Let’s Vax Up, CMSV!

Get Vaccinated. Upload Documentation. Win Prizes.

FIRST DRAWING: JULY 15 | SUBMIT PROOF BY: JULY 12

It’s been over a year since this pandemic changed our lives—but now it’s time to get back to doing more of what we love, while enjoying the many things that make the College of Mount Saint Vincent the right place on the river.

Because of our community’s commitment to health and safety, we are able to return to another successful, fully in-person semester this fall—and what’s more exciting is that we’ll be able to remove masks and physical distancing requirements for vaccinated members of our community.

The best weapons we have against COVID-19 are vaccines. It is clear that widespread vaccination builds widespread immunity, and the full experience we strive to continue to offer in the fall will only be assured with the vaccination* of our College community.

Over the next few months, we’ll share videos, social media messages, and more to help our ‘Phin Fam learn more about the vaccine and why we’re committed to getting one.

Protecting yourself, your loved ones, and the Mount community against COVID-19 has been the greatest prize of all, but we still want to throw in a little something extra to reward those who have gotten their shot—and to encourage the rest of the Mount community to participate.

Ready to win? We have a variety of prizes** for both students and employees—from free tuition and President Burns’ parking space to $500 loaded to My Dollars and free coffee for a year—there’s something for everyone to get excited about! It’s easy to enter our (four!) upcoming drawings. First? You need to get vaccinated. Already done that? Great! Then all you need to do is take a picture of your vaccine card and upload to Self-Service. Have an exemption? No problem! Check out our COVID-19 Resources to learn more about next steps. And if you’re a first-year student, you’ll need to complete our Immunization Form.

What are you waiting for? It’s time to #VaxUpCMSV! Let’s get back to (and keep doing!) so many of the things we love, like:

Grabbing a bite together in Hudson Heights

Studying and hanging with friends in dorms and lounges across campus

Getting back on the field and court

Cheering on our favorite Dolphin teams together

Chatting (without social distancing!) with classmates and professors

Heading back to on-site internships across NYC

Enjoying on-campus club gatherings, in-person events, concerts, and more!

What are you looking forward to the most? Share with us using #VaxUpCMSV on social media and don’t forget to tag us at @mountstvincent when you get vaccinated!

Join us in our pledge to keep each other safe by committing to action, getting the vaccine, and encouraging others to do the same—we can do this, Mount Saint Vincent!

Questions? Concerns? Exemption requests? Check out our COVID-19 Resources page for more information. We’re here to help every step of the way.

*COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for the entire College of Mount Saint Vincent community once fully approved by the FDA.

**The value of all incentivized prizes may be taxable to the recipient.

