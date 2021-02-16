Patricia St. John Named Associate Editor of International Journal of Art Therapy

Patricia St. John, Chair and Professor of the College’s newly implemented Art Therapy/Counseling program, was recently chosen as one of the newest associate editors of the International Journal of Art Therapy: Inscape (IJAT).

The IJAT is a leading journal for international art therapy professionals and is the official journal of the British Association of Art Therapists learned society. The journal presents high-quality research by art therapists from around the world, on art therapy practice, theory, and the development of the profession, from a variety of perspectives and approaches.

“I’m excited to be in a position to bring positive attention to the College of Mount Saint Vincent via the journal and hope that some of our graduates will consider submitting their thesis studies for publication,” Dr. St. John said. “The IJAT primarily publishes research studies, so this is a good fit. To work with a distinguished group of internationally-known art therapists and colleagues is an honor and a blessing.”

With goals to advance the profession and practice of art therapy, IJAT curates ethical, systematic, innovative, and original scholarly articles, while promoting the understanding of diverse ethical and innovative art therapy interventions, theories, and practices, including qualitative and quantitative practice-based and art-based research. And with an art therapy career spanning more than 30 years—primarily at The College of New Rochelle (CNR) where she chaired the division and was a Professor of Graduate Art Therapy, Art Education, and Studio Art—Dr. St. John’s expertise and commitment to the field made her a clear candidate and selection for the associate editorship appointment.

Dr. St. John’s work includes extensive research and practice contributions, and her clinical work covers the life span in inpatient treatment of children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly, as well as outpatient treatment of neurological disorders. She has presented extensively throughout the United States on topics including art therapy and neurological impairment, developmental characteristics in drawings by children and youth, art therapy ethics in assessment, and art therapy outcome research. She has also held multiple high-level professional positions with the American Art Therapy Association (AATA); she previously served on the education committee, the research committee, and the strategic planning committee. The ATAA also presented her with a Distinguished Service Award while being named an Honorary Life Member of the New York Art Therapy Association and the New England Art Therapy Association.

Art therapy is exceptionally diverse. An integrative mental health and human services profession, it enriches the lives of individuals, families, and communities through active art-making, creative processes, applied psychological theory, and human experience within a psychotherapeutic relationship. And with the growing recognition of the efficacy of art therapy, Dr. St. John understands the importance of further developing educational resources in the global context, for art therapists, allied professionals, mental health practitioners, and those working in the field of arts, health, and well-being.

“Mount Saint Vincent was very wise and generous in taking on this program,” she said. “It builds on already strong graduate and professional degree programs and extends the College’s offerings in a slightly different direction. Despite the many challenges of the past year, our licensure-qualifying program is approved by New York State Education Department and the AATA, and is currently in the process of accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) and the Accreditation Council for Art Therapy Education (ACATE). We are looking forward to a robust enrollment for Fall 2021.”

The Art Therapy/Counseling program—which the Mount adopted from CNR when it closed in 2019—is a competitive program of study in the region, but a number of unique features helps ours stand out above the rest.

An Advanced Certificate in Phototherapy is available to both enrolled students and licensed Creative Arts Therapists, and the College offers specializations in Child Art Therapy, Adolescent Art Therapy, and has plans in the future to offer a Certificate in Gerontology/Art Therapy. There are also a number of optional specializations devoted to students, including photography/phototherapy; sculpture/art therapy; painting/art therapy; art therapy with children; art therapy with adolescents; and art therapy and thanatology. Plus, the M.S. degree is emphasized by supporting students’ continued development as artists through studio art courses, hands-on experiences in classes, and features a faculty made up of practicing and exhibiting artist-art therapists.

Both the College and Dr. St. John believe the program is an important one—both to the campus community and as a profession.

“Art therapy provides another form of communication and a way to identify and address problems within the mental health and wellness fields. It is well known that not everyone is comfortable with or benefits from traditional ‘talk’ therapy. We are very excited about the program being offered at the College—and we are eager to open more doors for prospective students at the Mount.”

