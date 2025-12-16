Leading with Integrity in the Age of AI

Highlights from the Fourth Annual Center for Leadership Summit

For the fourth straight year, more than 200 students, faculty, staff, and visitors from nearby high schools attended the University of Mount Saint Vincent’s annual Center for Leadership Summit—this year titled Leading with Integrity in the Age of AI—on November 20. Organized by the Center for Leadership (CFL) and UMSV’s Dolphin Tank with support from the CFL Advisory Council, the event featured dynamic speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities to empower future leaders.

The Center for Leadership Advisory Council is co-chaired by several influential leaders at the forefront of the Mount’s mission, including President Susan R. Burns, PhD, Michael P. Hoffman, Pamela J. Newman, PhD, and John Prufeta.

This year’s theme encouraged attendees to think outside the bot. Students and staff alike were asked a simple question: In a world shaped by AI, will you shape the future—or be shaped by it? As AI—or artificial intelligence—continues to crawl further and further to the forefront of not just higher education, but nearly every industry around the globe, summit attendees came together to ponder ways they can ethically engage with AI in their studies and their work.

“Each year, the Center for Leadership’s annual summit launches with a goal of giving students and guests the tools and confidence to lead with purpose,” shared Brian Amkraut, Vice Provost and Executive Director for Workforce and Leadership Engagement, who spearheaded this year’s summit planning and organization. “The theme of this year’s summit led attendees in thoughtful conversations about how integrity and innovation are not competing priorities—they’re complementary. When our students, in particular, engage critically with AI, they’re not just learning about the future of work. they’re learning about what it means to shape that future responsibly.”

Kicking off the day’s events was an inspiring keynote address by Fr. José Félix Ortega, pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in the Bronx. Originally from Spain, Fr. Ortega has devoted his priesthood to building bridges across cultures, languages, and generations, guiding his parish with a deep commitment to faith, service, and inclusivity. His keynote, titled The Catholic Intellectual Tradition in Today’s World: Valuing Human Dignity in an AI Age, discussed how emerging technologies like AI present both extraordinary possibilities and profound ethical challenges—and how the Catholic Intellectual Tradition can guide leaders to approach innovation with compassion, discernment, and a commitment to the common good.

Up next was a panel of three industry leaders: Jerry Chen, CEO of Latte; David Font, Senior Program Director at StreetWise Partners; and Mary White, Digital Program Manager at Union Square Hospitality Group. The panel was moderated by two UMSV students, Sarah Tortorici ’26 and Joshua Van de Cruze ’26, and featured a lively conversation on how attendees can consider expanding their social impact through leadership in an AI era.

And before the break for lunch, UMSV student Amanda Mercado ’26 led a fireside chat with entrepreneur Rashad Howard. Together, Amanda and Rashad discussed ways to create the next generation of responsible leaders by merging together AI and entrepreneurship.

At the interactive working lunch, Mount students networked with guest speakers and community leaders to work though how to tackle real-world challenges at the intersection of AI and leadership. Students were asked to frame the problem, develop a leadership response, and then share key insights from their conversations.

After lunch, UMSV student Katya Bereznikova ’26 moderated the day’s second panel. This panel, titled What Employers Really Expect and What AI Can’t Replace, featured insights from Dean Akbar, Assistant Vice President, Human Resources and Organizational Development at White Plains Hospital; Sharon R. Baanante, Vice President at The EQC, Morgan Stanley; and Brandon Hurst, owner of BJH Hospitality Group Inc. Together, the panelists focused their conversation on entrepreneurship and the healthcare, finance, and nonprofit sectors, encouraging students to find ways to ethically incorporate AI into their job search while still remaining true to their personal and professional values.

The summit’s final panel welcomed two of the Center for Leadership’s Advisory Council Members— Michael P. Hoffman, Chairman Emeritus and Founder of Changing Our World, Inc., and Pamela J. Newman, PhD, Founder, President, and CEO of PJN Strategies LLC—for brief summarizing remarks on the day’s conversations and lessons in AI leadership. UMSV student Julia Angeles ’26 moderated this final panel.

To close out the day, all guests were invited to participate in a half hour of speed networking, where students were given the opportunity to rotate in lightning-round conversations with the summit’s industry leaders. Following the speed networking, students were also given the opportunity to take a professional headshot to utilize on their social media and LinkedIn profiles.

“At the conclusion of this year’s summit, it was rewarding to hear the overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from our guest speakers,” Brian shared. “They were genuinely impressed by the leadership, preparation, and professionalism demonstrated by our students—whether moderating panels, engaging in conversations, asking questions, or helping to deliver such a thoughtful, well-executed program. It’s a powerful testament to the kind of leaders our students are already becoming.”

The summit’s program was emceed by UMSV student Victoria Gamarra ’26, who shared some insight on this year’s Summit:

“Having the opportunity to take part in this year’s summit reminded me that leadership isn’t something you wait to grow into—it’s something you practice every day,” Victoria reflected. “Hearing from so many incredible professionals helped me see how we can use AI thoughtfully while still keeping our values at the center of what we do. We didn’t just talk about technology—we talked about people. And I was challenged us to think about who I want to be as a leader in a world that’s changing fast.”

View photos from the 2025 Center for Leadership Summit!

