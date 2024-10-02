Meet the Mount Mentors (and Mount Mentees)

Moving Students Forward with Foundational Mentorship Opportunities

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to announce the 2024-2025 Mount Mentors cohort, launched in collaboration with the Center for Leadership and the Office of Advancement. This dynamic group, formed over the Summer, gives over 20 students from across the disciplines—nursing, business, communication, psychology, sociology, education, and more—the opportunity to receive foundational one-on-one mentoring from accomplished alumnae/i, trustees, and friends of the University.

Each student has been paired with a Mount Mentor in their related field, providing a unique opportunity for professional guidance and development over the upcoming academic year.

Over 40 Mount Mentors have volunteered their time, talents, and experiences to help their respective Mount Mentees explore the many, many paths they can take following graduation and—hopefully—find the path forward that is right for them. Additionally, bringing forth their combined plethora of connections, Mount Mentors will encourage their Mentees to network with industry professionals from within New York City and beyond.

Long-time Mount Mentor John Caruso ’82—alumnus, member of the UMSV Board of Trustees, and retired Senior Vice President at Disney ABC Sales—shared a little about his experience as a mentor and his current mentee, Berlianny Almanzar ’25, who have been paired since last year:

“Being a mentor is a great opportunity for me to help in the development of a UMSV student as they are about to embark on their career path. I always enjoy getting to know my mentees, and Berlianny was no exception; I thoroughly enjoy our time together. Berlianny opens herself up to me and allows me to share some of my personal experiences and lessons I learned in my life. I’m in awe of all that Berlianny is involved in at UMSV while still remaining very close to her family. Often mentees are first-generation college students and, as their mentor, I am able to give them a perspective they may not have access to in their life. I know the mentees are the ones that are grateful for the opportunity they have to spend time with their mentors. As a mentor, I’m grateful for the opportunity to relive my college days while having the chance to make a difference in Berlianny’s life.”

And Berlianny, too, shared a little about what she’s gained from the Mount Mentors program:

“To be a part of the Mount Mentors program has been an amazing experience and opportunity for me. John has helped me so much in navigating life within my future career and goals and has always been there throughout my successful achievements. When I felt like there was no one to help me understand things from a higher up point of view, he was there. I will forever be grateful for the Mount Mentors Program and my experience with John.”

17 Mount Mentees are continuing their participation in the program from last year, with an additional group of students meeting with their Mount Mentors for the first time over the coming weeks. Mount Mentor-Mentee pairs are expected engage in meetings, site visits, or networking opportunities at least three times during the Fall semester and three times during the Spring semester, focusing on key areas such as resume preparation, personal branding, professional wellness, internship and job search strategies, job shadowing, and goal setting.

Meet the 2024-2025 Mount Mentor-Mentee Pairs

Mount Mentor Mount Mentee Augie Ameruso ’19 Rusbert Jimenez ’25 Krystal Bostick Sherly Morban ’26 Juan Brito ’18 Jaden Martinez ’27 Julia Carias-Linares ’07 Gabriela Badia ’25 Ellen Carlin ’99 Zaleen Julia ’25 John Caruso ’82 Berlianny Almanzar ’25 Zalo Castillo ’99 Starling Martinez ’27 Marilyn Loh Collado ’82 Madison Brooks ’27 Adam Connolly ’04 Sierra Romero ’25 Aaron Cruz ’18 Yestro Luciano ’27 Dorothy Cummings ’94 Carreassa Sparkman ’25 Rosalba Corrado Del Vecchio ’71 Pamela Ohakam ’25 Susan Chiaviello Didonato ’82 and Gerry Didonato ’83 Madison Panchoo ’26 Marianne Miklas Donnelly ’89 Melody Sosa ’25 Kevin Garlan ’10 Elizabeth Trinidad ’27 Maureen Henegan ’78 Leana Colon ’27 Michael Hoffman Nicarauma Rowe ’25 Brian Johnson ’06 Hailey Lopez ’25 Carol Ann Milazzo Kiedaisch ’89 Sarah Tortorici ’26 Jaylene Lopez ’18 Isabelle Bagon ’26 Chris Lowney Jeffrey Santana ’25 Caitlin Macahling ’18 Katya Bereznikova ’25 Nicole Casella Markarian ’07 Jennifer Brennan ’25 Maura Markus Amanda Mercado ’26 Juliana Masciarelli ’21 Julia Angeles ’26 Christina Mesk ’04 Rebecca Balthazar ’25 Madison Moscol ’21 Destiny King ’27 Pamela Newman Estefani Alfaro ’25 James Nitzkorski ’99 Keona Matsui ’26 Sarah Pesce ’94 Karina Guzman ’26 Erika Pichardo ’16 Jaelynn Tursi ’27 John Prufeta Emma Radice ’26 Christian Santiago ’21 Humberto Lopez ’25 Scott Siegel ’08 Gabriel De La Serna ’26 Amanda Correa Suarez ’15 Emily Suazo Pelaez ’26 Eugene Toussaint ’10 German Cruz ’25 Kelsey Vega ’17 Jaylen Martinez ’27 Rob Walsh Orangel Mejia ’25 Neeko Zeno ’19 Gary Pena ’26

The Mount Mentors program officially kicked off the year with an introduction dinner on Monday, September 9. This event gave new pairs the opportunity to formally meet for the first time, and gave returning pairs time to catch up following the Summer. The dinner also set the stage for a successful and productive mentorship experience.

Another Mount Mentor Pair—Julia Carias-Linares ’07, alumna and Founding Partner and CEO of Freedom Studios, Inc., and Gabriela Badia ’24—shared their experience in mentorship and networking.

“In my experience as both a mentor and mentee, I know these types of programs can be transformative,” Julia reflected. “During last year’s Mount Mentors program, I had the opportunity to mentor Gabriela Badia, fostering a relationship that encourages growth, confidence, and skill development. Gabriela and I met virtually and in person to discuss her goals and the challenges she was facing. Together, we came up with solutions, and Gabriela was always open to feedback and took action. These programs are crucial because they provide guidance, support, and a wealth of knowledge to help mentees navigate their personal and professional journeys. A mentee should be open to feedback, actively seek advice, and take initiative in setting and achieving goals. They will benefit from this valuable experience as a result of this proactive engagement. Mentorship should be a key component of our roles as established professionals as we develop the next generation of leaders.”

Gabriela echoed Julia’s reflection, and is excited to be paired again this year:

“I’m grateful for the Mount Mentors program as it has given me an opportunity to be able to build and form a long-lasting relationship with Julia. Before this program, I was honestly lost and was losing faith. Julia brought that hope back to me. Even more so, Julia as taught me that it is important to always put my best foot forward in anything I put my mind to. When I walk in a room, I make sure to present myself well and show up early, always ask questions and be eager to learn—because the learning never stops even after I graduate! Julia gave me hope that I can live up to that level of success and then some. I am especially grateful for the advice and opportunities Julia has provided for me and all she is continuing to do so as I transition from college to the real world.”

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is excited witness the blossoming potential of this year’s cohort as they foster professional growth and build lasting connections between mentors and mentees. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact these mentorship relationships have on our students’ future careers and personal development as they move all ways forward during their time at the Mount and beyond!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.