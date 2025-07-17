President Burns Announces New Vice President for Strategy

Lawrence Fauntleroy Joins UMSV as Inaugural VP Enhancing Strategic Partnerships

President Susan R. Burns, PhD, alongside the entire University of Mount Saint Vincent community, is excited to announce that Lawrence Fauntleroy has joined the Mount as the inaugural Vice President for Strategy.

Stepping into his new role at the end of June, VP Fauntleroy comes to the Mount as a seasoned, innovative, and impact-driven higher education leader with a proven track record in designing and scaling academic-industry ecosystems that deliver measurable outcomes. He is an expert in building strategic partnerships—particularly those that align institutional assets with market demand—and, with a passion for experiential learning and workforce development, he seeks to propel students and their families into greater economic mobility.

Could we have found a better fit to lead this new initiative at the Mount? No way!

“I am thrilled to welcome VP Fauntleroy to our leadership team as our very first Vice President for Strategy,” said President Burns. “VP Fauntleroy has a deep hunger for ethical leadership and sustainability, yet he is energized by the Mount’s growth mindset. He brings his insight and expertise from his career experience in and outside of higher education that will guide our strategic priorities and propel the University all ways forward. I am confident that he will play a key role in shaping a bold, innovative future for the Mount community.”

Prior to joining the Right Place on the River, VP Fauntleroy came by way of a neighboring Bronx institution, Lehman College. With nearly seven years of experience leading some of Lehman’s career exploration and internship programs, VP Fauntleroy helped place hundreds of students in high-growth industries, created multimillion-dollar economic impact, and elevated Lehman’s institutional reputation in the Bronx, New York City, and beyond. Always seeking mission-aligned tangible results, VP Fauntleroy has long been a trusted voice in the education-to-employment space—leveraging media, executive communication, and community engagement all at once.

“At Lehman College, I served as the Director of Experiential Learning and Programming, where I provided strategic leadership that transformed how the School of Business connects students to industry,” VP Fauntleroy shared. “I scaled our embedded internship program to integrate meaningful work experiences directly into the curriculum and grew our one-credit upskilling courses by an extraordinary 1,300%, dramatically expanding access to essential workforce skills. I led the ‘Blackstone LaunchPad’ initiative, driving student entrepreneurship through seed funding, mentorship, and design thinking. Beyond program development, I played a key role in shaping the School of Business’s strategic plan—aligning experiential learning, industry partnerships, and student success priorities to build a stronger, more future-focused institution. These experiences taught me how to mobilize resources, secure funding, measure impact, and cultivate partnerships that leave a lasting mark.”

VP Fauntleroy is also an alum of Lehman, earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the CUNY institution. And—fun fact—for the past half a decade, he has led Lehman’s Alumni Advisory Board of Directors as President.

But before finding his footing in the higher education sphere, VP Fauntleroy spent 27 years in healthcare IT—building a deep understanding of emerging technologies, AI, and the future of work. Leading IT systems for two major NYC healthcare moguls—Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Medical Center—VP Fauntleroy boosted productivity, enhanced data protection, and aligned new initiatives with strategic goals.

Why make the jump from healthcare IT to higher ed?

“Transitioning into higher education allowed me to channel my technical background into designing programs that bridge industry needs and student potential,” explained VP Fauntleroy. “I like to say that I’m in the business of changing lives. I was making impact through patient care in the hospitals, but the work became more quantity over quality. In the world of higher education, it’s our responsibility to give parents their children back better. At a college or university, every employee plays a role in changing a life. That’s what drove me to make a difference.”

Hearing about UMSV’s new Vice President for Strategy position, VP Fauntleroy was immediately intrigued. He attended an event at UMSV—and was impressed to learn more about the Mount’s historic reputation for championing education access and opportunity. Knowing that the Vice President for Strategy role would shape both existing partnerships and initiatives and advance new ones, he was eager to apply and work to enhance UMSV’s core commitments.

“VP Fauntleroy has a heart for serving the students we serve best,” President Burns shared. “In just the few short weeks we have worked alongside each other, it is evident that VP Fauntleroy is a fantastic listener. He wants to hear our students’, alums’, trustees’, and community partners’ stories, and he is eager to use what he learns to further put the Mount on the map as a university that advances opportunities for our learners and serves as an anchor institution for the needs of NYC.”

At the center of VP Fauntleroy’s new position are four key responsibilities: strategic relationship management, strategic funding partnership building, cross-functional collaboration, and enhancing the University’s leadership role. He is tasked with advancing initiatives that strengthen UMSV’s relationships with philanthropies, donors, and organizations committed to educational access and upward mobility. He will also be leading efforts to enhance the Mount’s profile as a leader on these issues, including working directly with President Burns as they develop new relationships in the local community and beyond.

“Not only will VP Fauntleroy be working closely with me, he will also collaborate with our colleagues in the Office of Advancement to identify and engage with high-level donors—both those who are familiar with the Mount and those who are new friends to the University,” added President Burns. “VP Fauntleroy will also collaborate with our External Relations team to secure new media opportunities that highlight UMSV’s initiatives, achievements, and impact.”

And—with ‘strategy’ in his title—we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that VP Fauntleroy will play a pivotal role in the University’s strategic planning process, ensuring that initiatives with measurable metrics align with the Mount’s mission and goals. With the current 2022-2025 Strategic Plan wrapping up, VP Fauntleroy has already hit the ground running in his first few weeks of work in preparation of developing our next set of strategic goals for 2026-2030.

“Serving as the Mount’s first Vice President for Strategy is both an honor and a responsibility—and a lot of pressure,” VP Fauntleroy said with a chuckle. “I have the privilege of defining a role that amplifies our mission, aligns our institutional priorities with external opportunities, and embeds sustainability in every partnership we undertake.”

What set VP Fauntleroy apart from other candidates was his deep love and connection to the Bronx. Now, President Burns has already proved that you can come from halfway across the country and forge purposeful and meaningful relationships with those in your new community! However, VP Fauntleroy is someone the Bronx community already knows and trusts—which will only further enhance the Mount’s transformative role for students in our neighborhood.

And speaking of our neighborhood, what is VP Fauntleroy most excited for in his new role?

“I can’t wait to get out onto the streets and sidewalks and help folks shake off their perception of the Mount as one of the Bronx’s ‘best kept secrets.’ We are the ‘right place on the river’ for a reason! I want to work with President Burns to position UMSV as a national thought leader on social mobility, and building new strategic alliances that will both fuel the Mount’s mission and generate shared value among stakeholders. UMSV has a personal approach to education that stands out. I want to share that with everyone I meet.”

Welcome to the Mount, VP Fauntleroy. We’re excited to see all the ways you’ll help us move all ways forward.

