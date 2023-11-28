Lights, Camera, Action!

Division of Communication, Art, and Media Multimedia Performance Showcase Takes the Stage

Exhibiting Artists: Emiko Inoue | Emily Legler | Alpha Mae Manabat | Ky’Anna Sanchez | Quincey Sparks | Alexandra Taveras | Jenny Vega

Location: Cahill Theatre in Founders Hall

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 2-3:30 PM

The Mount’s Division of Communication, Art, and Media is proud to present a Multimedia Performance Showcase—the culmination of a semester’s worth of work from a hardworking class of students. Taught, directed, stage-managed (the list goes on!) by Assistant Professor of Studio Art and VAEM Laura Elayne Miller, the event promises to be a remarkable afternoon of student-led performances with insight into the creative processes of some of the Mount’s most talented artists.

This semester, Professor Miller introduced a new course in the Division of Communication, Art and, Media called, “Multimedia Performance.” The class combines performance techniques from theater, movement, and performance art, with digital tools used in contemporary art, such as video, projection, sound art, creative lighting, and more.

“Over the course of the semester, students researched contemporary artists working in this popular genre, and participated in weekly workshops learning a variety of performance methods and digital art-making tools,” explained Professor Miller. “To create their own works, each student approached their piece conceptually, devising their pieces beyond the traditional bounds of monologue and scene—developing a dimensional performative artwork that’s rooted in their own ideas, stories, and creative interests.”

As a result, the Multimedia Performance Showcase has no central theme. Rather, each student shines a light on this art form in a unique way, prompted by their individual creative visions. The digital tools vary from piece to piece as well, and so the showcase promises to be a truly dynamic event!

“Teaching this course has been an incredible experience,” continued Professor Miller. “It builds an amazing bridge between all of the programs our Division has to offer. Additionally, my artistic roots are in the theater. I am a trained director and my early professional years were spent working and teaching in this discipline. My current professional practice is situated in intermedia (video, photo, installation, performance, new media) within contemporary art, and so the interdisciplinarity of such a course is both my area of expertise and area of interest.”

Each of the seven students taking part in the class this semester is a major within the Division, whether studio art, VAEM, communication, and/or theater. Not only are the students responsible for their project and performances, they are serving as each other’s stage crew, lighting directors, projectionists, and sound engineers. It’s an opportunity for each student to learn the ins and outs of multimedia performance art.

Each performance will last approximately three to five minutes and will feature the work of the students and collaboration with their peers across campus. The event is free and open to the public. We hope you’ll join us for this exciting event! Questions? Contact Professor Laura Elayne Miller at laura.miller@mountsaintvincent.edu.

Below, find more information on each student participating in the showcase.

Emiko Inoue, International Student

Major: VAEM

Project Title: “Contrast”

Description: Who is in front of you? Who is in your head? Who knows who you really are??

Mediums: Creative Lighting, Performance, Sound

Emily Legler ’26

Major: Communication

Project Title: “Some Perspective”

Description: This performance explores the reality of heartbreak; a beautiful, yet haunting representation of pain.

Mediums: Video Projection, Performance, Live Musical Accompaniment

Alpha Mae Manabat ’24

Major: Studio Art (Capstone Presentation)

Project Title: “For Lolita”

Description: This performance is inspired by the life and interview I had of my maternal grandmother. I want to give color to some parts of her life that represent her motherhood, womanhood, and being a human being. It consists of episodic interpretations from her birth to the death of her husband. Each episode asks a question that points out the emotions and relationships we all have experienced at some point in our lives.

Mediums: Performance, Sound, Video, Sculpture, Creative Lighting

Ky’Anna Sanchez ’26

Major: Studio Art

Project Title: “Butterfly”

Description: This piece is about coming out of my shell and emerging from shyness and awkwardness, into being more relaxed and comfortable through the power of dance.

Mediums: Creative Lighting, Performance, Choreography, Sound Design

Quincey Sparks ’24

Major: Theatre

Project Title: “Emotion Through Color”

Description: It’s been proven that different colors are able to evoke people’s emotions. For example, if a person looked at the color yellow, the emotion that would come through would be happiness. Or if they looked at the color blue, the emotion would be sadness. However, it’s also been proven that music can do the same for a person’s emotions. If someone were to listen to jazz music, the emotions that would come through would be happiness. Or if they listened to blues, the emotion would be sadness. What better way to present that theory than to combine the two and discover what emotions come through an individual?

Mediums: Creative Lighting Design, Sound Design, Audience Participation

Alexandra Taveras ’25

Major: VAEM

Project Title: “Blocked”

Description: Creative block is an occurrence that affects most, if not everyone. It is the fear of imperfection, but us as humans are imperfect. So how do we deal and work with this annoyance?

Mediums: Video, Performance

Jenny Vega ’24

Major: VAEM

Project Title: “Gaslight”

Description: Two opposing forces enter an intense battle of words that will ultimately decide the fate of their city. Will good triumph over evil, or will evil emerge victorious in the end…

Mediums: Performance, Projected Digital Illustration, Original Script

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.