Mount Saint Vincent Announces 2026 Commencement Speaker and Honorary Degree Recipient

Fr. Bill Cain, SJ to Address Graduates at 114th Commencement Exercises and Fr. Stephen Katsouros, SJ Honored for Transformative Leadership in Expanding Access to Higher Education

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is pleased to announce that Fr. Bill Cain, SJ has been selected to serve as the speaker for the 2026 Commencement Exercises, to be held on Friday, May 16, 2026 on our riverfront campus.

A Jesuit priest, educator, and award-winning writer and producer, Fr. Cain has spent his life at the intersection of faith, storytelling, and social justice. His acclaimed work spans film, television, theater, and literature, consistently engaging some of the most pressing issues of our time. His ABC television series Nothing Sacred was awarded the Peabody Award for Excellence in Broadcasting and was recognized for its “timely, provocative, and thoughtful” portrayal of parish life. His film Nightjohn, which he wrote and produced, was named the best American film of the year by The New Yorker, with The New York Times praising his screenplay as “superb—with the resonance of a classic fable.”

Across traditional and streaming platforms—including Netflix, Apple TV, Showtime, Paramount+, and Disney+—Fr. Cain’s work has earned numerous honors, including a Christopher Award, a Humanitas Award, an ALMA Best Picture Award, an NAACP Image Award nomination, and a Writers Guild Award. His contributions to the theater have been equally distinguished, with productions on and off Broadway receiving national recognition, including an Ovation Award, multiple Helen Hayes Awards, and a Joseph A. Callaway Award.

Beyond his creative achievements, Fr. Cain’s commitment to education and service is deeply rooted in his Jesuit vocation. He is a co-founder of St. Ignatius Middle School in Hunts Point, which educates one of the most underserved communities in New York City, and is a founding faculty member of Seton College here at the University of Mount Saint Vincent. In addition to his work in the classroom, Fr. Cain also serves as the Mount’s Chaplain and is a beloved member of the campus community—bringing a profound understanding of the UMSV mission and a deep connection to its students, particularly those whose educational journeys reflect resilience, promise, and possibility.

“Fr. Cain’s life’s work is a testament to the power of storytelling grounded in faith, and to the responsibility we share to illuminate truth, confront injustice, and expand opportunity,” said President Susan R. Burns, PhD. “He understands, in the deepest sense, that education is not simply the acquisition of knowledge, but a path to freedom and human dignity. For our graduates—especially the first graduating cohort of Seton College, whose journeys embody courage and determination—his voice will resonate in a profound and lasting way.”

The Mount is also delighted to recognize Fr. Stephen Katsouros, SJ as the recipient of our 2026 honorary degree, given in recognition of his extraordinary leadership and enduring contributions to expanding access to Catholic higher education. Due to prior commitments, Fr. Katsouros will be unable to join us at this year’s Commencement Exercises, so President Burns was thrilled to confer upon him a Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, at the University’s annual Scholarship Benefit and Awards Reception on May 4, 2026. He will be invited to return to campus to address our graduates at the 2027 Commencement Exercises.

A visionary leader and champion of educational opportunity, Fr. Katsouros has played a transformative role in advancing innovative, mission-driven models of higher education. As the founder of the Come To Believe Foundation and Network, he has led a national effort to reimagine how colleges and universities can better serve students from underserved communities—particularly those for whom traditional pathways to higher education have too often remained out of reach. Through this work, he has helped pioneer holistic, cohort-based, and deeply supportive educational models designed to ensure not only access, but long-term student success. He served as the Founding Dean of Arrupe College at Loyola University Chicago—the first school established under the Come To Believe model.

Fr. Katsouros’ leadership has been instrumental in shaping initiatives that meet students where they are and provide clear, supported pathways to completion—an approach that is powerfully reflected in the creation and growth of Seton College at the Mount, the first Come To Believe model school on the East Coast. His lifelong dedication to ensuring that students of all backgrounds have access to meaningful educational opportunity has left an indelible mark on the University and the communities it serves.

“Fr. Katsouros has dedicated his life to ensuring that higher education is not a privilege for the few, but a promise fulfilled for all,” shared President Burns. “Through his visionary leadership and the founding of the Come To Believe Network, he has helped reimagine what is possible for students who have too often been overlooked. His impact on the University of Mount Saint Vincent—and especially on Seton College—will be felt for generations. We are honored to recognize his extraordinary contributions and proud to call him a partner in this transformative work.”

Fr. Katsouros and Fr. Cain share a longstanding friendship rooted in their early years as educators at the Nativity Mission Center on the Lower East Side in the mid-1980s. Reflecting on that time, Fr. Katsouros recalls Fr. Cain as an exceptional teacher—and, with characteristic humor, notes that a number of his own classroom jokes later found their way into Fr. Cain’s plays, much to the delight of audiences and to his own mixed amusement. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate them both.

The University’s 114th Commencement Exercises will honor the achievements of the Class of 2026, including the inaugural graduating cohort of Seton College—marking a historic milestone for the institution and a powerful affirmation of its commitment to access, equity, and student success. As these graduates cross the stage, they do so as the first to realize the promise of a bold and compassionate vision: that all students, regardless of means, deserve not only access to higher education, but the opportunity to thrive within it.

More information on the 2026 Commencement activities can be found on our Commencement webpages. All events will livestreamed and recorded—links will be shared in the days leading up to the activities.

Congratulations, Class of 2026!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.