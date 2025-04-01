President Burns Announces New CIO

Manny Diaz Steps Into New Role as Chief Information Officer

President Susan R. Burns, PhD, alongside the entire University of Mount Saint Vincent community, is excited to announce that Manny Diaz has accepted a new role on campus as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective April 1, 2025.

Manny is a proud Mount alumnus from the Class of 2002. Following his graduation, he remained on campus an started his career as a junior PC technician. Over the course of his two decades-long tenure, he has climbed the ranks in the University’s Division of Information Technology—managing the help desk, serving as the Director for User Support, and now overseeing the Division as the institution’s CIO.

“Manny is one of our community’s most valued employees, and I am delighted to congratulate him on his well-deserved promotion to CIO,” Dr. Burns shared. “For over 20 years, Manny’s leadership, vision, and commitment to innovation have been instrumental in advancing our technology, protecting our institutional information, and supporting our university mission. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Manny and his team as we further strengthen the digital infrastructure that powers our students, faculty, administrators, and staff.”

As CIO, Manny will be responsible for the application of information technology and the maintenance of the University’s computer systems. This work includes ensuring that the Mount’s hardware and software systems are adequate and up-to-date, protecting our online infrastructure, updating our networks, and addressing information security concerns.

Additionally, Manny will be tasked with predicting future technology trends and incorporating up-and-coming artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives into the University’s systems—giving us a competitive edge over neighboring colleges and universities.

He is eager to take on these new responsibilities.

“The Mount has a special way of changing lives, including my own,” Manny reflected. “It is a place that values opportunity, community, and growth, and I wanted to be part of that mission. The University gave me my start in information technology, allowing me to develop my skills and passion at an early age. Over the years, I have had the privilege of mentoring students, collaborating with incredible colleagues, and playing a role in the Mount’s evolution in technology.”

As an alumnus, Manny has witnessed firsthand the ways in which the University challenges students to grow both academically and personally. Small class sizes, engaged faculty members, and a strong network of alumnae/i and supporters all work together to create an environment where students are more than just numbers—they are part of a family.

That sense of connection is something that sets the Mount apart from many other institutions.

“The University of Mount Saint Vincent is not just a place of learning,” said Manny. “It is a community that genuinely cares about providing opportunities for those who need them most. We are consistently ranked among the top colleges and universities in social mobility, which speaks to our commitment to making higher education accessible and transformative. No matter my role, I take pride in my ability to serve our students and serve them well.”

Over the course of his career, Manny has had the opportunity to lead several projects that have modernized and improved the University’s technology infrastructure.

One of the earliest major changes he spearheaded involved transitioning the institution’s email system to a web-based platform. When he began his time as an employee, email access relied on floppy disks. Losing your floppy disk meant losing all of your emails! Moving to a web-based system enhanced the Mount’s digital accessibility, efficiency, and security.

In 2016, Manny and his colleagues implemented an institution-wide data encryption project, ensuring that all campus computers were properly encrypted and secure. This project was critical in protecting sensitive information and significantly reducing the risk of data breaches. With cybersecurity threats increasing every day, this was a necessary step to safeguard both institutional and personal data.

And, most recently, Manny led a project to upgrade the Mount’s internet connection speed to five gigabits and overhauled the network infrastructure. This change has dramatically improved productivity across campus and has allowed the University to support a cutting-edge new esports program, giving students another exciting way to engage with campus life.

Yet through all these technology upgrades and security projects, Manny gains no higher reward than seeing students succeed.

“Some of the best moments in my career have been watching our student workers from the Computer Services Help Desk go on to have successful careers in information technology. Many of them had never even considered the field when they first arrived at the Mount. Our department has always fostered an encouraging and hands-on environment, and seeing these students develop their skills and confidence has been incredible.”

Outside of his work in the Division of Information Technology, Manny has also served as an adjunct professor at the Mount—teaching a handful of courses each semester for the past 15 years. After earning his MBA from Iona University in 2007, he began to teach business courses in management and IT education.

“I have always enjoyed sharing knowledge and helping others grow, which is why I took the opportunity to teach in the School of Business,” Manny shared. “Teaching as an adjunct professor has been an amazing experience because it allows me to engage with students in a different way. I love helping them connect classroom concepts to real world applications, especially in a field that is constantly evolving.”

When asked to describe our students in one word, Manny selected: resilient.

“Our students come from all walks of life and face unique challenges, yet they continue to move all ways forward, adapt, and succeed. Many of them juggle academics, jobs, and family responsibilities, all while excelling in their studies and making an impact on campus. Their drive and determination are truly inspiring.”

When looking toward the future, Manny is particularly excited about the integration of AI into the University’s systems. AI has the potential to enhance experiences for students, faculty, employees, and alumnae/i by streamlining processes, improving learning outcomes, and opening new opportunities for innovation. Manny is eager to educate the Mount community on AI technology and implement solutions that will keep the Mount at the forefront of higher education.

Outside of information technology, Manny shared that he also has a deep love for history and enjoys following stock market trends. And, although he grew up in the Bronx, he is, arguably, the New York Mets’ biggest fan. He also likes to cheer for the New York Knicks and has been a lifelong fan of LeBron James.

“My wife and I named our dog Bronny after LeBron, and our previous dog was named Kobe in honor of Kobe Bryant,” Manny added.

Music has always been an important part of Manny’s life, and while hip hop, reggaeton, bachata, and salsa are his go-to genres, he also loves classic artists like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Nat King Cole. Additionally, he appreciates more modern legends like Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, the Bee Gees, the Beatles, Barry White, Al Green, and Marvin Gaye. His love of music also inspired him to pick up DJing in his adolescence where, at 14 years old, he inherited a full set of DJ equipment and started playing at events! He continued to DJ throughout his college days at the Mount and, although his current schedule doesn’t afford him as many opportunities to spin disks, he still finds time to play whenever he can.

Congratulations again, Manny! The University of Mount Saint Vincent community looks forward to continuing to support you as you enhance our information technology needs!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.