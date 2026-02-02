President Burns Announces New Vice President for University Student Engagement

Phil Stern Steps Into New Role Overseeing Student Affairs

President Susan R. Burns, PhD, alongside the entire University of Mount Saint Vincent community, is excited to announce that Phil Stern has accepted a new role on campus as Vice President for University Student Engagement, effective February 1, 2026.

In this new senior leadership role, VP Stern will lead the University’s Student Affairs Division. Historically, the Division reflects the Mount’s continued commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive, and holistic student experience both within and beyond the classroom.

VP Stern has been a member of the Mount community since October 2019, serving in several leadership roles in the Department of Athletics and Recreation, including Associate Athletic Director and Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Director for Athletics, and, most recently, Associate Vice President for Athletics and Recreation. Throughout his tenure, he has been widely recognized for his student-centered leadership style, collaborative approach, and ability to build strong teams.

“VP Stern has been an exceptional leader, collaborator, and advocate for students throughout his time at the Mount,” said President Burns. “He brings a deep understanding of our students and our mission, along with a proven record of building programs and teams that put student success—both in the classroom and on the court or field—first. As we continue to strengthen the ways we support and engage our diverse populations of learners, I am eager to see the ways VP Stern will shape and elevate the student experience across our University.”

Prior to joining the Mount, VP Stern spent 26 years in collegiate athletics as a women’s basketball coach, including 17 years at the Division I level, six years at Division II, and three years at Division III. Throughout his career, he focused not only on competitive excellence, but also on developing students as leaders, scholars, and community members—an approach that aligns closely with the Mount’s educational mission.

“I would like to thank Dr. Burns for her confidence and faith in me to lead this important division on campus,” said VP Stern. “Working closely with Dr. Burns and the senior leadership team has given me a front-row seat to the many ways the University has moved forward in recent years. That momentum and sense of purpose across campus is inspiring, and I’m excited to help build on that progress.”

In his new role, VP Stern will oversee key areas of student life and engagement, including restructuring to move the Department of Athletics and Recreation from the Operations Division to the Student Affairs Division, bringing together services and programs that support students throughout their entire Mount experience. The creation of this new role underscores the University’s strategic focus on ensuring that students feel supported, connected, and empowered from their first day on campus through graduation and beyond.

“I’m eager to see how I can apply the leadership strategies that helped transform our Department of Athletics and Recreation to the greater campus community,” VP Stern emphasized. “Instead of impacting 300 student-athletes, we now have the opportunity to impact all learners at the Mount.”

While his portfolio will expand campus-wide, VP Stern will continue to remain closely connected to all things UMSV Athletics, ensuring continuity and a strong bridge between the student-athlete experience and the broader student experience.

“Fortunately, I will still have my hand in Athletics, and this new role allows us to continue to give our student-athletes a positive experience both on and off the field,” he said. “Having been at UMSV for several years, I’ll also be working alongside colleagues I’ve formed close bonds with across the campus community. Those established relationships will help make this a smooth transition and allow us to begin making an impact right away.”

VP Stern emphasized that he hopes to lead while grounded in care, collaboration, and responsiveness to student needs.

“The privilege and responsibility to serve our students is something I take very seriously,” VP Stern said. “I hope to create an empathetic, positive, and collaborative environment and I’ll be deeply focused on helping every student feel seen, supported, and set up for success.”

Reflecting on what makes the Mount distinctive among other colleges and universities across the region, VP Stern pointed to our culture of collaboration and our unwavering focus on our diverse learners.

“The Mount differentiates itself through its intentional collaboration and its focus on the wants and needs of our amazing students,” he said. “Every decision made here keeps our learners at top of mind, and that’s something truly special.”

Congratulations again, VP Stern! The University of Mount Saint Vincent community looks forward to continuing to support you as you help move our student engagement all ways forward!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.