud to drop the ‘interim’ part of my title and continue my work here at UMSV as the Dean of the School of Education. Great work is happening in the School of Education at UMSV and I am excited for what our future holds.”

Catherine Dulovic, EdD, Assistant Professor of Teacher Education

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the amazing School of Education team at UMSV. Over the past 20+ years, I have been an active leader in public education, having both elementary teaching and building leadership experience. I hold multiple certifications, including: elementary education (PreK-6), students with disabilities (1-6), school building leader, school district leader, and a postgraduate certificate in educational leadership. More recently, I completed my doctoral degree with a dissertation focused on Educators’ Perceptions of the Components that Influence Student Behavior and the Impact Community and Restorative Circles have on Improving Overall Well-Being in Students. Prior to UMSV, I served as a part-time lecturer in the Child Study Department at St. Joseph’s University. As part of the Research in Child Development and Childhood Education course, I support undergraduate students in their successful completion of senior thesis projects. This includes providing ongoing support through the research writing process, student exploration of relevant and timely topics, evaluation of empirical research, and completion of student-selected research projects related to educationally impacted topics. I am looking forward to building relationships with students and faculty, sharing my experiences with future teachers, serving as the advisor for the minor in education, and being a contributing and active member of the UMSV community.”

Christine Sullivan, EdD, Assistant Professor of Teacher Education

Christine Sullivan, EdD brings many years of experience in education, having worked as a teacher, evaluator, and advocate. She has taught students from early childhood through high school, helping both children and families navigate the academic and administrative aspects of education.

She earned her EdD and MA in special education (focusing on intellectual disability and Autism) from Teachers College, Columbia University, where her research concentrated on executive function and learning. Additionally, she holds degrees in adapted physical education and physical education from SUNY Brockport and SUNY Cortland. At Teachers College, Dr. Sullivan developed and taught coursework on assistive technology and inclusion, preparing future educators to create meaningful opportunities for all learners.

As a member of the School of Education at the University of Mount Saint Vincent, Dr. Sullivan began her role as a Visiting Assistant Professor in Spring 2024 and is currently an Assistant Professor of Education. She is excited to work with students at the Mount!

Shereka Golden, Administrative Assistant

Shereka Golden is the Administrative Assistant for the School of Education at UMSV. She earned her degree in criminal justice and procedure from Monroe College and is a proud member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She brings strong organizational and support skills to her role and is passionate about helping others reach their potential while fostering a supportive and welcoming environment.

—

School of Education Presents at Statewide Conference

Caitlin Gorey, Data and Assessment Coordinator, and Christine Sullivan, EdD, Assistant Professor, presented at the 2024 NYSATE/NYACTE Conference, representing UMSV and sharing their research on teacher candidate Educator Disposition Assessments (EDAs) from Watermark. An EDA is a formal tool used by teacher preparation programs to evaluate the attitudes, values, and professional behaviors that aspiring educators demonstrate throughout their training. These dispositions influence how teachers interact with students, colleagues, and families, and are considered essential for effective teaching.

Thanks for representing UMSV, Caitlin and Dr. Sullivan!

